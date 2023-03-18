Heritage needs to be respected
Dear editor:
I appreciate that the current mayor and council are taking steps towards increasing housing in Penticton. We need a variety of places for people to live — from the elitists to professionals to those working two or three jobs just to make rent.
I think it’s imperative that we move away from the “us against them” when it comes to heritage and development. It’s not an either/or choice. We can have development that provides homes for our residents, and respects the heritage of our community.
With respect to development in our cities and towns, Michael Audain, one of B,C,’s biggest developers said in a recent Vancouver Sun article: “The main thing to conserve is heritage neighbourhoods like Gastown, plus heritage buildings.”
Why would one of B.C.’s largest developers encourage heritage to be preserved?
Maybe for a couple of reasons. I’m choosing the ones that apply to Penticton.
Heritage value improves property values. Many folks think the opposite, but the evidence tells a different story. A Vancouver Heritage Foundation study found that heritage houses outperformed nonheritage homes in values.
The Oak Bay Heritage Foundation summarized a number of international studies and found strong evidence that “heritage designation has positive effects on property values compared with non-designated properties…”
Tourists like heritage-related activities. Tourists are more likely to choose heritage-related activities over other activities offered in a community. Travellers prioritize heritage-related activities ahead of festivals, camping, amusement parks, and shopping.
Heritage connects the community. Developing pride of place and community connectivity is important to all governments. 80% of Canadians agree arts and heritage experiences help them feel part of their local community.
As the community changes, it’s important to remember that we are in the driver’s seat, not the developers. We can have development and maintain heritage characteristics.
Chandra Wong
Penticton
Bike lanes were worth saving
Dear editor:
There are many things the City of Penticton finances and maintains that are not used by all of our citizens. Parks, dog parks, beaches and marinas... even sidewalks paths and bus service. These are all amenities that make our city people friendly for everyone. The bike paths are exactly that. I am a occasional bike rider that hopefully will be encouraged to ride more for my health.
I also enjoy our parks and beaches. I do not own a boat or use the marinas, but I enjoy seeing others do so. I think it would be a real shame to not complete the bike route project and certainly will not vote for councillors voting to do so.
Randy Clements
Penticton
Bike lane vote seemed dubious
Dear editor:
Re: City councillor Ryan Graham changes mind and council has a re-vote.
This was brought up 90 minutes after the original vote defeating the funding for the bike lane completion. Coun. Graham states he misunderstood the motion made. Why did he not bring up the misunderstanding at the time, not later? I am sure at the time of voting the whole process of the bike lanes was discussed.
It was reported that Graham was the only one out of the four who voted to stop the completion of the bike lanes without explanation. After the fact he wants to explain that he made a mistake. I wonder if there was any type of discussions going on between Graham and the councillors who were in favour of the completion of the bike lanes. Why have a vote at council meetings when it can be revoted on at a later date?
This was a contentious issue and this flipflop vote did not do the issue any good.
We all can understand that mistakes are made, especially with new persons in positions that their vote can affect the outcome on many issues. When these mistakes are made the person should stand up right then and there and advise of the mistake, not an hour or two later. We all know before votes there is a long dialogue of the issue being voted on leaving little or no chance of a misunderstanding.
It is not just this voting issue, I now have problems with future votes within the council chambers whether in camera or not. A precedent has been set for changing one’s mind hours later after the vote because of a misunderstanding or because of discussions with others. We, as the voters, in this case will never know which one it was. If you want to change your mind/vote do it right away.
The way this unveiled itself, leaves too much speculation on what really happened.
Doug Brookes
Penticton
China with U.S. could stop Putin
Dear editor:
U.S. Presidential hopeful Florida Gov. DeSantis should understand the consequence of his Ukraine isolation remarks.
China, by its remarkable development, brought on by its historical culture, 21st Century void of wars and in great part Western investment is now a major world power, will fill any vacuum left as U.S. influence diminishes in any sphere. This was proven as China brokered the resumption of Saudi- Iran diplomatic relations.
Joint China-U.S. influence is such, it could end the Putin Ukraine atrocity and implement a “Green Border Line,” formula patterning it on the ingenious European Union to resolve territorial squabbles.
Now all resources would be free to deal with the increasing onslaught of climate change and betterment of the entire world populace.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Get tough on real criminals
Dear editor:
It’s easy to see how serious our government is about gun crimes being abhorrent.
Today’s news “Police seized five vehicles, more than $100,000 in cash, 27 assault rifles, 18 handguns, six shotguns, evidence of firearm manufacturing and assembly, hard body armour in tactical vests.”
Surprise, surprise all were released pending charge approval.
I believe there is a similar story about every two weeks, and that is just local.
They seem to be big on seizing pellet and air soft guns and, of course, hunting rifles.
Gord Marshall
Kelowna
Government St. bike lanes work fine
Dear editor:
More on the gnawing argument of Penticton’s bike lanes. It would seem to me the fly in the ointment here is the confines of the lanes.
Why does there have to be any delimitation? The lanes along Government Street seem to work very well with just a green painted pathway. Duh!
Paul Crossley
Kelowna
