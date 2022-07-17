I have a soft spot in my heart for the community of Clearwater, about 125 kilometres north of Kamloops on the North Thompson River.
The Clearwater River runs deep and clear (of course) out of Wells Gray Provincial Park – one of the best fly-fishing rivers in British Columbia.
The town of Clearwater is postcard pretty.
Sadly, though, Clearwater has become a poster child for emergency ward closures.
The Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital is as pretty as the town itself. A low, wooden building surrounded by manicured gardens — according to published pictures — it contains a four-bed emergency room, a trauma bay, and a six-bed acute inpatient care unit.
The hospital is supposed to have eight full-time nurses on staff. It currently has four.
“They’re coming in on overtime, staying late, coming in early to keep us open as much as we can,” Dr. Kara Perdue told a CBC reporter. “Sometimes it’s quite amazing that we’re only closed one to two nights a week, given how short-staffed we are.
“At this point, if even one person calls in sick, that’s enough to shut us down.”
Every night, the local news reports on emergency ward closures. Not just in Clearwater. Also in Merritt, Chetwynd, and/or Port McNeill. And other places. The smaller, rural communities bear the brunt of these closures.
When Clearwater’s emergency ward is closed, urgent cases must be ambulanced to Kamloops, more than an hour away. A little less, with the siren going. Longer, if there’s a highway accident.
But Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops also struggles with staff shortages. One unofficial report spoke of 50% staffing
levels. Official figures run closer to 75%.
Which raises the issue of triage.
Triage – that’s the system of sorting incoming patients into three groups, according to their need for medical intervention.
Those who will survive, even without treatment.
Those who need urgent treatment, to save their lives or to relieve intolerable pain.
And those who won’t make it, regardless.
We’ve all seen those reruns of M*A*S*H, where Hawkeye Pierce bends over the incoming wounded, and makes instant life-or-death decisions.
I don’t recall him telling head nurse Hotlips Houlihan to ignore a hopeless case. The hopeless cases typically died on their own, sparing him from making a seemingly callous decision.
Hollywood doesn’t like unhappy endings.
Every emergency department, at every hospital, has some kind of triage admission process. To some extent, you get treated by your order of arrival – first come, first served. But if you’ve got a bad bruise,
the victim of a highway crash will take
priority.
Closures of emergency wards, however, impose their own kind of triage.
Residents of Blue River needing emergency care for, say, a heart attack, a stroke, a ruptured aneurysm, would normally be rushed to Dr. Helmeken hospital in Clearwater, an hour away.
But if Clearwater is closed…
B.C.’s ambulance system has an information network that notifies drivers of the nearest available emergency ward. But a two- to three-hour drive may be too long for critically ill patients.
At such times, emergency ward closures are more than a temporary inconvenience. They can be a death sentence.
This week, the provincial and territorial premiers gathered in Victoria. They demanded that the federal government increase its funding for health care.
Some people, the saying goes, “don’t do windows.” I don’t do budgets. Big numbers make my head spin. So I can’t comment on the figures being touted by both provincial and federal representatives.
But throwing money at this problem is not, and cannot be, the answer. Because
if you ain’t got the personnel, pasting
paper money onto open wounds won’t heal anything.
B.C. tried to entice new doctors into family practice by promising a $25,000 signing bonus, a $300,000 starting salary, and $150,000 loan forgiveness.
Not one doctor signed up.
UBC is the only medical school in this province. It looks to me as though it graduates about 250 doctors each year. About 1,400 nurses also graduate each year, but the actual number of nurses in practice has been declining by about 1.5% a year.
At the personnel level, incoming doesn’t balance outgoing.
The only real solution to the closures of emergency wards, it seems to me, is more slippers on the floor. More people trained. More staff on the job.
And that will take several years. At least.
Until then, good luck if you have a medical emergency outside a major centre.
