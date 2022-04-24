The following submission will appear in the Tuesday, April 26, 2022 print edition of The Penticton Herald.
Dear Editor:
It is with great sorrow and regret that we inform the families and friends of past and current residents of Haven Hill that Dorothy the comfort cat has peacefully passed away Friday.
More than 14 years ago, Dorothy took up her duties as resident cat to love and comfort all who met her, especially those who were in need of end of life caring.
A big thank you to Michelle Reddy and all the staff, past and present, who maintained her health and well being for her many years of serving the residents of Haven Hill.
The poem below, “Four Feet in Heaven” penned by Alice Chase, is a fitting tribute to Dorothy, the comfort cat.
Four Feet in Heaven
Your favourite chair is vacant now,
No eager purrs to greet me,
No softly padded paws to run
Ecstatically to meet me.
No coaxing rubs, no plaintive cry
Will say it’s time for feeding — I’ve put away your bowl
And all the things you will not be needing.
But I will miss you, little friend,
For I could never measure
The happiness you brought to me,
The comfort and the pleasure.
And since God put you here to share
In earthly joy and sorrow,
I’m sure there’ll be a place for you
In Heaven’s bright tomorrow.
Bless you Dorothy and thank you for the love you shared with us during your stay at Haven Hill.
Harv Baessler
Evelyne Turner
Penticton