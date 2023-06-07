First-time writer says thanks PRH
Dear Editor:
I wish to express my gratitude to the staff — all the staff — at the Penticton Regional Hospital after a three-day stay.
I found the doctors and nurses services to be exceptional. They deserve to be commended.
The attention to my health was taken to be important to them and I was most impressed with the services given.
The meals were hot and were presented as well as any restaurant, thanks to the hospital staff in the kitchen.
I don’t feel we give enough good comments when it is appropriate, instead we seem to revel in the negative rather than giving praise where it is deserved.
Again, I wish to convey my many thanks to both the well-appointed hospital and great nurses and doctors that work there.
Sarah S. Ferguson
Penticton
Show yourself crosswalk vandals
Dear Editor:
Re: “The rainbow connection,” (Herald, Page A3, June 6).
To the cowardly, ignorant persons who have been targeting the blessed rainbow crosswalk by the school and Community Centre,
perhaps you could write and sign a letter to The Penticton Herald wherein you state your “reasons” for doing so.
What have you got to hide?
What saddens me now is having to talk to the young children at the school why this happened and explaining to them and introducing them to the hate and violence held by some in the community against others.
Shame on you for all the damage you have inflicted.
John E. Archer
Penticton
Family should be allowed to stay
Dear Mr. Minister:
It has recently come to my attention that your ministry has ordered the deportation of an Indian couple who have lived in the South Okanagan for a number of years, since they were admitted to work through the temporary foreign workers’ program.
They are Hardapp Singh Chakar, Kaur Aldeep and her daughter, Keerat Kaur, who came to Canada and subsequently applied for landed immigrant status and I understand that this was granted.
A few weeks ago, the couple was advised by bureaucrats in your department that their status was to be revoked, that their work permits were no longer valid, and that they would be deported back to India on June 17.
I understand that Mr. Chakar’s employer, a retired long-serving member of the RCMP has been extremely impressed with the work that Mr. Chakar does, is extremely conscientious and has never had a day of work in the years that he has been employed.
Ms. Kaur is employed at Walmart where I regularly shop, and, while I have not spoken to her, I understand she is a valued employee.
I do not know this couple, but as a twice monthly day patient at Penticton Regional Hospital, I have seen Mr. Chakar as he spends much of his free time as a volunteer at the hospital. He always seems very cheerful and gives assistance to anyone he comes across who needs help. His wife also volunteers at the hospital. This couple contributes a great deal to this community, more than most people.
Mr. Minister, this family deserves to be allowed to stay in Canada, and I urge you to review the decision of your staff, and to reverse the decision that the family be deported.
Robert Mason
Summerland
Why is the rebate just for e-bikes?
Dear Editor:
Re: “Province offering rebates on ebikes,” (Herald, May 30).
Why are the rebates for e-bike purchases not also available to those of us who still ride regular bikes without the aid of a motor?
This is discriminatory to all of those who, like me, choose despite all the extra effort, to power ourselves on our bikes.
They should also be available to us.
Al Martens
Penticton
ALR land should be for food
Dear Editor:
A recent copy of the Orchard & Vine magazine sent to most orchardists, mentions the 50th anniversary of the Agriculture Land Reserve. Created by the NDP government in April 1973, it helped reduce the loss of an annual average of 15,000 acres of farmland in B.C.
The B.C. Minister of Agriculture and Food, Pam Lexis, said this: “The ALR was formed in 1973 by people who saw the need and value of preserving farmland for food production.”
I want to emphasize food production because now a near majority of farmland in the Okanagan is being used for grape and hay production. Grapes for wine are not food. Hay is not food for humans. Food for humans are vegetables, grains, fruits, nuts and fish or seafood.
The B.C. governments investing over $200 million to provide us with food security. A significant portion of these taxpayer funds are going to wine and beef producers.
Food insecurity has increased in BC due to climate emergencies and supply problems. As a result, much of the food we consume comes from Mexico and California — food that could be produced here in BC with the elimination of vineyards and hayfields to be used for growing vegetables and the introduction of vertical greenhouses.
We need to protest our tax dollars going to non-food production.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Looks forward to daily newspaper
Dear Editor:
I would like to echo Butch Burns’ words in “Newspapers need to be fabric of community” (Herald letters, June 2).
James Miller actually listens to many of the citizens of Penticton. It is my opinion, that he is a city councillor for the right reasons.
Thank you for the work you do, Mr. Miller.
Thank you Heather Jackson of Okanagan Falls for your insight.
And thanks to my carrier, Terry. I look forward to my daily newspaper.
Judy Preen
Penticton
