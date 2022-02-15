Conservative leadership attempting to seize the day
Dear Editor:
It was with great chagrin that I witnessed the Conservative leadership’s (both federal and provincial) support for the protest against the Canadian government being conducted under the guise of an anti-mask protest.
This protest is encouraged by the questionable Jordan Peterson for the Conservative leadership to “Carpe Diem.”
The Conservative leadership has indeed attempted to seize the day with their support for the occupation of our capital city.
But their support is greatly misdirected.
The majority of Canadians — who support mandatory vaccines, wearing of masks, and vaccine passports — will, I hope, remember the Conservative support for this minority of selfish people who couldn’t care less about the welfare of their fellow citizens. Conservative support is purely political. It is shameful that a Canadian political party kowtows to a radical minority.
Of particular concern is the Trumpish attitudes that is creeping into our national politics — especially the increasing “Fake News” belief. This is one of the first steps to fascism and reflects the influence of our southern Republican neighbours.
We must recognize and reject such ideas.
I totally understand the frustration of people with the restrictions we have had to endure over the past two years, but I more so appreciate the sacrifices of our front-line workers who are exhausted, yet continue to receive daily abuse from a small, but vocal, segment of our citizenry.
What I don’t comprehend is how this vocal minority does not realize that the sooner the whole population is vaccinated we can handle this virus as endemic and things will return to some normalcy.
To continue to put the elderly and susceptible at risk because of mean-spiritedness is unacceptable to most Canadians.
To not care about the well-being of your fellow humans, and to willingly forfeit your ability to provide for your family, and to continue to occupy, disrupt, and blackmail the country, the provinces, and municipalities is nothing less than being mean-spirited, and shame on those Canadians.
No matter how long it takes, we must support the policies of our medical experts if we are to handle this virus for the best possible outcome.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
Neighbour development causing pain, inconvenience
Dear Editor:
I am a longtime resident of Southwood Regency Retirement Resort having signed up in May 2014 and moved here in January 2015.
I have tried to be a good neighbour over the years towards the construction of the Skaha Towers project.
The City of Penticton should be ashamed of allowing this development so dense — three highrises in an area already having problems with parking especially in the summer.
My personal problem, along with many residents, is that the eight units facing the development have large picture windows — unfortunately these are bedroom windows.
Every morning right on the dot of 7 a.m., the noise starts. Surely in the winter you could wait till 8 a.m. My window has heavy-duty machines starting and running with cement trucks emptying their residue only 20 yards from my window and earlier when footings dug, the apartment would shake as excavators travelled across lot.
What with dirt being blown across newly-washed windows. Noise pollution and sleep deprivation — some of us are upset.
The final straw came when the big pour (concrete) was going to happen, working later and some Saturdays of late. Came the day Dec. 23, 7 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Lights, etc as night wore on. Now of course it’s very cold so heaters were brought in all around the building and they ran 24/7 all through the holiday when work was stopped. Very noisy.
After the tarps were removed, to my horror it looks as if a garage door has been placed right across from my window which means that if the builder persists in using the very bright lights they have on the other two buildings, I will be sleeping in the equivalent of Times Square.
Why can’t the lights be hooded as in our parking lot? My condolences to Towers 1 and 2 whose units face this way and to the poor people in the townhouses to my right who have now only a cold cement wall to look at.
Let’s hope for some nice landscaping with large trees along the fence. As an addendum, I want you to know that my partner is terminally ill and uses that bedroom to rest in every day.
Lucky for you and us he is very hard of hearing.
I realize that my voice makes no difference, but after the holidays I had to get it off my chest in the hopes that the developer will remember there’s more to development than buildings.
Five years and counting.
Patti Craig
Penticton
Trust in the One during tough times
Dear Editor:
I do not fear what is happening in the world. I put my trust in the One who made everything. He has promised never to leave us nor forsake us; that He will always make a way for us to succeed no matter what we see, hear or feel. So everything is exactly as God says it is.
So trust Him and be at peace. The lockdown due to COVID was built upon fear and hysteria. If we had simply let it play itself out, it would be over by now.
People who don't take care of themselves will always be sick with some kind of illness. There are various diseases that can take you out.
Be responsible for your own health. Don’t depend on the hospital, doctors or anyone other than your Maker.
Consider this, just under 6 million have died world wide resulting from the coronavirus whereas over 60 million babies have been murdered in the womb in North America alone since 1973.
The latter could be labelled genocide.
God honours those who honour Him. He loves everything He created and He created everything. So trust in Him, my friend. He loves you. His love never fails.
Gary Young
Penticton
What’s the issue over vaccinations?
Dear Editor:
Why do the antivaxxers not want to be vaccinated against the COVID-19?
I really want to know.
I would like to know the percentage of parents who did not have their babies vaccinated against the many childhood viruses from the 1960s. I understand it is a very small number.
Those vaccines have wiped out many of those diseases, which is why the antivaxxers are alive today.
Pixie Marriott
Summerland