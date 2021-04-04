IH boss earns $350K annually
Dear Editor:
I certainly admire Interior Health CEO Susan Brown’s courage in the matter of shutting down Pathways Addictions Resource Centre in Penticton.
To put her career on the line to stop an organization that functions very well and has a current client list of more than 500 people and replace it with a government-run office that will probably cost two or three times as much takes guts.
Clients of Pathways have their own computer files not shared with Interior Health due to client confidentiality. Pathways is fully equipped to track the progress of clients and referral information.
In the spirit of collaboration, it would be helpful to work together to meet needs that Interior Health won’t cover. For example, services to support families suffering from the aftermath of suicide and overdose, as well as trauma counselling. Trauma is the root of social problems that can take many forms such as eating disorders, compulsive shopping, gambling, post traumatic stress disorder, drinking and abusive use of drugs of any forms.
Pathways also provides counselling to parents who have come to the attention of the Ministry of Children and Families. It is our understanding that Interior Health has no plans to continue the work that Pathways provides in educating school children with broad-based prevention programs.
What does Interior Health plan to do about prevention? What about help for families?
IH obviously forgets that Pathways has helped many thousands of people for more than 40 years. They have also aroused the attention of local, provincial and federal politicians that will be paying very close attention to their costs and success should they go through with their present plans.
When James Miller, managing editor of The Penticton Herald disclosed Susan Brown’s name and mailing address in his March 13 column, I’m fairly sure that the taxpayers of Penticton will remember her if this project falls flat on its face.
We, the taxpayers will also remember Susan Brown’s cushy salary and compensation package of $349,751 annually. That’s 70% of Pathway’s yearly budget for one employee.
Lee Pixley
Penticton
Food-service workers thrown under the bus... again
Dear Editor:
I will preface my foregoing comments by saying in no way shape or form would I want to trade places with the Ministry of Health and Dr. Henry. Overall I believe they are doing a good job to keep us safe but could do better!
I speak on behalf of my 2 dozen laid off staffers as a result of the most recent health orders to close all dine-in for the next three weeks (or more who knows for sure?).
Customers have been unfairly robbed a mental health break from the vestiges of the Pandemic. I am unaware of any local restaurants that have contributed to the spread of C19. In Penticton we have tremendous operators who take safe dine-in as seriously as we do. We have been putting ourselves at risk to serve the public since this all started so why would we let our guard down now? Closing down well operated and compliant restaurants with impunity without specific evidence is wrong. We pose no more risk than going to a grocery store. This decision also sends out the false signal that it is unsafe to dine in when in fact the opposite is arguably true. If you think about the touch points of going to a grocery store jammed with people touching many multiple items versus a restaurant with a strong C 19 safety plan with well spaced sanitized tables and few sanitized touch points and highly ventilated areas then I would choose a restaurant any day of the week vs going to a crowed store.
Some unscrupulous operators who run bars disguised as restaurants have ruined it for the entire industry causing colossal losses across BC by allowing unenforced gatherings. My restaurant is not owned by a faceless corporation or franchise that can afford to build a massive outdoor patio (and I use the term very loosely) as these patios are structural enclosures disguised as outdoor dining. This is an unfair disadvantage. My pandemic patio seating is a comical 6 persons; 8 at best. We are told we should be grateful for take-out, to which most of us are however for most it only represents about 20% to 40% of total sales in the average restaurant these days. That is barely enough to tread water and cover fixed costs for most.
Why is it that our leaders are doing more to harm the food service and tourism industry ( a primary employer in BC) than to help it? Since the pandemic we have seen little to no meaningful assistance from our Premier. Could it be that few of our workers are unionized who typically don’t support NDP? We have no say and are an easy target once again! (Remember NYE, Remember St. Patrick’s Day). We are being treated like a marginalized sector of the economy even though we are told we are a big part of it!
Little is being done to support us during these tough times. Nonetheless we are a resilient bunch and I am confident many will weather the storm.
Will see you all for safe dine-in when we reopen.
THANK YOU PENTICTON – Theo’s LOVES YOU! Be well stay Safe!
Gregory Condonopoulos,
Owner Theo’s Restaurant
Penticton
BC-NDP’s strategy failing
Dear Editor:
The RDOS Housing Needs Assessment, completed and released in March 2021, is a report mandated by the B.C. government. The findings indicate that Penticton is dealing with far more than its share of individuals who are difficult to house.
A quote from that report states: “Penticton contains the only homeless shelter in the RDOS, it has the only shelter for women fleeing domestic violence, and the only two existing youth beds (for women/girls only). It also has the only transitional housing that is intended to provide temporary housing while long-term accommodation is found.”
Additionally, the report concludes that homeless individuals from other municipalities in the RDOS “find their way to Penticton” because it is the sole RDOS community providing such housing and related services.
However, as John Horgan’s BC-NDP government now threatens Penticton and other B.C. communities with the imposition of “paramountcy” to further its mission of “Housing First” for the hard to house, many are questioning the overall societal fairness and success of this approach.
