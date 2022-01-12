City needs to focus on the sidewalks
Dear Editor:
Re: “Why so much negativity over bike lanes?,” (Herald, Jan. 5).
Eva Durance mounting such a spirited defense of the bike “path” as a gift to pedestrians, walkers and scooter users makes one wonder what she has against sidewalks, which traditionally have been built for such people.
Why doesn’t she champion millions of dollars being spent on making our sidewalks safe? My friend, on a big dependable scooter (and a young senior) describes his trips as “riding a bike through a bush dirt track.”
Also, what happens if the projected torrent of cyclists ever materialize? Where does these current users go? Was the bike path pushed by council so they wouldn’t need to spend nonlegacy-leaving money on repairing/replacing sidewalks?
“Reality” for Ms. Durance doesn’t include a tax raise of 5-7%, higher than in Kelowna or West Kelowna.
“Put your money where your mouth is,” help pay for what to us city ratepayers is certainly a “luxury.”
Ms. Durance must be a fine physical specimen if she can cycle back up to her West Bench home, but if she can, good for her. Maybe she can teach Coun. Julius Bloomfield how to accomplish the same thing from and back to his Naramata home
Joy Lang
Penticton
West Bench, Penticton should amalgamate
Dear Editor:
Re: The comments of Michelle Swetlikoe and Elvena Slump (Herald, Jan. 7).
These letters certainly resonated with me.
Michelle Swetlikoe’s letter concerned fairness and the reader can be sympathetic about her situation and also “the multitude of (alleged) infractions” on the West Bench.
My suggestion is to keep an open dialogue with the RDOS and see if your business can be modified so it is compliant with RDOS bylaws. Some businesses could be allowed in your zoning like computer internet businesses, so, try making your business compliant by doing the bulk of it on the internet.
After reading Eva Durance’s letter of Jan. 5, I was waiting to see if Elvena Slump would pounce on it and to my pleasant surprise she pounced on it like a Siberian tiger.
My thoughts to Elvena Slump are: God bless you. You are so wise. Keep writing about tax fairness and the West Bench. Your service to Penticton is greatly appreciated.
If I may remind the reader, Ms. Slump used choice words and phrases like “cheapskate,” “Stop expecting the Penticton taxpayer to cover your needs and wants,” “It is time for satellite communities... cough up some real dough.”
Having the West Bench cough up a few dollars is not a long-term solution. Rather, incorporating the West Bench into the City of Penticton would guarantee fair taxation and provide Penticton with a significant amount of tax dollars as West Bench property tax revenue would go to Penticton, not Victoria.
Should Penticton bring the West Bench into its boundaries, it would need good data so would Eva Durance like to share how much property tax she pays and to whom?
To the two ladies, keep up the pressure because you are connecting with the people.
Ron Johnson
Penticton
Out-of-towners spend money in Penticton
Dear Editor:
Elvena Slump apparently dislikes satellite communities that she believes “should put their money where their mouth is and cough up some real dough” (Herald, Jan. 7).
May I remind Elvena Slump that her worn out horn belongs in the dump.
However, I believe user fees should apply to all outsiders when using Penticton flops such as the infamous bike lane, that is forever mentioned on the letters page.
The Isherwoods spend a lot of dough yearly in Penticton, but have no need to use projects built to annoy you.
I wonder how much Elvena spends away from home travelling when away from her computer. I wonder.
I for one wish during New Years 2022, Elvena would put a sock in it on this tired issue or move out of Penticton.
But please, never to peaceful Olalla.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Why people desire to live in Penticton
Dear Editor:
I am in complete accord with Randy Tayler’s letter of Jan. 6 regarding honoring the City’s Official Community Plan.
Too often the plan is superseded in secrecy without adequate community notice. The OCP, with all its attendant zoning regulation, is in place to keep our city livable, and to preserve the essential character of Penticton.
Most of us moved here because it was a charming city in a spectacular setting, with great environmental values. I do believe in urban densification and smart development, but I do not want to live in a Hong Kong megapolis. Especially if it is in contravention of existing regulation.
