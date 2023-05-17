Safety 50 years ago vs. today are different
Dear Editor:
I have a message for the small, chronic (and mostly senior) complainers about the bike lanes who argue that the painted bike lanes on South Main have worked just fine for years and don’t need to change.
Fifty years ago as a 10-year old kid, I would ride my bike to Okanagan Lake for a swim. I would then ride to Skaha Lake for a swim, and head back to Okanagan. It was a blessed childhood. I would ride my bike straight down Main Street, and my Mom didn’t have to worry about me getting run over by a car.
Fifty years ago, there were far fewer cars on the road, and much less traffic.
Fast forward 50 years.
If you sent your 10-year old down Main Street on a bicycle now, you’d be the proud parent of a hood ornament. It may have been safe then, but not now.
The number of cars on Penticton streets seems to grow daily (great for the climate change battle).
Throw cell phone lobotomy into the scenario. Throw in an aging population with slowing reflexes, deteriorating eyesight and hearing loss.
Many things in Penticton have changed, and will continue to do so. What was safe 50 years ago, no longer is, hence concrete barriers on bike lanes.
George Murai
Penticton
It’s not a hard decision, it’s the right one
Dear Editor:
City council is intent on making an unnecessary change to the existing bike lane along South Main Street.
Cement abutments will have unintended consequences that will significantly impact the Senior Centre, South Main Market and parking for residents along the street.
The current bike lane allows cyclists, residents and commuters a reliable and safe corridor. It is best left alone to continue to serve the community well, at no cost to the citizens of Penticton.
This isn’t a hard decision; it’s the right one.
Terry Watt
Penticton
Ideas for justice might be educational
Dear Editor:
Canada’s Indigenous people know far too much about inhuman behavior. Tragedy, fear, heartache, frustration and anger have led to the commonly used initials MMIWG (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.)
Upon hearing there were plans being considered to conduct a search for the bodies of murdered Indigenous women in Winnipeg-area landfills, I began wondering if the time and money that would be spent during such a search, which might not be successful, could instead be directed to the creation of a lasting tribute to the victims.
One option came to mind: a charitable foundation with the objective of giving out scholarships (in the name of the victims) to Indigenous girls and women who want to further their education.
The federal and provincial governments could lead the way by making significant initial contributions and then citizens would have the opportunity to make charitable donations to support the program.
Such an education-focused foundation could be a long-lasting legacy for Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois, and “Buffalo Woman.”
As an “outsider”, I apologize in advance if this letter is considered an offensive intrusion into the life of anyone, especially members of the grieving families and the friends of the deceased.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Toxic masculinity is bad for your health
Dear Editor:
Re: “NHL enforcers die decade younger than mates: study,” (Herald, May 12).
What a revelation!
Toxic masculinity is bad for your health. Duh-oh.
Lori Hanson
Shawnigan Lake
Confine money addicts to solve our problems
Dear Editor:
Involuntary confinement of money addicts is the most humane and correctly targeted way to address the root cause of Canada’s dismaying descent into homelessness, drug addiction, crumbling healthcare, and many other tragic failures the remedy for which is proper funding.
Did you know that as of May 2023, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in China is $619 Canadian per month?
This is because China has a mixed economy, and critical economic infrastructure, like banking, is managed as a public utility.
Credit is available to individuals and organizations planning to make and do things but kept out of the hands of money addicts who use credit to drive asset prices, most notably house prices and rents, into the stratosphere.
Entrepreneurs and money addicts who are able to function without preying on their fellow human beings are free to engage in commerce to their hearts’ content in China, and the results are stupendous.
China is a technological and manufacturing behemoth. China’s public infrastructure, including its transportation, cultural, educational, and health care infrastructure are miles ahead of Western economies crumbling under the outsized weight of money addicts.
China’s economy, measured by purchasing power parity, is No. 1 in the world.
So yes, by all means, involuntary confinement of money addicts must begin forthwith so Canadians are able to begin today reclaiming our country from free-ranging financial predators.
Bill Appledorf
Victoria
Indigenous names, how do we say them?
Dear Editor:
I am delighted to see the addition of Salish names for the parks in the Capital Regional District.
I just have one request.
I would like to see a phonetic spelling under the Salish name in order to be able to refer to the park appropriately. Some parks have put these on their new signs but not all.
I am not familiar enough with Indigenous languages to be able to say the new names properly without a phonetic spelling.
L.M. Phillippe
Saanichton