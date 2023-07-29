Secure the carts, secure the city?
Dear editor:
I am writing to say that I am thoroughly disappointed by Penticton council and those whom I voted for as well as those whom I opposed to being elected or re-elected.
Council uses a white elephant website called "Shape Your City" to try and get buy-in for their less-than-intelligent plans for this endangered city. Endangered? By what you may be asking?
Penticton is in danger from its own popularity with its citizens, visitors and would-be residents, from criminals, from the homeless population of whom some do actually commit crimes, such as unlawful use of shopping carts and the abuse of same.
Penticton is endangered less by wild animals like deer or bears than by the humans in its presence, those who litter, vandalize, steal, speed and disobey traffic and pedestrian regulations.
Locking carts has proven fruitless in the past due to the irresponsible actions of customers and those who misuse carts without permission. Council's plan is thoroughly without merit as they appear to ignore consulting with stores for a solution that will actually work.
Council and city staff are not qualified to answer the problems of either homeless people or misused and stolen carts and the police are completely ineffective in this instance as they were when my electric bike was stolen, the lock being broken, in broad daylight at the Penticton Public Library.
You cannot solve the problem of stolen carts without dealing with the homeless and those customers who abuse the carts for their own purposes. I have seen carts, essentially stolen carts, sitting on lawns and in driveways of Penticton residents.
A solution? Help the homeless to take responsibility by allowing them to take responsibility for their use of carts. The cart could be labeled with their name in the intention that nobody helps themselves to it. They could be paid to clean up the litter left not just by homeless but by selfish housed individuals.
Stores need to take more responsibility and maybe the best way is the incentive system. Give rewards for bringing back carts to where they belong (yes, treat entitled customers like the children they can tend to behave like). If carts are getting old or wrecked then offer them for free or sale to the homeless with the condition that they always take care of it and never leave it alone.
If council is serious about doing positive things and solving problems, then they should ask the stores and store staff for feedback on solutions and problems.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Class of '79 sets $5K goal for 50th reunion
Dear editor:
The Pen-Hi class of 1978 recently held their 45th grad reunion. The grad committee proudly gave a $1,500 bursary for this occasion. Our goal is for a $5,000 bursary at our 50th grad reunion in 2028.
Pat and myself went around to local businesses to ask if they would donate merchandise or gift certificates for a raffle towards these two bursaries. We raised almost $1,200 at the raffle Saturday evening.
Deepfelt thanks to these very generous businesses: Home Hardware; Freedom Bikes; South Okanagan Skin & Laser; Lakeside Hotel; Penticton Golf & Country Club; Hallmark; Bike Barn; Save On; Coles Books; Starbucks; Garden Works; Pure Gym; Great Canadian Oil Change; Meeples & Milkshakes; TBones; Natures Fare; Slackwater Brewery; Landmark Cinema; Safeway; Angry Vegan; and The Body Shop. We are grateful for your support.
Many grads generously donated cash or merchandise towards the bursary fund, over $1,500. Too many people to list but certainly very appreciated.
Many thanks to Echo Bay Winery, Berry & Smith, and David Szabo Photography. Your generous support to your fellow grads is definitely appreciated.
Without the help, support, and many hours the committee members and volunteers gave of their time, the 45th reunion would not have been the success it was. What an enjoyable event! We reminisced about the good old days, paid tribute to those we lost too early, and reconnected with classmates and friends.
A special shout out to Kerry Anderson. He took the reigns and led the committee and other volunteers through the last two-plus years in planning this fun and memorable event. Thanks a million, Kerry!
Pat Styles
Kathy Clement
On behalf of the Penticton High School 45th Grad committee