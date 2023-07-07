Never trust news on TV
Dear Editor:
Global National continues to forego journalistic ethics in exchange for over-the-top fear mongering on climate change.
On the July 4th 5:30 news, Jeff Semple announces dramatically: “Yesterday, was officially the hottest recorded day on earth!”
My immediate thought was, “Are you kidding me?” After expanding on the fear mongering, he adds a low key qualifier... “since records started being kept in 2009.”
Aside from doubting the accuracy of any such measurement, the fact that Semple did not add that qualifier in the headline just shows that a media that chooses fear mongering over facts on climate change, can’t be trusted.
I wonder how many viewers took that at face value adding to their media fueled anxiety.
Sadly, this seems to be the rule rather than the exception. Long live journalism. Real journalism!
Andy Richards
Summerland