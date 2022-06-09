More creative ways to develop property
Dear Editor:
Country Residential Cluster (RCC) is the new zoning designation that Canadian Horizons wishes to foist upon the already crowded list of development designations in the Penticton Official Community Plan (OCP). Canadian Horizons would have you believe this is a creative solution to a 112 house development on lands bordering the north boundary of the city/RDOS dump.
Don’t be fooled by this new designation; it is merely another way for the developer to clear cut and bulldoze the landscape into submission on a large swath of the hillside above The Naramata Bench.
Their usual approach to development is to completely raze a parcel of land — in this case an environmentally sensitive elk habitat — and build, yes, a cluster of 112 expensive houses on half acre lots.
There is nothing creative in this approach, and 112 houses on the hillside would do nothing to meet the need for affordable homes. If Canadian Horizons wanted to be creative, maybe they could create a model community of affordable tiny homes on laneways through the property, with minimal destruction of the habitat. Maybe they could stick with the bylaw zoning and develop 1 hectare lots, again with minimal destruction of habitat.
If you think the travesty of the 41 house Vista development on Arawana Road in Naramata is an eyesore, wait until Canadian Horizons begins razing the Naramata Bench for their proposed 112 house development. There are many creative ways to develop this property, but Canadian Horizons has again proposed a project that would ensure the desecration of environmentally sensitive habitat.
William Laven
Penticton
Naramata Bench: no other place like it
Dear Editor:
Canadian Horizon Developments has returned again with a revised proposal to construct a development on the 1050 Spiller Road property that will accommodate more than 100 urban style housing units overlooking the Naramata Bench.
It is anticipated that this could be the first phase of numerous additional developments that could extend the project as far north as the Three Blind Mice trail system and include over 800 houses.
The proposed development is situated within an area considered to be one of the most beautiful wine and fruit growing regions in the world — there is no other place like it.
Based on information obtained from the B.C. Wine Institute, it has been estimated that the Naramata Bench region contributes over $150 million to the local and provincial economy. This number may be conservative as it does not include money spent at hotels, B&Bs, restaurants and other food establishments.
If this very valuable resource is destroyed or threatened, it could detrimentally and severely affect the City and the Province as many visitors will not want to spend their valuable dollars in sight of a high density housing development.
Clearly, urban subdivisions with access roads blasted out of rocky outcrops do not belong here.
The group called “Preserve the Naramata Bench” has created a website that includes a summary of the project and all of the reasons why it should not proceed.
It can be accessed at: preservenaramatabench.com/critical-updates Please visit this website and voice your concerns at all of the various upcoming public engagement events being held over the next month.
Bill Carpenter
Penticton
Proposal violates rezoning conditions
Dear Editor:
Summerland’s proposed Landry “long dock” along Summerland’s foreshore is a mystery.
Zoning: Previously, the north shore of Trout Creek was in the Agricultural Land Reserve. Municipal Council agreed to “flip” zoning and allow residential development along the foreshore only after Council was offered a 15 metre riparian area for fish habitat and an adjacent public walkway.
Fish: Summerland Council in the mid 1990s created the Trout Creek Roundtable, chaired by Dr. Jurgen Hansen. This group was made up of provincial and federal specialists in fish habitat. This group identified the north shore of Trout Creek as important habitat for kokanee.
Indigenous: A common trait of long time Trout Creek residents is their numerous collections of arrowheads and other indigenous artifacts. The north shore of Trout Creek probably has the highest concentration of indigenous artifacts in the entire Okanagan Valley. Zimmerman’s Gulch, adjacent to the site was once one of the few access sites to the upper bench land: hence the name Illahie. One registered burial site suggests this property was a battle site.
Dredging: The north shore of Trout Creek is very shallow, punctuated by illegal dredging. Dredging will happen at this site.
This proposal violates the conditions of the rezoning of the property. This proposal does not protect the riparian areas and its adjacent public walkway.
And for fish habitat and indigenous history: how was this approved?
It’s a mystery.
David Gregory
Summerland
A wakeup call for America’s Republicans
Dear Editor:
When canvassed, most U.S. citizens (68.9%), irrespective of ethnic background, have concluded that U.S. gun laws need to be looked at from what might be termed “the 3 Rs.” These 3 Rs might be termed as: review laws; revise laws and rewrite laws.
Unfortunately, some government officials seem to have thrown what might be termed as common sense, out of the window. To better understand this, we need to define what common sense really is.
