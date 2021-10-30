Breathe, stop the fear and be kind
Dear Editor:
Our health system has a history of compassion, mercy and grace.
Smokers with lung cancer are treated; alcoholics with liver disease are admitted; speeding drivers who injure themselves and others come and are given beds; those with sedentary lifestyles whose hearts and arteries clog up can also come for relief. Their acceptance and treatment is taken as a matter of course, and their poor choices are not held against them.
Each of these take up valuable bed space. Their numbers might dismay you. For instance, “In 2020, an estimated 3,300 people in B.C. will be diagnosed with lung cancer,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.
Should hospitals bar their doors to these ones who engage in activities which endanger their health?
It doesn’t take much to realize that when we allow healing to take place for the sick, no matter the cause, we all enjoy better community health.
The lack of mercy, the harsh words, and the calls to reject and abandon those who have fallen sick to a virus do not reflect the wonderful traditions of our society.
Take a moment to breathe, stop the fear, and be kind.
Olga McCormick
Keremeos
Biden/Harris undo great work of Trump
Dear Editor:
A recent edition featured some very interesting letters, one I liked and agreed with was headlined, “Greatest President to sit in the White House” by Garry Rayner (Daily Courier, Oct. 15; Herald, Oct. 19).
Part was quoted from Father Frank Pavone, who spoke of Donald J. Trump.
In my opinion, Trump achieved what he promised: protect the southern border, build a wall, remove young undesirables that formed gangs and harassed residents. He made America strong, and great again.
Then Joe Biden and Kamala Harris undo everything the Trump administration did. Stop the Keystone pipeline and request OPEC to increase production to supply the U.S. with oil, when Trump had made them self-sufficient.
Stops the border wall, while the materials to complete the wall, sit and rust.
Opens the southern border allowing up to now 1.75 million migrants into the U.S. from different parts of the world and there are no COVID checks or any other checks. Unaccompanied minors and other migrants are being flown to various private air fields, throughout the States, at night, so no one sees them, at taxpayers cost.
This brings me to the David Bond economic letter column, titled “U.S. democracy will die if republicans have their way” (Courier/Herald, Oct. 19).
In my opinion, it would be the opposite, the far left Democrats are trying to turn America into a socialist country, the population dependant on government handouts, free college, daycare, health care, transportation, even for the illegals.
The present U.S. deficit is $2.75 trillion, that is why the Republicans will not participate in the vote for the proposed (so-called) infrastructure bill, partly because it started at $6 trillion, and very little information what the monies are to be spent on.
With reference to the Jan. 6, 2021 demonstration in Washington, why would the Republicans take part in a bipartisan investigation when, for the past five years, the Democrats have tried every trick in the book, to discredit Trump?
With respect, Mr. Bond, you wrote: “Legislatures are enacting Republic legislation to improve protection from voter fraud” and “the aim is to restrict voting by Democrats, Blacks, Latinos, and low income earners.”
President Trump improved the well-being of these groups tenfold, including Hispanics, also limiting voting by mail.
In the 2020 election there were votes cast by dead persons, others that did not live at the address on the voting card, under age persons voting, go figure.
Overall Mr. Bond, if you only get your information from fake news, that’s all you will write about, not knowing the truth.
Keith W. Sollitt
Penticton
Your children’s future is at risk
Dear Chrystia Freeland:
This summer in the Okanagan, we had historically high temperatures, terrible smoke from so many fires, drought and water restrictions, and fish dying from high water temperatures.
Crops died in the fields, livestock was sacrificed, and fruit cooked on the trees.
People are terrified of what is coming this winter with storms and cold and next summer with more disasters and towns being wiped out. We need bold action from the new federal government to stop fossil fuel extraction and stop building pipelines. Put the money, the billions of dollars, into renewables and other infrastructure that will build Canada and prepare us for a future of carbon reduction.
