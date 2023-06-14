City needs to hit restart on short-term rentals
Dear Editor:
Re: “City stands pat on vacation rentals,” (Herald, May 20).
I think it is a very big mistake to maintain the status quo on short-term rentals.
It would be much easier to change our direction now instead of later when there are many more units to be affected. Change the rules now without any grandfathering of existing units. The owner must live on site and post contact information.
Listing companies must only list rental units that produce a business licence. Any unlicensed STRs should be dealt with severely after a short compliance window.
Then staff should go after the provincial government to fix the residential tenancy backlog and some rules so landlords will do monthly rentals without fear of non payment and or damage.
This will go a long way in correcting our rental market shortage.
There are about 500 STRs in Penticton that are licensed and unlicensed. If 50% became monthly rentals that would give 250 monthly rental units to help our shortage in this market.
We need to correct our past mistakes and start over with a new slate in this market of STRs.
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
Think outside the box on fighting forest fire
Dear Editor:
Back in 1991, the Iraqi Army retreated from their attempt to take over Kuwait. As they did so, they attempted to destroy the Kuwaiti oil industry by setting fire to around 700 Kuwaiti oil wells.
The legendary oil fire fighter, the late Red Adair, was contracted to extinguish these fires. He utilized the principal that fire needs oxygen to burn and mounted a jet engine on a mobile platform equipped with drills to enable it to be securely anchored to the ground.
He positioned this platform close to a burning oil well, anchored it and aimed the jet engine at a burning well. Once the jet blast had extinguished the fire by starving it of oxygen, a standby crew capped the well to prevent it re-igniting.
Could we not utilize this principle to attack our current plague of wildfires?
A jet engine mounted on a mobile platform, which could be anchored to the ground, would have to be angled upwards so that the blast could be directed at the burning canopy.
Once this extinguished the fire in the canopy, an air tanker would have to drop fire retardant to prevent reignition.
If this were tried and found to work successfully, a number of these platforms could be quickly constructed. There are literally dozens of surplus jet airliners parked in the Arizona desert and they all have either two or four powerful jet engines.
It should be possible to negotiate the purchase of some of these engines since the aircraft they are attached to are unlikely ever to fly again and, if any of them were to be put back into service, new engines would be required.
Let’s think outside the box!
It’s worth a try.
Brian Butler
Penticton
The perils of 45th president
Dear Editor:
Donald J. Trump, as most people know, is a legend, even if it is only in his own mind. Time and time again he has manipulated press releases about him, told out and out lies, fabricated statements of woe and generally embellished almost any statement he makes.
Up to now, he has escaped legal precedence more times than Harry Houdini did with his escapes and disappearing acts. The only difference between the two men is that Houdini’s were acts of legerdemain but Trump’s were of verbal “BS.”
June 6 might be termed as a day of coincidence. June 6, 1944, was D-Day in the Second World War, a day of reckoning. Going forward 79 years, another day of coincidence, the indictment of Donald Trump. After a number of years of Trump blarney (BS), the chickens may have come home to roost. Time will tell.
The Trump cries of “woe is me” have not changed. Excuses, accusations, threats, claims of innocence, all under false bravado seem to be the order of the day.
Nothing new here.
Trump stated that he will be making a court appearance in a Florida courtroom on June 13. The way he puts it almost makes it sound as though he’s doing society a favour by taking time out of his busy, productive life to make a court appearance.
If this isn’t the height of false bravado, I don’t know what is.
He makes no bones about the fact that U.S. President Joe Biden and his Liberal following are responsible for his current predicament and that a travesty of justice has occurred.
The real issues here are that the Department of Justice; a law court, and a Grand Jury have carefully reviewed 37 aspects of legal wrongdoings by him and reached the indictment conclusion. The Democrats, per se, were not directly involved.
Stay tuned folks! Who knows what’s coming for “The Donald.”
Could it be that he will be a victim of his own former TV show, “The Apprentice” and be told that “You’re fired!”
Who knows?
Ron Barillaro
Penticton