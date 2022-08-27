Ready to take back Penticton
Dear Editor:
It is beyond belief that John Vassilaki is running for mayor of Penticton again.
We have all had a four-year taste of your vision for our city. You and the other council members have sold off our city to the highest bidder. Under your leadership this council was an autocratic dictatorship. Ignoring the will of the people.
You were the leader at ground zero of the homeless fiasco. You ignored the will of thousands of our citizens who spoke loudly and clearly when they said no to Victory Church homeless shelter. You have turned our city into a drug-addicted transient hotbed with among the highest crime rates in Canada.
We have had multiple home invasions and murders in our city. Homes and business have had bullets fired into them. You ignored the safety and well-being of the citizens by slow-walking the hiring of RCMP officers.
You violated the fundamental democratic principle of allowing the people to vote on the issue of the lake-to-lake bike route. You would have had a no vote to bike lanes and you knew this. You could have used that money to pay RCMP overtime and bring in outside officers to deal with the crime spree.
There are thousands of us ready to take back Penticton and they will not be voting for you. I would vote for a pylon in the mayor’s chair before allowing you to run our city into the ground again.
Mike Hawley
Penticton
Homeless situation extends to island
Dear Editor:
Re: “Politicians, police turned Penticton into a slum,” by Jo Nichols (Herald letters, Aug. 22)
This was a well-written letter and expressed the thoughts of many citizens in many towns and cities. In my opinion, you could take that letter and change the word “Penticton” and place “Victoria” in its place.
I feel your frustration as we have the same problems here on the island.
Kevin Jackson
Victoria
Author spread misinformation
Dear Editor:
It’s one thing for writers of letters to the editor to express opinions no matter how cogent or bizarre; it is quite another to use such a forum to spread misinformation, conspiracy theories, and propaganda.
In my view, the latter has been the case in a recent letter to the editor by prolific right-wing apologist John Thompson (Herald, Aug. 24). Though I try to resist because I know his biases, I think it is important for someone to speak out when he resorts to such tactics.
The case in point refers to the Dutch government’s attempt to meet climate change goals by reducing the amount of nitrogen-based fertilizers used by Dutch farmers. Whether one thinks this is an effective strategy or not, to leap from this to the suggestion that the Canadian government will do the same thing with the intention of reducing the food supply and hurting farmers is a falsehood promulgated by right-wing conspiracy theorists, including apparently Mr. Thompson.
The sources of this kind misinformation include well-known right-wing publications such as Rebel News, Western Standard and the webcast Live from the Shed, as well as some Conservative politicians in Canada. According to a recent CBC article on the subject by Jonathan Montpetit which I recommend, if any readers want a more accurate and balanced analysis of what’s going on. …”far-right media outlets in Canada seized on the Dutch protests to promote conspiracy theories that reinforced anti-government ideologies.”
Letters to the Editor can serve as a useful way for citizens to express their views and encourage, hopefully, informed debate about various subjects. This is an important part of our strength as a functioning democracy.
To use them as a vehicle for misinformation, conspiracy theories and propaganda only serves to weaken their purpose and ultimately the democratic process.
Peter Benson
Naramata
Access Society needs you
Dear Editor:
The Penticton & Area Access Society is a local non-profit agency working to build a community where all people have equal and just access to available support systems.
Through disability and legal advocacy programs we support people in making informed choices, use our knowledge of resources in our community to connect people we support with needed services and guide those we support in navigating complex bureaucratic systems.
Our board of directors provides the vision and direction for these programs and works within the community to further collaborative actions which help to create a community where all people can feel connected and supported.
The Access Society is currently seeking volunteers with a wide range of skills and experience for a limited number of Board positions.
Previous board and governance experience is desirable but not essential.
A background in advocacy and communication, HR, finance and accounting, fundraising and/or marketing are all helpful skills to support the work of the Board.
The ideal candidate:
• is committed to the Access Society's mission and values
• has good self-awareness and understanding of cultural safety and cultural humility
• is willing to provide one to five hours a month of their time and talents
We welcome those from all parts of our community, and particularly people from our smaller communities, Indigenous communities and rural areas, to apply.
Please indicate your interest by downloading, completing and submitting a completed board application, available at: accesscentre.org in confidence to: elmie24@yahoo.ca by Monday, Sept. 5.
Elmie Saaltink, chair
Penticton & Area Access Society
Golf courses should provide access
Dear Editor:
I believe it is time to quit my campaign to get golf clubs to provide access to paraplegics on the golf course.
After 20 years of futile efforts, I am tired. I have on my computer dozens of documents which I have used in my various approaches, much information about specialized equipment for paraplegics to play golf, and information about where paraplegics are being given the right to play golf.
I approached a number of “appropriate authorities” for moral support in the form of a public statement to say, “We believe that golf courses should take steps to enable paraplegics to play the game.”
Here are some results:
BC Golf Association: “We have a committee working on this” After many years, no action and no results.
Many golf clubs: “Automatic response to acknowledge receipt of you message” and nothing else.
Rick Hansen: “Good luck with your campaign,” but no public statement nor support.
BC government and many MLAs: “We have forwarded your proposal to the appropriate authorities” and I hear nothing from anyone.
When I lost the use of my legs three years ago, after more than 30 years as a regular member, I asked my Osoyoos Golf Club to acquire a suitable cart so I could continue a bit of golfing. I knew it could be done and was being done in other jurisdictions. But, our board of directors rejected the opportunity to do that. So, at considerable expense, I acquired a Solorider cart which enables me to golf from a sitting position; and I have now golfed several rounds on only the Osoyoos Golf Course. But that has not captured the interest of even one reporter, columnist or editor to do a story or interview to rail at the injustice of keeping paraplegics off the B.C. golf courses though they are accommodated elsewhere.
Tony Brummet
Osoyoos
Doctors have it better than most
Dear Editor:
Although I sympathize with doctors caught in this horrible time, at least they have a decent wage. Many do not and yet we are also experiencing burnout, depression and anxiety.
Most of us can do nothing about it, but doctors can lobby for more staff and more funding for medical.
We have known for years that we needed more doctors and more nurses, but nothing was done about it. The doctors did not lobby for this — some do not support the BC Med, but most of us would not be able to seek medical help if it was not for this.
It’s about time to think of the majority who cannot afford medical attention without BC Med.
If you agree, I encourage you to write your MP and MLA.
Sandy Hayes
Penticton