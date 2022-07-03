Kudos Mission Dance on Swan Lake
Dear Editor:
The other day, on a whim, I went to see the ballet Swan Lake, at the Cleland Theatre. Performed by the Mission Dance Company, it featured some 30 dancers. I am a ballet fan, and I was blown away by the quality of this company’s performance. The event got me thinking about Penticton’s arts and culture community, and its venues.
Penticton kind of flies under the regional radar when it comes to arts and culture, and maybe that is a good thing, since it gives more scope to freedom and experimentation. We are fortunate to have Tempest Theatre, Many Hats Theatre, the Dream Café, the Penticton Art Gallery, The Book Shop on Main Street, the museum and the many other venues, groups and individuals that help bring arts to life.
The Cleland is a magnificent theatre, but it suffers from chronic underuse and a cleverly hidden entrance. The closure of the Shatford Centre was a great loss, but perhaps it will find a new life someday.
As a small-town resident, I often look to Penticton (the big city) for culture and entertainment. As a venue for the arts, Penticton has many things in its favour. Big enough to supply audiences for performances, yet still with a relaxed and unhurried small-town feel about it. Good restaurants, lots of wine, bike lanes, coffee shops and lovely beaches add to the allure. Oh, and did I mention the Main Street book shop?
Don Gayton
Summerland
Leave Penticton’s Lakeshore Drive alone!
Dear Editor:
Lakeshore Drive is Penticton’s favourite street to cruise, park and enjoy the beach. It’s Penticton’s biggest and most-enjoyed asset.
As a two-way street, you can cruise then return for a second look. For a parking spot, the two-way gives access from both sides of town. Angle parking not only gives more parking, but allows you to park and view the lake while eating, relaxing or watching your family play.
Lakeshore Drive is perfect the way it is.
The Peach City Beach Cruise is a prime example of how well Lakeshore is enjoyed as is. City planners need to forget the idiocy of putting a bike lane and a one-way on Lakeshore. This city belongs to the residents, not planners with bad ideas.
To save Lakeshore from planners who care zero about history, the people should request Lakeshore Drive be made a heritage street which includes all existing homes on Lakeshore. This should be a major topic and confirmation for the next election. Existing 1970s motels and any remaining campgrounds should also be made heritage sites.
It’s obvious the direction of city planners is to change Penticton into a totally different city as we have all witnessed. Where does planners and elected officials wages come from? The taxpayers. So who should city planners represent? The taxpayers.
How is narrowing intersections representing the majority? This is unsafe for fire trucks, buses, emergency vehicles, large trucks, trucks with trailers, etc.
If a mayor could fire city planners like Clint Eastwood did in Carmel By The Sea did, I would run for mayor to save this city, but such is not the case. The changes without regard to heritage or what gave Penticton charm is out of control and needs to be delt with in the next election by voting officials who actually care more about the residents than projects for select few.
Coun. James Miller is spot on being concerned the city is wasting money internally. It’s out of control and to compare percentages spent with Kelowna or other cities shows complete incompetence. How about setting an example of a well-budgeted city that does not blow millions or have to make loans for pet projects?
Clifford Martin
Penticton
The Naramata Bench: Canada’s Napa valley
Dear Editor:
There should not be any more construction allowed on Naramata Bench. It is a unique rural area of agricultural lands and wildlife habitat. The green mountain with the three famous benches is the iconic tourist attraction and an important home to food and drink producers and related businesses that make Penticton famous.
It is a green gem that makes the Penticton tourism brand. It made our city what it is: the Canadian Napa Valley. More construction will ruin this iconic neighbourhood.
The only way to keep our own Napa Valley intact is to assign a protection status to the whole area and ban any new construction projects. This protected land should be left untouched with permanent protection status.
Tourism is a major contributor to this city budget. How many motels, hotels, restaurants, stores, shops, bike-athlete-servicing tour businesses operate here?
How many sport-cultural events, shows and conventions happen in Penticton — all relying on regular influxes of tourists in this city? Tourists don’t travel to see houses.
By building on the Bench we will kill not only the environment but also what attracts a lot of people here.
If the Canadian Horizons project is approved now, we all know what happens next: another construction project on Naramata Bench will be approved. Then another one, and another one. Opening the door to more construction will be the end of Naramata Bench. Kelowna has just rejected a similar aggressive development project, why cannot we do the same?
Penticton does not have to build around Spiller Road. Currently there are at least three other spots to build more homes, outlined, on the opposite end of the city. Let’s build away from the Bench.
Why was the Napa Valley successful in fending off developer appetites and protecting itself? Why do we here need to succumb to someone’s purely financial agenda?
I’s time for the council to recognize that the plan to develop Spiller Road/Naramata Bench is a mistake. It is time to hear what the affected neighbourhoods, businesses and residents are saying:
We won’t want any more construction on the Bench.
We moved here to enjoy the green, not to see out nature destroyed.
We want to preserve the Bench.
There are not many pristine and stunning places like the Bench left that are still available for everyone to come and enjoy. Let’s keep the Bench green!
Olga Magyar
Penticton
Penticton council No. 1 for all the wrong reasons
Dear Editor:
Thank you Penticton city council. For four record-setting years you made us No. 1 in crime, No. 1 in drug overdose deaths and the No. 1 city for transients to come and have free reign of our personal property.
You are the greatest Penticton city council ever for ignoring the will of the people against Victory Church fiasco. You are No. 1 in making the realtors and mortgage brokers wealthy against the interest of our citizens in your housing development approvals. You are No. 1 in selling out the low-income earners and the dream of owning a home to non-resident real estate investment companies. You are No. 1 in having your sham public hearings and ignoring the will of the people.
You are No. 1 in the spending millions of taxpayer dollars without the consent of the public. You are No. 1 in the great bike lane con. You plan to spend big, but broke it into segments so you avoid a public referendum. You are No. 1 in creating an environment for violent crimes against our citizens by delaying the hiring of RCMP officers.
You are No. 1 for putting the safety of our citizens last and using funds to pay for bike lanes. You are No. 1 in killing the downtown business with the incredible stupidity of putting in parking meters.
You are No. 1 in creating traffic congestion in the downtown core by extending sidewalks and deleting traffic lanes. You are No. 1 for laying concrete blocks as apparently our cyclists are unable to stop themselves from going into vehicle lanes.
You are No. 1 for putting bike lane signs a foot apart as apparently drivers need to see the same sign every few feet. You are No. 1 in issuing variances against the Official Community Plan and ignoring the OCP.
You are the No. 1 delusional council for thinking any of you are going to be re-elected
Mike Hawley
Penticton