If it’s successful, why aren’t we seeing that success here?
Housing Minister David Eby must know that Penticton already accommodates more than its fair proportion of “Housing First”. So what’s his plan for “Housing Next”?
The B.C. government’s current model for transitional housing and shelters isn’t working in Penticton. Evidence of that includes the inordinately high numbers of RCMP and ambulance service calls related to Penticton’s transitional housing units and the Winnipeg Street shelter. Penticton currently bears the costly consequences of public health and safety issues resulting from the BC-NDP’s failure to provide the services they earlier committed to as a condition for locating those facilities in our community.
The health and safety of transitional housing/shelter tenants and the broader community appear to be increasingly compromised by the absence of those promised supports. Now is the time for the B.C. government to deliver on those commitments.
Penticton’s Council and staff have done their homework, while the BC-NDP seems to be retreating to their infamous 1990s message to the public that “government can do whatever it wants.” In Penticton’s case, the direct social and financial costs, plus negative reputational impacts are the unfortunate result.
Lorraine Stephanson
Penticton
BC Housing, City: get along!
Dear Editor:
A message to Penticton City Council regrading the homeless:
For goodness sake, get us out of this adversarial relationship with BC Housing! Given the current state of affairs, you may need to continue opposing the provincial plan for Victory Church on the short term and that may mean launching litigation, given the mess you both have created, but this can’t end well without a negotiated solution.
Why did good faith discussions between the City and Minister Eby in search of a permanent solution not begin last fall when Victory church was approved as a temporary shelter?
Has COP looked seriously for other potential shelter sites that would better integrate with the surrounding neighbourhood?
The scope of the problem goes well beyond housing and includes addiction treatment, mental illness care, food security, life skill development, and financial support — all aimed at rehabilitation and return to successful independent living. We
cannot wish away the homeless. Their numbers are increasing based on national data. Given our aging population and the attractiveness of Penticton to the homeless, why isn’t COP playing a leadership role in developing a collaborative holistic model of care for homeless people?
We have both a moral and an economic obligation to address this problem proactively. The Victory Church fiasco makes me angry both at our council and BC Housing. No one is innocent here.
Gerry Karr
Penticton
COVID hits keep coming
Dear Editor:
The COVID hits just keep coming to those of us who don’t live in the Lower Mainland.
First, in spite of low numbers and good adherence to Health Authority orders, our food service industry gets shut down except for take out or selective patio dining.
Next, as we impatiently wait for finally getting our COVID-19 shot which was supposed to be given by age cohort (with exceptions for those with compromised immunity), I see on Global News that Lower Mainlanders from ages 55 to 65 can go into pharmacies and get their shots. I guess you either need to behave badly or live in an NDP riding.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Happy Easter
Dear Editor:
When I googled 'the meaning of Easter' the following was offered: 'In commemorating the resurrection of Jesus, Easter celebrates the defeat of death and the hope of salvation. Christian tradition holds that the sins of humanity were paid for by the death of Jesus and that his resurrection represents the anticipation believers can have in their own resurrection" .
How can a logical mind accept the states implied in the words "celebration, hope and anticipation" when the backdrop paints humanity as sinful and Jesus paying with his life for that sin? To whom was it paid? If Jesus was the Son of a loving God as he stated, and we are made in the likeness of that God, the above definition of Easter sounds like distorted nonsense.
In the era that Jesus lived, the backdrop of most religions was that God was a tough taskmaster, demanding pain and sacrifice - so scary was he that man was safest when he lived by constant demanding ritual (including sacrifice) so as not to screw up with the big Him. Enter Jesus into that rigid, highly controlled and fear dominated society with a message that the people had never been programmed to receive or believe. Your God is a God of Love. He loves you as a God would truly love his children. Not a monster God, angry and vengeful as the old testament had described him for thousands of generations.
It is hard for modern man to wrap their minds around the contorted messages that have come down to us surrounding the meaning of Easter. The confused interpretations of a few disciples (who meant well) of Jesus's focused and simple message of a loving Father became swamped in the historical backdrop of the day. It is no wonder we deflect and deny our innate confusion about this wonderful life lived by focusing upon easter eggs, bunnies, lilies and chocolate and ham, all this innocence looked down upon by a figure hanging bleeding from a cross. How schizophrenic!
I certainly don't disregard the message of the resurrection, but you can see how hard it is accept one part of truth and have to absolutely reject other parts of it. The ongoingness of life (the resurrection) was part of the message, the gift of a loving God. Death never had to be defeated or ransomed!
There is too much to say in such a short space, but if your heart and conscience demand a clearer picture by which you could be inspired, the life and meaning of Jesus's life is pictured with great clarity in the Urantia book. The book is a new look as it should have been interpreted. It is not another pretext for an alternate religion or an escape route from the realities of life. The book is sold on line in print, audio and ebook.
It makes it easier to say and believe "Happy Easter"
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