Thousands of jobs can be created in the green energy sector. Now is the time to act. The new jobs must protect and strengthen human rights and worker rights, and respect Indigenous rights and sovereignty.
Canada can and must be a global leader on truly shifting to a Just Transition, leaving no one behind, and honouring Indigenous rights, the UN DRIP. Citizens have waited long enough for Justin Trudeau’s 2015 promises of climate solutions with not enough real, substantive action.
Increasing the taxes on the wealthy would finance the solutions the Canadian government needs to enact immediately. We don’t have time! Your children’s future is at risk. You have the power to change the funding model and be creative and brave. What we do in Canada affects all the planet, especially the global south. Please, listen to the scientists and the cries of the babies.
Don’t abandon the children.
Lori Goldman
Penticton
Divide creating anger and anxiety for all
Dear Editor:
Striving for 100% vaccination (for those who are considered qualified) is like trying to get every single Conservative to voluntarily vote Liberal (or vice versa). It’s simply not possible despite all the arguments about the benefits to the individuals and the greater good for all.
B.C. is getting very close to full compliance, but the social, economic and lifestyle price paid by all is now disproportionate to the benefits. And, it is futile.
Some of the restrictive measures no longer make a lot of sense with regard to specific dangers. Rather, they are being used to create widespread inconveniences just to get the minority of the unvaccinated to finally comply. The approach is working, however, as a result the divide is also deepening and creating permanent anger and anxiety for all.
At some point, we need to accept that people have strong differences for a variety of reasons, rational or otherwise. We have thankfully found a vaccine that statistically reduces the dangers of the virus to a very small percentage of those vaccinated.
The work being done to improve on that is also promising.
It’s time to accept some risk, be thankful for what we have overcome, and start living more like before. The country is now in so much debt that a trigger event could cause significant hardship for the majority. We need everyone to now focus on this pending challenge that will come in many forms.
It is especially important to stop the bitterness that has created significant costs of its own.
Michael Neill
Kelowna
B.C. should win Sitting Duck Award
Dear Editor:
If you have been following the news lately, you might agree that the state of the environment could be nominated for some version of the “Sitting Duck Award.”
Canada’s newly-appointed Minister of the Environment Steven Guilbeault has garnered support as well as a few sidelong glances. G7 leaders are gathering once again to publicly declare their commitment to climate action. Then there are the increasingly compelling public protests in various parts of the world.
It may surprise you to learn that people in B.C. have only recently found it necessary to use public demonstrations to pressure the public and government to face up summer droughts, low lake levels, and other effects of climate change.
The other day, I came across a You Tube video entitled, “Legal Logging Moratorium History and Government Secrets in the Peachland Community Watershed,” narrated by Will Koop of the “BC Tap Water Alliance.”
Koop painstakingly documents how for much of 1900s the provincial government imposed a strict logging moratorium in watersheds across the province, among them the Black Mountain, Vernon Creek and of course the Peachland watersheds.
These restrictions can be seen clearly labelled on official government timber sales maps. Apparently, logging rights could not be sold in these areas on penalty of law.
Koop lays out how in the last 30 years government agencies have not enforced the regulations, which has resulted in unsupervised timber harvesting in virtually every major watershed in the province. I encourage you to watch this video as this is clearly the reality we find ourselves in today.
This summer we heard about low lake levels and the drought conditions.
One hundred years ago, our provincial government understood the necessity of enforcing logging moratoriums in our major watersheds. Why aren’t these laws still in place today when we need them more than ever?
I challenge Premier John Horgan and B.C.’s Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, Katrine Conroy to conduct an internal inquiry to learn how logging companies managed to find their way into the primary source of our province’s most treasured resource: water.
John Van Dyk
Joe Rich Forests, Trails and Watershed Sustainability
Use their jet fuel for something important
Dear Editor:
Why don’t Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden take their empty jets they flew to Europe in, and slip down to Afghanistan and pick up a few thousand refugees? Use that jet fuel for something important.
Paul Heatlie
Penticton