Many times I have made inquiries at City Hall regarding building projects, and have been told that the files and applications are protected by the Privacy Act. I believe this to be an overbroad interpretation of the Act, and that these applications, especially if they involve a variance, should be public record.
There is no privacy interest to be protected if an application is trying to avoid the existing community plan; the OCP belongs to all of us. Our right to submit our input is just as great or greater than their right to contravene the OCP in secrecy.
As it turns out, building size, setbacks, light corridors, sound baffles, green space and tree canopies are all very important in keeping our city livable. Variances should not be granted unless there is a compelling reason, and then only after some type of public notice and request for comment.
Those who have purchased property governed by zoning bylaw and other regulation are entitled to rely on those same rules being fairly applied to other properties around them. We invest in our properties with the expectation that the building department will uphold those values arrived at through long consultation with the community, and will enforce all provincial laws and regulations, such as the Riparian Act.
These protections add to the quality of life on every block in the City, and are especially important near the shorelines (as in 602 Lakeshore West) and parks where all members of the community come for recreation and enjoyment.
Sally Kilburg
Penticton
Opposed to proposal for 602 Lakeshore
Dear Editor:
Prior to and including the Dec. 7 public hearing citizens of Penticton as well as visitors to the city through petitions (270 signatures), letters (20-plus) and 17 speakers presented council with their opinions against the proposed development at 602 Lakeshore Drive.
The applicant had a petition of 46 signatures, 20 form letters, and two people who spoke in favour of the proposal at the public hearing, as well as the two architects involved in the project.
Most residents stated that we don’t oppose densification but ask that it be four units instead of eight and fit the lot size. These comments were dealt with in a tone-deaf manner suggesting that we were asking to save a building of little value claiming it was heritage although that is not what was suggested.
We presented concerns about the rezoning and the number of variances requested which in turn affects the climate concerns and adds to laneway congestion and safety, an issue that is already a neighbourhood concern that has not been dealt with.
And, although there seems to be a disregard for heritage, we talked about the heritage value of Lakeshore Drive, keeping in mind that Lakeshore Drive in no way compares to the kilometres long Beach Drive between Victoria’s downtown and Oak Bay.
At the public hearing Coun. Frank Regehr attempted to clarify that RM3 Zoning Minimum Lot Width must be 25 m and 602 Lakeshore Drive’s Actual Lot Width is 18.1 m and asked why this information wasn’t included the staff recommendation package presented to council. Aside from the fact that the developer is asking for four variances, the request to rezone the property to RM3, with these outstanding major deficiencies is a deviation of the minimum standard requirements and in violation of the City’s own zoning bylaws.
We were told that there should be no concern about precedent setting but in the Neighbourhood Analysis Package, MAD refers to 402 Lakeshore as a direct comparable match, and reason for supporting their request since 402 Lakeshore had received generous variances for both the principle and accessory buildings, just as they used the five-storey building on Front Street as their justification for that application.
There was mention of past mistakes, but the main concern seems to be, not the citizens of Penticton and their feelings about the community they live in but keeping a developer happy. Who’s paying attention to the citizens?
Karen Collins
Penticton
American gas prices far more affordable
Dear Editor:
Nothing quite like schadenfreude, is there?
The result of not having enough pipelines and refineries, too many taxes on gasoline, and too many busybody environmentalists was an average gasoline price in the Greater Vancouver Regional District (Lower Mainland of B.C.) on Jan. 7, 2022 of $1.72.8 per litre according to the price monitoring website GasBuddy,
That's C$6.54/US gallon or U$5.17/US gallon at a 0.79 exchange rate.
At the same time, in Seattle you could get gasoline for as little as U$3.52/US gal and in Houston for as little as U$2.55/US gal — that’s half the price in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, and never mind the shortages and rationing. Enjoy!
Mike Priaro
Calgary
Write: letters@pentictonherald.ca
Letters may not exceed 400 words in length.