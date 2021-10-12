Bicycle heaven comes before everything else
Dear Editor:
Coun, Julius Bloomfield has made his pitch to build some more bike lanes in Penticton in 2022 to the tune of $4.7 million.
I wonder if Coun. Bloomfield uses a bicycle to come to town every day from Naramata. But that aside one has to question why Bloomfield is so adamant on bike lanes. After all he chooses to live in Naramata not in Penticton. By doing so he pays far less residential taxes than the standard he demands of Penticton taxpayers.
Penticton council it seems plans to allocate millions in each yearly budget to increase bike lanes in our community. Yet, when out on my daily rounds, I seldom see more than two or three bicyclists using the recently- developed expensive bike routes in our city. It will be interesting to see how many use these bike routes in the winter. It will cost much more to clean the streets of snow as the bike lanes will require special equipment to keep them clean for sparse use.
Pathways Addictions Resource Centre came last to council’s love affair with bicycle heaven as they turned down a bid to explore the idea of the city providing funding for this needed resource centre. Funding for this centre should be on a regional basis. Through the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen; lobbying should be done as a region to get the B.C. government to restore funding for this valuable resource.
Despite lip service during elections Penticton council makes poor use of the RDOS by allowing them to take advantage of Penticton taxpayer services while not encouraging them to use regional resources to resolve and unify the region.
The latest bike lane project was approved by a vote of 6-1 with Coun. James Miller opposing stating rapidly rising taxes as a factor. Homes are already beyond the reach of too many people in Penticton. Rising taxes to fund bicycle heaven will exclude more. Penticton is becoming a city for the moderately rich only.
Here again bicycle heaven comes before ensuring that the RDOS starts to pay for the recreational services its citizens use in Penticton.
Important costly issues fall to the wayside as council focuses on its pet projects.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Poor choice of words in editor’s column
Dear Editor:
I am so disappointed that James Miller would refer to Trudeau vacationing in Tofino as a “stunt” (Herald, Oct. 9).
By choosing to call Trudeau’s vacation “a stunt” on Canada’s first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, you are minimizing Trudeau’s ignorance and blatant disregard for Indigenous Peoples. Mr. Miller you are also part of the problem.
Words weird power. A slap in the face is not a stunt. The truth of the matter is reconciliation is a verb, an action word. As a white settler enjoying the wealth of living on stolen land it is my job to make reconciliation more than just a word.
I want to do everything in my power to support the First People’s of Canada.
I encourage all Canadians to join me.
Vee Krisp
Kelowna
Media ignoring U.S. disaster in Oval Office
Dear Editor:
It seems obvious that most of our media won't touch the disaster that is the Biden government in the U.S.
However, since Thanksgiving is upon us again, I think it is only fitting that at this time, I present definite proof that the president is a turkey.
The proof can thus, speak for itself: “Kabul, Kabul, Kabul!”
Don Snider
Kelowna
Politicians should live where they hold office
Dear Editor:
Jason Baker, the mayor of Brockville, Ont., has been forced to resign. He moved to his “dream home” outside the Brockville city limits not knowing that was a no-no under municipal law.
What an idea: You have to live in the city in which you hold office and spend taxpayers’ money.
Bill Mitchell
Victoria
Cyclists show little respect on KVR Trail
Dear Editor:
Walking the KVR trail very often, I am wondering is this a recreational trail for hikers, joggers, dog walkers and bikers in a reasonable way, or is this a racetrack for bikers.
Unfortunately this trail is used by bikers as their personal racetrack. In groups side by side or alone, they just race in a speed that does not allow any adjustments when something comes in the way. None of the bikes have bells.
The city put up this ridiculous “no parking” signs on Evens Loop. It would be much more useful to put up “no bikers racetrack” signs along the KVR.
This beautiful trail should be enjoyed by everyone who loves nature, it should not be misused.
Alice Wolf
Penticton
Challenge of buying a decent wallet
Dear Editor:
I refer to Tom Isherwood's letter in which he remarks that for credit cards, driver's licenses, store cards and other similar items “one size fits all, er, at least all wallets.”
I recently wanted to replace my somewhat battered wallet which contains six slots into each of which I can fit several such cards.
Most wallets which I found contained less than six slots but eventually I found one (made in India) which contained nine slots.
I purchased this item but, when I got it home, I found that the slots were surprisingly small. Indeed, I had difficulty in getting any of my cards into the slots. After some struggling, I finally managed to get my driver's license into one slot but then I found that I couldn’t get it out! I was finally able to extract it with the help of a pair of pliers.
Are the cards used in India smaller than those used in North America? If not, I fund it hard to understand why the slots are so small. Going back to the store to try to find an alternative, I discovered that all of the wallets from three different manufacturers had equally small card slots.
Apparently, one size does not fit all.
Brian Butler
Penticton
Anti-vaxxers oppose pro choice for women
Dear Editor:
Astounding, is it not, that our Northern Republican/Conservatives, who so vehemently protest against vaccination and mandates, in spite of all that history has taught us, saying “my body, my choice,” are also the very segment of the population who vehemently protest against “pro choice “for women.”
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
Need to review our relations with China
Dear Editor:
There were two excellent letters to the editor in the weekend edition, and whose writers deserve thanks and congratulations for setting out their views so clearly (Herald, Oct. 9).
One from John Thompson of Kaleden respecting the need to reset China relations on more favourable terms. Thompson clearly outlined what are China’s objectives and how their intent is to expand their influence over other countries through investment in foreign ports and infrastructure, and also intimidating many countries, especially in Asia.
The last couple of Thompson’s paragraphs indicate how China will not change, and what and how Canada must change.
The letter from Guy Bissonnette from Lake Country summarizes some of the issues surrounding the prime minister’s recent trip to Tofino and why it was so wrong and hypocritical, and so very insensitive to our Indigenous people, as well as being contrary to his claim of having environmental and climate change concerns of the highest priority.
My only issue with this is the headline which, I assume, was written by the Editor “Would the real Justin Trudeau please stand up.” Surely, Mr.Bissonnette would want Trudeau to stand down — to resign as prime minister.
Does the headline reflect bias on the part of your editor?
Bob Mason
Summerland
EDITOR: The headline is a pun on the 1970’s game show “To Tell the Truth.”