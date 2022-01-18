Golf courses versus affordable housing
Dear Editor:
In a letter to the editor, Matt Hopkins tore a strip off Penticton’s weekly paper on Jan. 5. Apparently he doesn’t approve of their biased view against bike lanes (Penticton Western News, Jan. 5)
Strange, I thought they were pro-bike lanes. That couldn’t possibly mean that they are objective could it?
Hopkins on the other hand is anything but: Sure that he is right and anyone that disagrees with him has to be wrong: Certain that his “wants” should take precedence over the “wants” of others.
Hypocritically, Matt Hopkins has a Twitter account with twaddle about parking causing unaffordable housing. Yet he loves to golf and has won trophies. Perhaps Hopkins should give up golf and lobby for golf courses to be turned into affordable housing. Think of all the tax we could collect…another issue he has with parking.
Now I have nothing against bike lanes. I used to be a cyclist. But I didn’t devote my time trying to eliminate everyone else’s automobile parking. I also don’t claim car parking comes at the cost of affordable housing.
I don’t have anything against golfing either. I used to golf when I was younger, but I didn’t golf on acres of land subsidized by local taxpayers and then blame automobiles for the outrageous cost of housing because of the land they use for parking.
Just think of the millions we could get in taxes if golf courses were used for affordable housing.
Although Mr. Hopkins appears to be educated, he apparently doesn’t value critical thinking.
Maybe it’s just a case of “do as I say not as I do.” I see on Twitter Hopkins goes out with his little radar gun and tracks the speed of people driving down the street.
And after all this online moaning and groaning, I guess Hopkins goes for a round of golf.
Hopkins should do what he preaches and take up ping pong instead.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Bike lanes are cleaned, why not KVR Trail?
Dear Editor:
As someone who walks the KVR Trail every day from Sutherland to Vancouver Ave., I am wondering why the City of Penticton does not maintain the trail during the winter snowfall season.
I can’t help but notice the very expensive bike lanes are cleared of snow, but the KVR Trail remains hazardous to walk on. The city sign is just north of Sutherland so that means that this part of the trail falls under their jurisdiction.
In a world of COVID when all we have left to do is get outside and walk the beautiful KVR, my question is: Why can’t this trail be plowed after big snow dumps?
Susan Rogers
Kaleden
When is enough going to be enough on shots?
Dear Editor:
After reading so many letters for and against taking the vaccination jabs along with how many yet-unknown future booster jabs will be required, my support for the “yes” side is weakening every day.
My thoughts have now turned toward another place — that Dr. Bonnie Henry may consider injecting the needle where the sun don’t shine using Global’s Keith Baldrey and Health Minister Adrian Dix as the guinea pigs for this pilot project.
Two jabs are company, three’s a crowd, but four or more boosters is plain ridiculous.
Check out the many bare hands sampling and picking over the fresh fruit and vegetables at your favourite grocery store.
Tom Otteson’s letter questioning opioid and COVID numbers and percentages (Herald, Jan. 14) hopefully contains the truth that has been sorely lacking.
My prediction is the world will now reject holding hands, which includes Olalla.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
What’s going on with planning department?
Dear Editor:
Fellow Pentictonites, did you know our city planners are making recommendations for development projects that go against zoning requirements?
They seem comfortable pushing through projects that don’t fit a property’s lot or consider the form and character of a neighborhood. All this, to increase densification at any cost.
What does this mean to the taxpayer? You might end up with an eight-plex next door or an apartment building in your back yard when the existing zoning does not permit it. It appears the planning department considers this healthy densification. It doesn’t seem to matter what the current zoning requires, they will ignore it to suit.
This very thing is occurring on 602 Lakeshore Drive. A development that does not fit the lot is being pushed through by the planning department. They didn’t disclose the fact that the lot is 28% narrower in width and 20% smaller in area than what is required to qualify for the RM3 up zone. They are still recommending council to approve it.
The planning department said they don’t need to follow or disclose these requirements unless there is a subdivision proposal because this is an existing lot. Wow!
The bigger question is why are they not being transparent with basic zoning information?
How do they think cramming a building too big for the lot and changing the densification to an eight-plex adds to the uniqueness, charm and beauty of the street?
If this passes, council has opened the door for the rest of the street to follow suit. Our Lakeshore Drive will be another ordinary street with eight-plexs or higher jammed side by side. No charm, no heritage, no grass or green space.
Oh, the developer will plant the occasional tree, throw in a bench and call it beautification, and the planning department thinks it’s great.
Development and densification are required in any city; however they need to take place within zoning guidelines, not through loopholes and a lack of common sense basics of form and character.
Current stakeholders need to know our planners and council have our best interests at heart as well as creating new developments that work in harmony with what currently exists.
Penticton City Council, don’t let the results of poor planning on our iconic Lakeshore Drive be your legacy.
Do the right thing council, rescind and/or deny the rezoning and variances at 602 Lakeshore Drive.
Lee Heffren
Penticton
Condo culture taking over neighbourhoods
Dear Editor:
As reported in the Kelowna Daily Courier (“Developer wants to pile on new UBCO site,” Jan. 12, page A1), Mission Group imagines yet more skyscraper development by them, beside UBCO’s planned vertical campus downtown.
Allow me to deconstruct Mission Group’s philosophy as stated in the article.
“The addition of a downtown university campus as part of a larger comprehensively planned (whose plan?) project (read — now more 30 storey-plus buildings are justified) will epitomize transformative development (read — goodbye to friendly neighbourhoods, hello condo towers) catalyzing significant future investment in the City of Kelowna (read encouraging more highrise development) and creating a built environment and place (not neighbourhood) that will influence the culture and identity of Kelowna for generations to come.”
It sure will. Is this the type of skyrise condo culture we really want?
I refer you to the recent Okanagan history columns penned by Bob Hayes and Sharron J. Simpson regarding what a neighbourhood really is (Herald, Jan. 11). It is not a forest of 30-storey buildings.
And why does the architectural firm cram so many lofty words into their mission statement?
Carol Millar
Kelowna