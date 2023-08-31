Cherish the moment of going back to school
Dear Editor:
School bells will be ringing soon and no doubt some parents are already frazzled from shopping for clothes and other essentials.
Sometime in the future most of these parents will find themselves looking through their family albums and be pleasantly surprised how precious and joyful memories of their young children have become.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Penticton’s parking fees at airport are reasonable
Dear Editor:
The cost to park my vehicle at the Kelowna Airport is absolutely outrageous.
I park my car at the Penticton airport and fly to Vancouver. Check this out.
Parking rates:
Daily cost is $3; weekly cost is $15.
I can take my winter vacation by parking at the Penticton Airport for $40 per month.
Kelowna Airport parking rates... ouch!
The cost of flying out of Kelowna’s airport is going up. But not right away.
City council has approved a $3 increase to the current $25 Airport Improvement Fee, to go into effect in 2025.
In addition, it is looking at another $3 increase to kick in a year later in 2026 and a further $4 increase-bringing the AIF-to $35 in 2033.
Definitely flying out of Penticton’s airport from now on.
Bruce Manery
Penticton
Province should use highway tunnels
Dear Editor:
Forgive me, I’ve sent a similar letter before but it bears repeating. Returning from Norway in 2007 at the height of the Okanagan Highway 97 four-lane project, I asked Kevin Falcon, the Highway Minister at the time, had he considered a tunnel whilst leaving the highway as a one-way after the tunnel was completed. Norway has a lot of tunnels and they use the excavated rock for curbing, building, pavement, statues, cairns... you name it.
I communicated to him that tunnel building was hardly new technology; look across the lake at the railroad tunnels built early in the last century.
He did, of course, ignore my insolence, partially resulting in what we have yet again, a rockslide blocking the highway that joins two continents.
Never did understand why the four lanes stopped at the Fitzpatrick vineyard or why the road wasn’t continued to join the Okanagan Connector. The reason for this letter is to remind people that Falcon is now the leader of what used to be the BC Liberals and stands a reasonable chance at becoming B.C.’s next premier?
2007? It’s now 2023. He still has work to do.
Gordon Boothe
Summerland
Prime minister doesn’t understand densification
Dear Editor:
So it came to pass, our illustrious leader Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinks densification is the answer.
Well Justin, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
Perhaps subdivide your personal estate and political wastelands to get the drift of a real person’s life that supports yours.
Try living in densification Justin before you blow your horn.
Tom Isherwood
Penticton
Thanks Herald for always being there
Dear Editor:
I just read Mardy Courtney’s letter to he editor expressing his gratitude for the continuation of your paper (Herald, Aug. 23)
I, too, want to express my appreciation. My day is also started with the paper. Firstly I work on my puzzles, Jumble, Bridge, Hocus Focus. The “Wuzzles by Jim Wood.” When I can get that Wuzzle correct, I know my brain is in gear.
I also want to express my appreciation that the paper was delivered during COVID. Not sure what my life would have been like without your paper. As a “Super Senior” (75-plus) the paper has been a very big part of my life. I look forward to it every morning.
Thanks for the early delivery. Keep up the good work.
Bea Dunkley
Penticton
People are getting lazy in their use of English
Dear Editor:
Over the decades it seems that society has become complacent when speaking the most commonly spoken language in the world. On a social platform we have come from the essence of the King’s or Queen’s English, to colloquial English, the ever quoted “politically correct English”, to just plain, ordinary lazy English.
Having run this gamut, we now find ourselves wallowing in lazy English. We either don’t realize that we are or, if we do, it doesn’t matter.
To better understand this lapse we need to look at some basic examples and how we pronounce them.
A classic word for going to as in going to do something we’ve replaced with “gunna.” Another is the word twenty which we have transposed to “twunny”. Another of these abstracted words is the word “behind” which we seem to parlay as “Buhind.”
Another common one is the word used to mean “want to” which has come out as “wanna.” These are common words used by people everyday. Most of us don’t think about this. It would seem that it doesn’t matter.
Where this really stands out is through TV presentations, i.e. news reporters and the like. Professionals are trained journalists and should be concerned about diction and enunciation.
However, most aren’t.
Right now, you are probably wondering what the point of all this is. It’s really quite simple. Think about the last letter that you wrote or typed on a computer. It may have been to request something from an agency or business.
Think of how you wrote it. I’d bet that you wrote such words as behind (not buhind); want to instead of “wanna”; going to instead of “gunna” and twenty (not twunny). You may use the slang type words everyday but you don’t when you are writing to or talking with someone of importance.
In summary, “The Great Cahuna” of mispronunciation is no other than a word that I imagine that 99.9% of the English speaking world gets wrong. That’s the word for the second month of the year. Do you say Feb(yoo)ary or do you say Feb(roo)ary? Think about it.
Anyway now that you are an expert in English language pronunciation, enjoy the rest of the day as you go about your daily life…. with the knowledge that you are in the .1% not the 99.9%!
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Fire preparedness is crucial to fire combat
Dear Editor:
Reflecting on several years as a volunteer fireman, living in a fire department, I would like to share a few observations.
Almost all of the fires we responded to were grass fires, which could have been prevented. Keeping that grass short and green is an important first step in fire prevention.
Perimeter fire-guards and fire-safe zones around developed areas are also important.
We are at the end of another absolute wildfire disaster, and a few issues need to be discussed, and decisions made about priorities, jurisdictions, and who should pay for what.
As a first priority, the time to respond to a fire, is the very minute it is discovered. Everything else is of secondary priority.
The Martin Mars water bombers were an incredible weapon to fight forest fires, but more efficient aircrafts, firefighting equipment, and techniques give us more and better choices today.
Cost per mile travelled to deliver that water is the principal equation.
A helicopter may seem extravagant, but proximity, time-and-distance are big factors.
To get size and quantities in better focus, 1,000 hectares is about four sections of land, four square miles, or 10 square kilometres.
A cubic metre of water is about 1.3 cubic yards, 35 cubic feet, 220 imperial gallons, or 1,000 litres.
The time to get ready for the next inevitable firestorm is today – not two hours or two days after it hits us.
Thanks for listening.
Andy Thomsen
Kelowna