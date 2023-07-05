Can Americans make an important decision?
Dear Editor:
Liz Cheney, daughter of former vice- president Dick Cheney and former GOP congresswoman, has gone on record as stating, “What we have done in our politics is create a situation where we are electing idiots and also argued the GOP will crumble if Trump becomes its 2024 nominee.”
Pragmatic people don’t suffer fools gladly, so who are the poorly educated fools, who put these idiots in power?
An electorate that would empower such a scoundrel as Donald Trump needs to be examined and schooled on the necessary qualifications required to lead such an important nation.
Can Americans be trusted to make an knowledgeable decision after the devastating Trump era? Me thinks not, and I offer a preposterous fix to the unwieldy and corrupt electioneering process Americans must endure.
Here it goes. Let us Canadians stand in on a proxy basis and we will make it right for you. Makes sense to me.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
A lot of thanks to go out for Seniors Week
Dear Editor:
This year, Seniors Week was truly a community event. Thank you to the volunteers, artists, presenters and participants who came out to celebrate seniors with the theme of “Aging Well” in our community.
Thank you to the Aging Well Penticton partners South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre (The Centre), Alzheimers’ Society, South Okanagan Brain Injury Society, South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services, South Okanagan Loss Society, South Okanagan Mental Health Association, Penticton and District Community Arts Council, City of Penticton, Interior Health, OneSky Community Resources for involvement and ongoing community collaboration in support of local seniors.
Thank you to Okanagan College, South Okanagan Big Band, Chabendo Gelato, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, City of Penticton Recreation, Cherry Park Retirement Residence, The Concorde, Southwood Regency, Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, Penticton Art Gallery, Penticton Public Library, Cycling Without Age, Providence Funeral Homes & Crematorium, BC Transit, Penticton Museum, HappiPad, Men’s Shed, Penticton Community Policing, WorkBC, Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, Wells Grey Travel, Okanagan Clinical Trials.
Much appreciation to presenters: Dr. Heather Cooke, Angela Carlow, Joanne Scofield, Randy Manuel, Doug Cox, Alex Kruize, Eva Durance, Heena Nagar, Alison Moore, Leah Cook, Holly Gillian, Vince Galea, Glenn Pociluyko, Rick Dellebuur and others, too many to name.
Looking forward to seeing you all again next year.
Elmie Saaltink on behalf
of Seniors Week organizers
What happens to Ukraine is irrelevant
Dear Editor:
Here are some truths from one of America’s best investigative journalists, Chris Hedges, about the war in Ukraine.
“…this proxy war in Ukraine is designed to serve U.S. interests. It enriches the weapons manufacturers, weakens the Russian military, and isolates Russia from Europe. What happens to Ukraine is irrelevant.”
He quotes American Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell:
“First, equipping our friends on the front lines to defend themselves is a far cheaper way — in both dollars and American lives — to degrade Russia’s ability to threaten the United States,” admitted Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.
“Second, Ukraine’s effective defense of its territory is teaching us lessons about how to improve the defenses of partners who are threatened by China. It is no surprise that senior officials from Taiwan are so supportive of efforts to help Ukraine defeat Russia.
“Third, most of the money that’s been appropriated for Ukraine security assistance doesn’t actually go to Ukraine. It gets invested in American defense manufacturing. It funds new weapons and munitions for the U.S. armed forces to replace the older material we have provided to Ukraine. Let me be clear: this assistance means more jobs for American workers and newer weapons for American service members.”
And now you know.
“What happens to Ukraine is irrelevant.”
Frank Martens
Summerland
Bike lanes hindering our carbon footprint
Dear Editor:
Now let me get this straight.
The bike lane was meant for safety and to reduce our carbon footprint.
Our carbon footprint is worse now than before the bike lanes. You can no longer turn left onto Martin Street on a red light from any main artery, causing traffic to wait longer than before, and idling much longer; you cannot turn right from Atkinson Street on to Industrial when the light is red because there is no longer room, causing traffic backups, more idling, and more spewing pollutants into the air.
When the light at Atkinson turns green, if the person at the front of the line is turning left, everyone behind has to wait, causing yet again more pollution.
When traffic is heavy, and the person turning left can’t make his turn in time, then everyone has to wait for the light to cycle again.
This bike lane will never get the intended use that City Hall was hoping for, and they all know it.
Now that the weather is nice, I invite all of you city councilors to actually leave City Hall during the day at various times and just cruise the entire length of the bike lane to see how many people you actually see using it.
This project unnecessary, and is doing more harm than good.
I would love to see the statistics as to how many bike and car incidents there have been here in the past 20 years; most likely not even nearly close enough to warrant spending this kind of money on such a venture.
I won’t even go into how much fuel is being wasted at $1.79 per liter (waiting for a 20 cent increase any day now).
The folks at City Hall need to stop trying to make us like another Victoria. Victoria has much more money in the coffers than we do.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Classic architecture if much more interesting
Dear Editor:
Congratulations to Jeanette Beaven for her article: “Front Street has a Long and fascinating history,” (Herald, June 30).
This was a lovely tribute to the beginnings of Penticton, a place to live forever.
I look forward to more articles on Penticton’s heritage — Leir House, Granny Bogners, Kettle Valley Railway Station (1941), Penticton Indian Band (the Okanagans), Penticton Heritage Sites,(55). To name a few in no particular order, The Cannery (1940), Capital Theatre (1936), Captain Stevenson House (1906), Fairview Cementary (1898), Munson Mountain and sign (1937), Palace Hotel on Main Street, (1906) and the Empress Theatre built in 1913.
These buildings have more character and are far more interesting than the ticky-tacky boxes they are building now in hues of grey and black.
This reminds me of the 1962 song written by Malvinas Reynolds:
“Little boxes on the hillside
Little boxes made of ticky tacky
Little boxes on the hillside
Little boxes all the same”.
The song is criticizing the homogenization of a culture obsessed with materialism that was displacing any sense of character, place or individually.
Judy Preen
Penticton
Let’s end fireworks and bring on the drones
Dear Editor:
Isn’t it high time to abandon the ‘Snap, crackle, pop and boom!‘ of the traditional July 1 fireworks and transition over to the artistic, creative, colourful and beautiful drone light shows that are possible.
We live with enough daily and nightly noise. Canada’s birthday could be celebrated in awe with a drone light show. Then folks watching could let out a collective unifying ooh, Canada!
John Vanden Heuvel
Victoria
