For many, Labour Day marks the unofficial end of summer, a tradition of long-time CFL rivalry games, or the long weekend before the kids go back to school.
We should also acknowledge that Labour Day has a history (in North America anyway) dating back to 1894. That was the first statutory federal holiday designated Labour Day.
This date was created after significant lobbying and demonstrations by unions from New Brunswick to British Columbia.
The reason we have weekends, eight-hour workdays, maternity leave, minimum wage, and health and safety standards are because workers came together and demanded better of governments and of private employers.
I’ve heard those that say the usefulness of unions has past, however, I strongly disagree.
With the rising cost of living, astronomical housing costs, the climate crisis, and ever-growing inequity between the ultrarich and the working class, the combined voices of labour are needed as much now as they were when they began.
Unions are the leading voice in the “Living Wage” movement which has seen substantive increases in the minimum wage and, resulted in some employers, such as the City of Vancouver, adopt living wage policies.
Locally there are a number of employers who have living wage policies. While the minimum wage in B.C. is $15.65/hr, to live in Penticton the minimum living wage is over $18/hr.
Unions have and continue to lead the calls for safe working conditions. This was certainly highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, it has been labour unions that have advocated and even gone on strike to gain protections for workers.
Sadly, around 1000 workers die on the job each year in Canada, and estimates are that approximately 250,000 are injured at work annually.
Disappointingly, it has taken the massive success of profit-driven companies like Amazon, Starbucks, and so-called “gig” economy enterprises like Uber to reignite the grassroots of the union movement in the United States. When large numbers of working people are taken advantage of, they will speak up. While Canada still has a higher percentage of union members in the workforce than the US, our overall number has been on the slow decline.
We must not forget what our great-grandparents generation realized. Workers must look out for themselves together. With a healthy, safe and well compensated workforce our communities are healthier, safer, and successful.
This Labour Day, perhaps between CFL games and wondering what to get done on the holiday Monday, take a moment and ponder how unions have made our society better and know we will continue to push to improve it further.
Kevin Epp is Sargent-at-Arms with the South-Okanagan Boundary Labour Council and Member-at-Large with the B.C. Teacher’s Federation provincial executive.