As we think about the message of Easter, let me share a couple of illustrations that Christians believe about Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday.
Frederick Buechner offers us this encouragement, “the resurrection of Jesus means the worst thing is never the last thing.”
I’ve known several people who have found themselves collared by the long arm of the law, and I’ve known some of those same people who have discovered faith in Christ. As a result, they went and handed themselves in for the crimes they had committed before their conversion.
I remember standing in the police station’s bustling entrance and watching the desk sergeant’s stunned reaction at the individual standing before him in a shabby suit holding his new Bible. As he confesses, the question is, why?
It’s a simple equation, a crime was committed, a price needs to be paid, and justice needs to be served.
In this particular case, my young friend found himself in a small prison cell for 18 months. However, the day that the sentence was
completed, the door of that cell opened, and he had paid the price, and he walked free, clothed in truth and light.
The Bible explains “the wages of sin,” the penalty for breaking God’s law, “is death” (Romans 6:23) But Jesus took that penalty (Galatians 3:13) and paid it in full.
How do we know and understand that He paid the debt? That tombstone door opened, swung open, and on that first Easter morning, Jesus walked out, having purchased the way to freedom.
A second illustration is from the centre of my home city of Birmingham, England. A massive department store, the famous Selfridges, the outside, comprising of 15,000 aluminum discs mounted on a blue background, quite the iconic landmark. Inside, a department store of creativity and colour, selling wonderful treasures from all over the world.
I recall purchasing several expensive gifts; walking briskly from the heart of the store, I zigged and zagged towards the exit, hurrying to catch the next train home. A store security guard spotted my pace and face and halted me. He proceeded to question me about the merchandise I was carrying.
“There you are, sir; this proves that the full price has been paid,” I said, handing him the receipt. He looked at me and looked at the receipt, nodded, and with that, I was free.
In the resurrection, God stamped “paid in full” across history and your life. It is an assurance that your debt has been paid, we no longer owe anything to death or sin, and you are free to live with the gift of eternal life.
Theologian N.T. Wright, states, the resurrection completes the inauguration of God’s kingdom... It is the decisive event demonstrating that God’s kingdom really has been launched on earth as it is in heaven. The message of Easter is that God’s new world has been unveiled in Jesus Christ and that you’re now invited to belong to it.
May I wish you a meaningful Easter — He has Risen!
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna. This column appears weekly in our Saturday edition.