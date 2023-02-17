Famed Chicago film critic Gene Siskel loathed a new genre of movies that popped up in the early 1980s which he collectively dubbed “dead-teenager” movies.
A masked killer is let loose at a summer camp and slowly murders the characters only for him to meet his fate at the end of the picture. He then either comes back from the dead or was never dead to begin with and shows up again in Parts II, III, IV and an additional series of reboots.
I’m not referencing just the Friday the 13th series, there were many other movies with identical plots. With the exception of the original Halloween, they were crudely-made, low budget turkeys that made millions at the box office.
Now, 40 years later, they’ve reached the apex of sleaziness.
Coming later this month to a multiplex near you — Winnie the Pooh and Piglet as serial killers — and no it’s not a parody or Saturday Night Live sketch.
In “Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey” Christopher Robin, now an adult and married, returns to the Hundred Acre Wood only to discover things have changed. They now hate all humans because of a traumatic event that happened to Eeyore years earlier.
I won’t give away any more of the plot because this film doesn’t deserve the publicity its receiving.
Full disclosure: I haven’t seen the movie. The trailer and publicity stills tell me all I need to know.
Winnie the Pooh is one of the most-loved literary characters of the past century. Pooh loved his friends. He was kind. He had high moral standards. He too had imperfections, often a love for honey which resulted in terrible nightmares.
Generations of children could seek solace by hugging their Winnie the Pooh stuffed animal.
Pooh never went out of style. Stuffed Pooh bears were in vogue when I was a little boy and Pooh toques, shirts, pajamas and socks were cool in any generation.
Pooh deserves the Kenny Loggins treatment, not a Quentin Tarantino (although even he respects his subjects.)
Thanks for ruining my childhood.
How can such blasphemy happen?
On Jan. 1 of last year, Winnie the Pooh became part of the public domain. There’s now nobody protecting the legacy of the tubby little cubby all stuffed with fluff.
Coming soon to the public domain — Batman, Superman and Bugs Bunny. Next year, Steamboat Willie, the debut of Mickey Mouse, is also public domain.
Hopefully The Beatles, Stones and Dylan have their material protected beyond 100 years. I hate to think what might happen on a day in 2064 when it falls into the hands of the wrong people.
Using a children’s character as a serial killer is indeed pooh — and I don’t mean Winnie.
—
With a shortage of labour that’s not expected to improve any time soon has there ever been any serious consideration into going back to a six-day work week for retail?
I will buy the same amount of food and clothing in a six-day week as I would with seven days to shop.
I’m sure everyone’s mental health would improve if not as many were working on Sunday.
It would make scheduling a whole lot easier for managers.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca