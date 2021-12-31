‘A Christmas Carol’ mandatory viewing
Dear Editor:
Like many other television viewers at this time of the year, I always watch “A Christmas Carol” with Alistair Sim playing the lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Made in the 1950s prior to Technicolor, and long before the computer technology that plays such a large part in modern cinema, the film remains one of my all-time favourites.
The movie was released around the same time that I was studying Charles Dickens' wonderful tale of redemption in Mr. Jones’ English Literature class during my first year at Redruth County Grammar School in UK, having won a scholarship to attend there at age 11.
Watching the movie all these decades later refreshes memories of those school days, and make me wonder how kids are currently treated compared to back then.
For example, in today’s consumer society, many self-proclaimed experts have declared in all different kinds of media how pandemic isolation and restrictions are injurious to everyone’s mental health, especially in the younger generations.
Without harping on about “good old days of the 1950s”, when attending that school , the Second World War had only recently ended in 1945, and food rationing had continued for another decade thereafter in UK.
Almost all the kids there came from working-class backgrounds where money was scarce; everyone had relatives who had participated in WWII, many of whom had been killed, maimed or wounded. Life was certainly not a cakewalk, but we struggled and helped each other where possible.
We also considered ourselves lucky that Charles Dickens had spot-lighted the need for societal change, calling poor children “Ignorance and Want” for Ebenezer Scrooge to observe.
Have to wonder how today’s younger generation would handle growing up in that post-war era, let alone in Tiny Tim Cratchit’s days where he was still so grateful for so little to proudly declare “God Bless Us, Every One “.
Bernie Smith
Parksville
Debate continues over evolution
Dear Editor:
Re: “Don’t confuse evolution with magic” by Marie Sorge (Herald letters, Dec. 9)
Marie Sorge says she consulted several websites, but doesn’t say if she consulted the technical books I mentioned in a previous letter, that are often used to teach evolution in colleges and universities.
How many examples of macroevolution are mentioned in these books? Zero.
Sorge: “Microevolution relates to changes in a single species over a short term. Individuals do not evolve, a population evolves.”
When science writer Jonathan Weiner’s book “The Beak of the Finch: Evolution in Real Time” was published in 1994, he described the changes in the size of beaks of Galapagos finches during a severe drought (1977) as “evolution in action” — even though the changes were reversed after the drought ended.
The drought had caused a shortage of easily available smaller seeds, so the finches with larger beaks survived better because they were better able to crack larger seeds.
The reality was these beak changes can be more accurately described as “minor variation in action.”
A more accurate title for Weiner’s book would have been “The Beak of the Finch: Minor Variation in Real Time.”
Sorge says “rather than focusing on the evolution of one beetle species over a brief period (microevolution), macroevolution studies the whole beetle clade, all 400,000 beetle species.”
The oldest known beetle is Coleopsis, dated by evolutionists at around 295 million years. Is it possible to document from the fossil record the series of transitional forms leading up to this beetle?
Sorge continues: “The scientific community overwhelmingly supports the theory of evolution.”
True. But a minority of scientists are skeptical. Google: “Dissent From Darwin” (dissentfromdarwin.org). The header to the document reads: “We are skeptical of claims for the ability of random mutation and natural selection to account for the complexity of life. Careful examination of the evidence for Darwinian theory should be encouraged.”
Sometimes “current science” gets it wrong:
1. Bloodletting persisted into the 20th century and was still recommended in the 1923 edition of the textbook “The Principles and Practice of Medicine.”
2. The oldest known coelacanth (fish) fossils are dated around 410 million years. Coelacanths were thought to have become extinct around 65 million years ago, but were rediscovered in 1938 by fishermen off the coast of Madagascar.
3. In the 1960s, millions of kids had their tonsils removed because evolution predicted the tonsils were “vestigial organs” and had no useful function. Today we know the tonsils are involved with the immune response against disease.
On Dec. 8, the University of Texas at Austin announced the most comprehensive study of the pterosaur yet. Quetzalcoatlus is the largest flying creature ever known, with an 11-12 metre wingspan.
How does evolution explain pterosaurs gradually developing fully functional wings, with their long bony fourth finger?
Is there any fossil evidence for their transitional forms from a pterosaur-like creature without wings?
The same question applies to bats from a supposed non-winged ancestor.
David Buckna
Kelowna
Email: letters@pentictonherald.ca