By definition common sense is: “sound, practical judgment concerning everyday matters, or a basic ability to perceive, understand, and judge in a manner that is shared by (i.e. common to) nearly all people.”
In the U.S. Senate, there seems to be a cadre of conservative senators that seems to have lost sight of what common sense is or what it should be.
This group seems to have its head in the sand when it comes to addressing the gun issues and recent horrific, inexplicable mass shootings in the U.S.
While they might agree that these shooting acts are egregious, they don’t seem to want to take any positive action to address them.
When questioned, these senators (ultra-conservative types), instead of putting forth realistic, sensible solutions, offered what might be termed as “wishy-washy weak solutions” that hardly deal with relevant issues.
I would ask them to take a look at a few lines from a 1960s “Blowin’ in the Wind” quote by Bob Dylan.
“Yes, and how many times must the cannonballs fly
Before they're forever banned?
The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind
The answer is blowin' in the wind.”
It would seem that a few staunch Republicans have lost sight of the fact that a watered-down gun policy, not a ban in any way, is the order of the day. What are they thinking? Apparently they are not thinking in a realistic way.
There have been 18 mass shootings in 2022 so far. How many more will it take to get this cadre of ultra-conservative Republicans to realize that their brand of thinking will not work? It would appear that if they are not the solution to a problem the facilitate the cause.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Council is scared of potential referendum results
Dear Editor:
Re: “Bike lanes cost taxpayers nothing,” by Brian Hughes (Herald, June 4).
I don’t know what world Brian Hughes lives in; for most taxpayers nothing is free. Regardless of what Coun. Katie Robinson says, most of us understand how infrastructure costs affect our taxes.
Hughes mentions two grants totaling $2.3 million: The anticipated lake-to-lake bike lane portion is $8-million, with a 25% contingency that is $10 million. Council has “borrowed” from the electrical fund to complete it.
At least that is what they call it.
A significant portion of the million dollar revitalization project on Martin Street in 2014 had to be redone to accommodate bike lanes. Changing plans and redirecting tax dollars can be costly for taxpayers.
Unnecessary duplication of costs; poor staff planning; redoing streets already remodeled; allocation of expenses to general infrastructure that obscure bike lane costs; loose purse strings; prove reelecting Council does not ensure that continuity results in cost savings.
A referendum could have been held during the recent byelection of Coun. James Miller. Failure to hold one tells us Council was scared of the results and reinforces the fact that Council is seriously delinquent in accountability to the taxpayer.
The bridge at Atkinson and Industrial is too small to accommodate bike lanes; cost attribution does not belong in general infrastructure.
Atkinson and Duncan is not a mess as wrongfully stated by Hughes: A traffic light close by makes it easy to make left hand turns. Obscuring cost issues to favour bike lanes is just another example of what we can expect from bike lane advocates.
So amongst my wailing and gnashing of teeth, Mr. Hughes please remember that we taxpayers listened patiently for many years to bike advocates as they told their one-sided story. That patience allowed bike advocates to lobby council and dip into our pockets for millions.
Bike advocates had their turn to speak with no opposition for many years. For some reason they now think that entitles them to own the dialogue and anyone questioning their opinions or council decisions is deserving of derogatory and demeaning comments to shut them up.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Blame Trudeau for Liberal loss in Ontario
Dear Editor:
The low voter turnout during the Ontario election and the disastrous results for the provincial Liberal party might be the fault of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
His do-as-I-say-not-as-I do arrogant self-righteousness and his I-can-fix-any-problem-with-money financial incompetence are uninspiring to say the least.
Unfortunately politicians are not held in high regard by many citizens. Seeing a few bad apples in a barrel makes many people conclude the whole barrel is rotten.
Trudeau makes a terrific poster boy for those who have become more and more jaded, cynical, pessimistic and distrustful.
Can the outcome of the Ontario election be the result of disaffected Liberal supporters shrugging their shoulders and saying, “What’s the point of voting Liberal?”
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Looking for a doctor? Try taking a cruise
Dear Editor:
I am one of the hundreds of thousands of British Columbians without a family doctor. I dread the possibility that I might develop a relatively minor condition where I will be forced to spend hours waiting for treatment at the emergency ward of the hospital.
Recently I was on a cruise and it was oddly comforting to know that if I became ill or injured, the medical team was readily available 24/7.
It’s true that I would have to pay for the service, but one can purchase insurance for unexpected medical events while travelling.
It’s a strange world where one feels more secure on vacation than while living at home.
Lynn Arnold
Victoria