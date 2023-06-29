Bans on fireworks are never enforced
Dear Editor:
“Fireworks should be banned says advocacy group” (Herald, June 27) sounds good, but fireworks bans simply don’t work.
Nanaimo council passed a fireworks ban bylaw years ago, and nothing has changed. Year after year people break the law and not a single person gets caught, even though the light and noise from fireworks are obvious for all to see.
Part of the reason for this enforcement failure is fireworks happen at night and bylaw enforcement officials don’t work nights. The regular police forces, who do work nights, can’t be bothered enforcing bylaws.
So unless there is a national law declaring fireworks to be “possession of explosives”, with serious enforcement efforts and consequences, nothing will change. Banning fireworks locally is a meaningless exercise in virtue signalling which is largely ignored.
S.I. Petersen
Nanaimo
Different parties, same level of incompetence
Dear Editor:
Why do you think it necessary to subject we readers to propaganda by politicians like Dan Albas who borders on arrogance that is at Justin Trudeau’s level?
He harps on what Trudeau does or doesn’t do, but Albas was in government and was as bad or worse.
Why didn’t Stephen Harper foresee future Trudeau abuses? Maybe he and Albas were committing those same abuses of power? Certainly the so-called human bureaucrats of Ottawa have not improved, but worsened since Confederation began.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Be prepared, history can throw curveballs
Dear Editor:
The list is long — Vietnam, Libya, Yugoslavia, Kosovo, Syria, Iraq (twice) Somalia, Yemen Afghanistan and now Ukriane and possibly Taiwan — and a number of lesser-conflicts in Honduras, Cuba, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Panama and across the African continent. It is self-evident much of America’s business, over the last 70 years has been war and profits from war. They have left scars with historical pain still felt today.
Party labels like Democrat and Republican are for internal consumption. Beyond its borders there is only one American voice. A synthesis of U.S. neo-conservatives hawks, who favour regime change as a policy tool and neo-liberals corporate free traders, who prefer the persuasion of capital and booty as a policy tool.
Two sides of the same coin, an American Uni-party whose goal is to use the immense power of the Untied States to establish and maintain a global liberal-hegemony rule based order backed by America’s military.
This unwholesome fact is the door through which Donald Trump will slide back into the White House, masquerading as the anti-war peace-maker, his divide and conquer technique works.
In today’s post-materialistic world, both the woke-left and the populist-right, though on opposite ends of the political spectrum, are nonetheless united in a common dislike of ruling elites.
Our disconnect and distrust of elites, allows Trump to stand as the peace-candidate, in stark contrast with Joe Biden, a 50- year veteran of Washington DC, and an accepted member by the Uni-party.
But as improbable as it may appear, we should prepare ourselves — history throws curveballs.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Help pull people out of poverty cycle
Dear Editor:
Poverty has been with us for many generations. We know that it cannot disappear one day nor forever. Always, someone will face a crisis and end up falling into the pit of debt.
But what we can do is build a system that will grab the person’s arms and pull them out of poverty as soon as possible, to make sure they would not have to face the long-term scars of impoverishment.
But in our current society, instead of helping the lower-income countries to be pulled out of poverty, we are pushing them further inside the pit even more, leaving millions of people with scars that can never disappear. As there are not many accessible financial aids available for these countries, they have to lend their hands to the chains of debt, further and further putting themselves into the pit.
As the citizens living in a country where the effects of poverty are less than others, I believe that we take a crucial part in letting others realize the significant need for more monetary aids asiding poverty.
There are no small actions in taking a step to help. From donating to advocating, even just putting out a poster about poverty, you’re taking a part in letting the government hear what needs to be done.
You can help.
Alice (Siyoon) Kim
London, Ont.
RCMP going after 'real' criminals: topless sunbathers
Dear Editor:
Yesterday, I was approached by an RCMP member at my home because I was sunbathing topless. I was told I could be charged criminally.
The fact is that in 2000, the B.C. Supreme Court granted women in BC the right to be topless not only in their backyards but in public places like parks and beaches.
When I tried to speak to someone in authority at the detachment about this issue, the woman at the front desk refused to let me talk to the Officer in Charge of the detachment or anyone in authority.
My dad was an RCMP member for 30 years and I have spent a lot of time around cops and RCMP detachments.
This is not how things are done in the real world.
I would like to remind the RCMP in Prince George and School District 57 that sunbathing topless is legal in British Columbia. I believe the school phoned the RCMP and filed a complaint to harass me because I am complaining about noise at 2 a.m. and parental behavior at the school.
This community is really living in the dark ages. I am surprised women are allowed to drive. Make sure you don't do it topless, girls. Our bare breasts are a real threat to society.
Lynn Blatta
Prince George
Other cities learned to respect the past
Dear Editor:
I just returned from six weeks of travelling in New Zealand and Australia, visiting friends and enjoying the beautiful scenery and sights those countries offer.
In the major cities I visited I was impressed by how each preserved outstanding heritage architecture from various eras while still building (and sometimes incorporating) spectacular and innovative modern structures.
There were also frequent references to the countries’ Aboriginal peoples, often with stunning and large pieces of public art.
I came home to learn that Victoria council wants to dismantle the Centennial Square fountain, both a gift from neighbouring municipalities and an example of mid-century public art (referenced as “Landmark Public Art” on the Capital Regional District website).
I understand the city’s desire to spruce up Centennial Square but can’t they accomplish this while retaining a significant piece of Victoria’s history?
Other world cities have learned how to incorporate the past into dynamic structures and public spaces that respond to changing times and needs.
I hope Victoria will ultimately do the same.
Patty Pitts
Victoria