Not a fan of bike lanes in Penticton
Dear Editor:
Way to go Penticton city councillors and approving bed rails for bike lanes.
There will be fatalities at these intersections.
It is a horrible design and make our streets look like a clown show.
Yay October 2022 to remove all of you. Irresponsible spending of more than $8 million without consent of the public. The next council will remove this crap. All parties, including city staff, who approved this, need to be let go.
Mike Hawley
Penticton
The great inequalities in our taxation system
Dear Editor:
Unchecked Capitalism leads to unearned generational wealth at the expense of future generations of the middle class and bodes disaster for the poor.
In 1960, the marginal tax rate was 91% for people earning more than $200,000 Since then, all political parties have catered to the wealthy to win votes by constantly reducing tax brackets for the wealthy — who are the contributors to political campaigns. We have thus created a social democratic country, but mainly for the benefit of corporations and the wealthy.
Brian Mulroney introduced a GST tax of 7% which was based on disposable income — the more disposable income you spent, the more you paid. Seems fair to me, but wealthy corporations and individuals led a public outcry.
Along came Stephen Harper who promptly cut the GST to 5%, costing Federal revenue $14 billion every year. He also cut the corporate tax from 22% to 15%, costing Federal revenue $31 billion, every year.
All to the benefit of the wealthy.
As long as this catering to the wealthy continues, this planet is doomed. The wealthy will continue to invest in technology that replaces human labour, with no penalties for their greater profits and the negative impact to the citizenry and the planet.
The wealthy will always have funds to purchase the adaptions necessary to survive and possibly one day move on to greener pastures.
Money talks — especially in politics.
In 2016, when the Liberal government had a majority, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reduced middle class tax from 22% to 20.5% and created a new tax bracket for people making more than $216,511.00 from 29% to 32%. This is the real first step in rectifying the great inequalities in our tax system.
Of course, with a minority he will never get opposition parties to agree to further increases on the wealthy.
It is time for a Universal Basic Income in Canada and a substantial inheritance tax on money over $10 million. And it is time to tax the wealthy and the corporations for their greed in destroying the labour markets with their automations and using cheap overseas labour at the expense of our citizens.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
Congratulations to radio stations
Dear Editor:
I want to applaud the radio stations for having “A Day to Listen’ on Wednesday.
I hope many did listen and were touched, as I was.
I found it very informative.
I applaud all the Indigenous speakers. They are very courageous to tell their highly personal and emotional stories.
As a non-Indigenous person, I am very ashamed and appalled by our government.
As a mother and a grandmother… it was very emotional. I am crying and hurting with you.
Lynn Hubick
Kelowna
Fairest way to share life-giving resource
Dear Editor:
The current heat wave is stressing our crops. It is critical that everyone also understand that it is stressing our water system.
Our water supply itself is in good shape. Where we are having trouble is in the operations side of the system. Our water treatment plant cannot treat all the water required during heat spells such as we are experiencing. It was never designed to do so.
Our staff must open up the supplemental bypass line and publish a boil water notice.
The District of Summerland arbitrarily turning off irrigation connections is totally wrong. And doing it without informing the operator is not acceptable. The planned solution to high flow demand is to operate the supplemental bypass line.
Our irrigators must review the fundamental rules for accessing irrigation water. 7.2 US gals per minute per acre is the absolute maximum that any property is allowed to run at one time.
It is important that only the number of gpm multiplied by the number of acres on roll is operated at any one time. Everyone needs this water.
This is the fairest way that we have to share this life-giving resource.
Our water comes to us through pipes under the roads that have limited capacity. The engineers have designed the system to supply adequate flow and pressure to all properties on the roll. If the maximum gpm/acre is exceeded then another property will not be able to access their fair share of water with adequate flow and pressure.
Our annual water allocation is 800mm. Our meters are read monthly and the readings posted to the District of Summerland website.
You will need your meter number and a magnifying glass to read the numbers but that is a way of tracking your consumption so that you do not exceed your allocation for the irrigation season as a whole and receive a financial penalty.
The best way of ensuring that you irrigate effectively is to get a good design for your system and operate it within the 7.2 US GPM/acre limit.
Lorraine Bennest
Summerland
Golda Meir offered a quote for the ages
Dear Editor:
A timely quote from Golda Meir.
“One cannot and must not try to erase the past merely because it doesn’t fit the present.”
Terry Tyne
Penticton
Thanks to great staff at Penticton hospital
Dear Editor:
Re: “Voters narrowly approve marina lease,” (Herald, June 22).
Well, it’s back to business for Penticton city council with one new guy on council.
It was close on the opinion poll. Let’s say 50% of the voters wanted one or more items on the four-part wish list offered up on June 19 in the civic byelection.
Which of those items won is anybody’s guess.
Did you want commercialization, not to spend tax dollars, a 25-year deal or a whatever year deal?
Or, did you vote to offer up the marina to a higher bidder, from anywhere, with no loyalty to the people there now?
What the city will actually do at Skaha Park remains a mystery.
But, it will set a precedent for park development for years to come.
Stay turned, we have the leadership that gave us the unpopular parking meters and lake-to-lake cycling route with little to no thought for any consequences to our businesses or city.
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton
Home schooling, school choice are the only remedies
Dear Editor:
Thank you to Gerry Rayner for speaking out (“Sex education caused depression,” letters, June 26).
It was sickening and heart-wrenching to read about the mind-manipulating, grotesquely explicit material that young innocent children were subjected to, but sadly it was not surprising.
The politicization of the education system has resulted in the socialist mentality of viewing children as belonging to the state, rather than belonging first and foremost to families.
My first recollection of where this leads was in Winnipeg during the early 1970s. The students in Grade 9 were given a “Self Disclosure and Sharing in Trust” list of questions to be answered and returned to the teacher.
The questions were slanted against parents and designed to induce a completely new way of thinking with contempt for any and all traditional influences. They were intrusive, disgusting and infuriating from any concerned parent's point of view.
This intrusiveness became more entrenched in public schools over the years, but until recently it was largely secretive, making it necessary to constantly be on guard.
In many cases, students were told that parents just would not understand the new progressive ideas, thus abetting the goal of weakening parental influence.
When objective morality is abandoned and the spiritual dimension of life is cast aside as a “crutch of the past,” what remains is only the physical and emotional. This leads to the false but widely promoted determination (as in humanistic writings) that man is nothing more than a unique animal.
Civilization is then reduced to a human jungle, where people are divided into groups (or herds). There is little concern for the individual, and contempt (barely disguised) for the natural human building block of society — the family.
I agree that home schooling is the only remedy at this point. However, school choice should also become an option, giving parents the opportunity to choose a school dedicated to imparting knowledge and improving skills while building character — and developing logical thinking, one of the main casualties of this ongoing indoctrination process.
M. Strangward
Vernon