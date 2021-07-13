Bring some common sense to city council
Dear Editor:
What rational and cost benefits did Penticton city council see or use when approving the following projects:
1. Downtown parking meters. Did they consider the effect this will have on downtown merchants when people boycott downtown in favour of the shopping malls?
What about the inconvenient method of paying with pay stations that are difficult to locate and understand? This does nothing to encourage residents or welcome visitors to browse our downtown restaurants and merchants, just nickel and diming, so revenues will unlikely not offset policing and installation costs.
We trust there will be no further thought of installing meters in our parks.
2. Bike lanes. How will this generate any revenue? Did council consider that people may not chose to ride on a dangerous route shared with traffic? What about the effect of reducing traffic lanes which restrict driving and further discourage downtown shopping? What about the adverse image the metal railings and barriers present, especially to tourists?
3. Skaha Lake Park upgrades. The vote to approve an undefined lease for the marina operation was very ill-conceived. No details of terms or actual period, 5 -25 years? What are the responsibilities of the lessee or operator/manager?
What justification was provided, other than perceived aesthetics, for a sidewalk and trees planted on a parking lot which will require expensive irrigation?
Presumably these installations and changes were developed and promoted by City planners. We understand the results could cost taxpayers $8 million for the park and $10 million for the bike lanes. If so, we need a new crop of planners who can bring forward some sensible proposals.
We encourage all of council to please bring some common sense to these decisions.
John Cottingham
Florence Angeloff
Penticton
Election should be more than just about climate
Dear Editor:
The Liberals want the upcoming federal election to be about climate change instead of the more pressing issues of poor governance and the economic and social devastation of COVID. Let’s not chase the rabbits when the elephants are loose.
Fighting climate change is a popular idea, but it’s elusive. It’s a global issue that requires effective action by all countries. We create 1.6 percent of emissions, so we need to measure the effect of our actions against the big offenders.
China produces 28 percent of emissions and signs on to every climate agreement going. But, instead of basing their expanding energy needs on wind and solar systems, they continue to build coal-fired electrical plants and import oil and gas on an enormous scale. They negate everything we do.
Human-induced climate change is caused by more consumption by more people. We can’t stop population growth, but we could limit consumption. But lower consumption means a reversal of living standards and slowing economic and social development. When desires for a better quality of life are frustrated, it’s war and revolution.
Many are seduced by the simplistic notion that current living standards can be maintained by switching to electric vehicles and wind and solar electricity. This is the rhetoric of environmentalists and opportunistic politicians.
But, the true costs and environmental consequences of this strategy have never been identified or offered as a choice. It’s all based on hope and unproven theories.
We’ve chosen to operate one vehicle per capita and countless recreational carbon emitters. We use just–in-time supply chains which substitute high frequency, carbon intensive, transportation for inventory and warehousing costs.
There aren’t any electric jets, so shouldn’t governments be discouraging air travel instead of incentivizing it? Are these personal choices or government choices?
Throughout history our lifestyles, prosperity and economic growth have depended on transportation and ever increasing energy consumption.
China is now doing what we’ve already done, only on a much larger scale. No carbon taxes and climate evangelism for them though. They’re on the way up and won’t tolerate any obstacles. The developing world has plenty of sun and wind, but they want reliable energy, and they want it now.
Is less consumption a more effective climate strategy than taxing ourselves to perdition and bearing the costs of switching to uncertain wind and solar electricity? People don’t want to hear this, and no politician dares to talk about it.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Shelter location that might be ideal
Dear Editor:
Even though l have been vehemently opposed to homeless shelters, I may have discovered a solution to this volatile situation. My suggestion may save the city thousands of dollars and avoid the stress of going through a lawsuit with the Province.
I regularly drive by 1704 Government Street, the former manufacturing plant of Metric Modular Triple M Housing. This building appears unoccupied and could be converted into a sizeable and safe homeless shelter. This building is not near any senior housing, that I know of. It’s also not near the businesses downtown that have been plagued by problems from the homeless.
It’s directly across the street from the hospital so would save time if anyone needed immediate medical attention of any kind.
It appears that there are portable construction trailers on the property which also could be purchased for individuals who need to be monitored more closely.
I would like to know if this possible and if other citizens agree or disagree?
Marilyn LaFortune
Penticton
Channel Parkway was logical location
Dear Editor:
Re: “Cycle path a great investment for the City”’ by Brian Hughes and “Bike Path Belongs on Channel Parkway,” by Claude Filiatrault (Herald letters, June 30) were well founded and intelligently authored.
Hughes’ comments addressing cycle pathways as economically-sustainable, family- oriented and desirable.
There is denning the necessity of bike lanes within the community.
Cost effective is debatable. I will also not debate the inherent and unavoidable accident that will happen — yes, they will happen — when cyclists intermingle with vehicular traffic, especially within intersections.
However, Filiatrault argues in favour of Channel Parkway is clearly the alternative, the City in their decision to commit $8 million-plus towards bike lanes cycling route within the City, did not address.
Channel Parkway is clearly the jewel of this community. On any given day hundreds walk, jog and cycle the Parkway. Locals and tourists alike, also by the hundreds, if not thousands use the channel to float.
To improve — and the word is improve — the current cycling pathway of the channel would, in my opinion, unquestionably be significant cost-effective to the current commitment of the City to the cycle paths.
Channel cycling pathways are already in place. The greater percentage of necessary improvement minimally would require over burden layer on current asphalt, before new application of new asphalt is to be applied. 50% of current pathways would require little or no improvement.
The City is to be encouraged to enter into a dialogue with Penticton Indian Band to find a path towards improvement of this much valued jewel of Penticton. Recent communication with senior PIB staff has shown a very favourable welcoming response towards the improvement of the Channel Parkway and the need of constructive communication with the City.
Provincial grants up 50% of improvement costs are available.
Walter Tymofievich
Penticton
With climate, some can’t see the obvious
Dear Editor:
Re: “Heat wave shouldn’t be causing alarm bells,” (Herald, July 9).
Responding to Jim Church’s letter again reminds me of the IPCC’s statement that the most underestimated data they found was the capacity of human denial.
Church puts forth a convincing argument about 200-300 year-long periods of droughts, and a 500 year-long period known as “the little ice age,” and the subsequent 400 year-long “medieval warm period,” all the while missing the point.
It is the pace at which these changes are taking place that is alarming.
Not in 200-500 years, but in 20.
I have personally seen 1,200 year old reefs die, right before my eyes — in 20 years. I have personally seen the horizon change from pink to brown at sunset, and if you've ever flown into Toronto and seen the smog rise to 40,000 feet, 800 miles away from that airport, then you've seen it too.
All of these events are unnatural and show the cause and effects of climate change.
As I've written before, the futility of denying climate change will become apparent soon enough, however, it seems that even with evidence, some can still not see the obvious.
Patricia Reid
West Kelowna