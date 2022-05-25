Poll should be restricted to Penticton residents
Dear Editor:
Re: “Should satellite communities within the regional district contribute to the City of Penticton’s recreational facilities?,” (Herald online poll, May 17).
This poll is only useful if it was confined to residents of Penticton only as everyone in the surrounding area that do not pay taxes to Penticton can obviously vote.
This should be noted when the results are announced.
Basically it is a meaningless poll that will produce misleading results as to public opinion of those who actually pay for the facilities.
Claude Bergman
Penticton
Bike lanes: good idea, but poorly designed
Dear Editor:
My wife and I have been bicycle commuters in Penticton for years. We don’t ride for fun, although it is fun. We bike to get where we are going. We enjoy and appreciate the bike paths along Carmi, Government, Wade, Dawson, and South Main Streets. We have always felt safe on those simple rights-of-way.
Frankly, we feel threatened by the overbuilt new Martin-Fairview bike routes, both when biking and driving. The extensive signage and ridiculous plastic works are worse than unnecessary — they are hazards to all.
Does anyone doubt that micro-mobility (bikes and e-bikes, skateboards, scooters, etc.) will continue to grow globally, in Canada, and here in the Okanagan? Vernon and Kelowna are two of eight cities participating in B.C.’s e-scooter/e-bike share pilot.
Vernon’s mayor says, “the uptake has been amazing” there.
Penticton’s council is wisely positioning our city for more micromobility. It is: important, economical, healthful, enjoyable, modern and sustainable.
However, we call upon council to focus on the 20% of bike lane technology that produces 80% of the benefit‚ and do away with all the confusing, hazardous, prohibitively expensive frue-frue.
Jonathan Sevy
Penticton
Clarence Louie’s book required reading for all
Dear Editor:
I emigrated to Victoria from the UK in 1957. At that time, in the Catholic hospital where I worked, I came across many “native” people and their children.
I watched the Totem carving by the old museum building. Up-Island, I saw the Cowichan people knitting their lovely sweaters. I never heard, until many years later, the stories of the residential schools. When I moved to the Okanagan in 1970, I came across a different “native people.”
They were, it seemed, dismissed by local people. As a nurse, trained in England, I met quite a few "native" mothers and new babies in my job here. I saw the conditions some of them lived in and the racist attitude towards them and wondered why.
I visited the Osoyoos Band and was very impressed by what their Chief Clarence Louie has done there. How is it so different? Having just read his book,”Rez Rules” it has come clear to me. It should be required reading for everyone.
And it has really educated me.
Pixie Marriott
Summerland
Canada’s military strength embarrassing
Dear Editor:
In contrast to Sweden and Finland Canada’s military strength is an embarrassment and a dangerous weakness.
Finland has a population of 5.5 million; they have a regular military force of 280,000 troops and 900,000 in their reserve forces.
Sweden has a population 10.35 million people; their regular and reserve armed forces number 53,000 troops: Sweden has been a neutral country for the past 200 years. Sweden spends 4.6 percent of its GDP on its military defense.
Canada has 38 million people; we have a regular military force of 68,000 troops with 27,000 in reserve strength; using outdated military equipment.
Today Canada should have military of at least 300,000 regular and reserve troops. Canada spends 1.36 percent of its GDP on its military. At the end of the Second World War, Canada had more than 1 million troops in uniform.
How serious is Canada’s lack of military spending? All of the Canadian army’s regular combat arms troops: Infantry, Armour, Artillery and Combat Engineers would fit quite comfortably into Toronto’s Maple Leaf Gardens. Trump was correct when he criticized Canada for not pulling its NATO strength and not spending at least 2% of its GDP on its defence.
On Canada’s northern border, the Arctic Ocean ice is melting: Russia has 40 ice breakers in Arctic waters; seven or eight are nuclear powered. Putin has 140,000 sailors in his Arctic fleet. He has between three and five Army air portable, air deliverable or parachute-able brigades; they exercise in summer and winter.
What does Canada have? Up to 500 Northern Rangers with single shot .303 rifles. They move about on Skidoos in winter and 14 foot aluminum boats with outboard motors in the summer. God only knows how many nuclear submarines Putin has in Arctic waters.
While Canadian elections run on stale, out-dated abortion issues designed to keep the Conservatives out of power; the old Liberal party line: “We’ll screw the West and take the rest” coined by David Smith back in 1968 has successfully managed to alienate Western Canada beyond repair.
Large numbers of Albertans, Saskatchewan folks and the B.C. Peace River District people are fed up with the status quo and looking to abandon the Canadian Titanic. B.C.’s peace folks have wanted to be Albertans since 1924.
Ernie Slump
Canadian Army retired
Penticton
Rec facilities increase city’s real estate values
Dear Editor:
No! Not another whingeing letter from Elvena Slump on funding for the Penticton recreation and events facilities (Herald, May 25). After countless attempts to seduce non-Pentictonites with her logic, she has upped her game to the level of bullying threats. Clubs, and their members, do not just walk onto an ice, field or court and play. They pay.
Other than “naming rights,” there are two ends of funding continuum for community properties: taxes and user fees. Most communities use a hybrid, combining a tax base with user fees. It is not uncommon to charge resident and non-resident fees. Please do so. Recreational rentals to clubs and organizations are user fees and reduce operating costs and taxes. Ms. Slump would happily make war on these groups to get her way, and see facilities shuttered as their revenues drop.
I have yet to see Ms. Slump discuss the positive impact on Penticton real estate
values that proximity to recreational and event facilities offer. I look in vain at the Okanagan Falls real estate listings to see the words… “only a four hour walk to the events centre.”
David Flater
Okanagan Falls
Email: letters@pentictonherald.ca
Letters may not exceed 400 words.