Why I’m quitting as a public-school educator
Dear Editor:
In preface of reading this, please know my story comes from a lens of knowing what it means to be an Indigenous girl, growing up on the Rez, of knowing what it means to be vulnerable and feel like I have no voice.
In June 2021, I was interviewed for a special report for the BC Education Minister. In my interview, I mentioned I will probably get emotional because I truly care about this work. It is who I am. I’ve been an educator for 10 years. Tearing up, I said: “I don’t think we have a systemic racism problem. I think we have a trauma and poverty problem.”
The report was released in early fall. It felt like a storm had blown in and poured over a canvas I was painting on. The painting wasn’t complete but this storm so quickly destroyed the work I had done. I read this report and I sank. First, I want to fully honor and acknowledge racism is real and felt here and in every corner of the world. I will never challenge the real and felt experiences of others. But in this report, it was all communities were talking about. Racism became what we are known for. I’ve worked in over 30 schools (some for days or weeks and others for years) and racism is not the system I know. It is not the colleagues I work alongside and honor for their resilience during such heavy times.
My intention in re-examining this experience is to invite all to consider the implications of allowing the term “systemic racism” to rule the narrative. What happens to our children when we allow them to believe the system is against them or another group? What happens to those relationships with those allies we’ve already begun reconciliation actions alongside? Good work is happening. People do care.
And we cannot let a report or a narrative undermine that. Journalist Malcolm Gladwell said his intention in writing is never to change peoples’ minds. Rather, the goal is to leave people with a thought or something to reflect on. My intention isn’t to change anyone’s mind. I respect and honour where we are in our journeys.
These are my final words as an employee of public education. I resign from my position and work towards another path that will help me use my voice and do the work I care so greatly about.
Erica McLean
Prince George
Doctor shortage grows, politicians do nothing
Dear Editor:
I read the news today and we are in a crisis across Canada with respect to a shortage of doctors. Another doctor has left Prince Edward Island, bringing the number to four.
At least four community hospitals were unavailable at different dates and times over the weekend in the Okanagan.
On June 7, 2022, Ontario reported 1.7 million residents without a physician.
Again, what are the municipal, provincial, and federal politicians doing about the growing crisis?
Elections are coming — give us some answers. Politicians, you are responsible.
Karen Hutchinson
Osoyoos
Bears are being starved out of B.C.’s forests
Dear Editor:
The clearcut logging mentality is wiping out berry bushes and rotting logs used as ant homes. The whole ecosystem that existed before is now gone and wrecked for many decades to come. Yes, there are more black bears in the forest, but now there’s nothing to eat for the bears like there used to be.
After a clearcut, the area needs berry bushes and fruit trees planted amongst the freshly planted pine and spruce trees. This is the main reason why the starving and desperate bears feed themselves any way they can.
About 15 years ago, when bear awareness was echoed repeatedly on the radio to bring your fruit down to a drop off address downtown, I loaded three garbage cans full of crab apples and went to drop them off at the address given.
I found out that it was the St. Vincent's food kitchen in Prince George.
Two fellows came out to retrieve the crab apples but realizing that the apples were not for the bears, I told them that I’m taking them out of the city limits to where the bears will pick up the smell of the fermenting apples.
I dumped the three garbage cans full of crab apples in one big pile that measured about three feet tall.
I returned two days later to only see the wet spot where the apples had been.
The bears had licked the ground so there was not even an apple peel left for the worms.
The bears are starving because of our ignorance, and it has nothing to do with the bears ability to find food.
We need to replace what is being destroyed by clearcut logging, so the bears have their food sources available.
Miles Thomas
Prince George
Residential taxpayers need to be treated fairly
Dear Editor:
Re: “Tired of regulars on the letters page,” by Peter Benson (Herald, June 28).
You are partially right Peter Benson in that we all contribute.
Owners of businesses that employ workers contribute.
Workers contribute by making those businesses successful. Consumers contribute by shopping in those stores. We all contribute as we buy products and use services and pay taxes.
That doesn’t negate the responsibility of Penticton Council to ensure their residential taxpayers are treated fairly.
It is unfortunate that the failure of Penticton Council to deal with the issue of the satellite communities not carrying their fair share of the recreational services they use in Penticton is resulting in increasing enmity between Penticton residents and satellite residents as evidenced by Benson’s
letter.
Despite years and years on Penticton council there has been a failure to effectively resolve this untenable situation which has created an open wound in this community.
Like all wounds it needs to be addressed or it will create a serious long lasting divide between Penticton residents and rural communities.
Successive B.C. governments have lengthened terms for regional boards and city councils from two years to three and then to four. The reasoning behind this was that as local governments becoming increasingly complex the longer term gives these governing boards time to complete tasks they have undertaken.
Unfortunately for Penticton’s residential taxpayers’ fair recreational tax distribution is a task not completed despite being an issue for the past decade.
This is increasingly transparent as the City develops more plans for recreational services without first resolving the issue of fair allocation of costs to support the recreational services in this area.
Many members of Penticton council have been on the RDOS board for years. Their failure over those years to resolve this situation is unforgiveable.
Any Penticton council member reaping the financial rewards of sitting on the RDOS board must wear that failure. If they are unable to resolve this effectively they should do Pentictonites a favour and step down.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
