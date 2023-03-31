Is it pure coincidence, that Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Christia Freeland should chose to present her 2023 federal budget the same week that Christian churches around the world celebrate Palm Sunday?
I doubt if many churches in Canada – indeed, I doubt if ANY churches in Canada – will choose to preach this special Sunday about the federal budget. They will, rather, focus their attention on the biblical story of Jesus riding a donkey into Jerusalem roughly 2,000 years ago.
Conservative churches will preach it as literal fact, as documented history. The more progressive churches will preach it as symbolic – a dramatization of the universal human saga, of our tendency to hail a saviour and then turn against him.
Or her.
The basic story is told in all four of the biblical gospels.
Jesus decides to go to Jerusalem, against the advice of his closest friends.
As he nears Jerusalem, he tells two of those friends to go and “borrow” a donkey for him to ride. In modern terms, that might be equivalent to telling them to “borrow” a car that someone left unlocked outside a Walmart.
Then he rides a donkey that doesn’t belong to him through the gates of Jerusalem. And the crowds that have already gathered in Jerusalem for the annual Passover — like the millions who flock annually to Mecca, or who flood to the Ganges River in India — find something to cheer about.
Do they really believe Jesus is the long-promised Messiah? Do they really think he’s going to kick out their Roman oppressors?
We can never know what was going through their minds. But we have the story – that they shouted and cheered Jesus on. For a parallel, think of Toronto streets after the Raptors won the NBA championship.
The biblical crowds didn’t have confetti or ticker-tape. Instead, they stripped fronds off palm trees and waved them the way protesters today wave banners. They flung their clothes on the ground, for the donkey to trample on. The same urge, perhaps, that makes soccer players rip off their shirts after scoring a goal?
I’m amazed at the donkey’s placidity. The story says it has ever been ridden before. But it stays calm, with a stranger on its back. Surrounded by a howling mob. Trampling on branches and clothing.
Palm Sunday, generally restricts the story to the triumphal parade; Passion Sunday looks ahead, stressing that the same crowds that shouts “Hosanna!” today will shout “Crucify him!” a few days later.
And what’s all this got to do with Christia Freeland and the federal budget?
I’m sure Freeland did not choose this week to unveil Budget 2023 because of Palm Sunday. Other circumstances dictated its timing. Just as, incidentally, they dictated the timing of Jesus’ visit to Jerusalem.
Human nature being what it is, though, I think it’s at least possible that she may have harboured, somewhere deep inside, a feeling that she was trying to “save” Canada from either Pierre Poilievre or Jagmeet Singh, finding a flowered path between ruthless restraint and/profligate support.
Setting aside speculation, it’s fact that Freeland rode into parliament with a 255- page, $497-billion plan for Canada’s short-term future.
It’s a plan, a forecast, a hypothesis. Not a fact. The plan hasn’t happened, yet. And depending on how Canada’s economy performs, how world politics goes, and what kinds of environmental disasters erupt, the budget may never happen.
For the moment, though, Freeland basks in the limelight.
She played a similar role when she managed to re-negotiate the trade agreement between Canada, the U.S., and Mexico despite President Trump’s personal hostility to it.
Largely because of that success, Freeland was appointed Deputy Prime Minister. Which makes her the heir apparent to the Liberal throne.
The story of Palm/Passion Sunday makes me wonder how soon the public will switch from “Hosanna!” to “Crucify her!”
They will. That’s the fate of all political leaders – unless they die in office. Otherwise, political leaders ride into office on a wave of irrational enthusiasm. And at some future point, they ride off into the sunset , humiliated by rejection.
Some, like Brian Mulroney and Pierre Trudeau, get extended periods in power.
Others, like Joe Clark, Kim Campbell, and John Turner, get shorter tenures.
They still surpassed Britain’s Liz Truss, evicted after just 49 days.
Clearly, on the significance of Palm Sunday, I’m on what’s called the “progressive” side.
I accept that Jesus’ triumphal procession did happen. Its significance is that it keeps on happening.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at: rewrite@shaw.ca