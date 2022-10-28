Today’s team at Global don't compare to Webber & Roberts
Dear Editor:
If you are an octogenarian, like me, and have lived in the Okanagan long enough, you will remember the two personalities on CHBC who presented the news, sports, and weather.
Rick Webber, a newly-elected Kelowna city councillor, brought us the news in his laid-back persona. Ever cheerful and subdued, he seldom got overly excited about the day’s events — unlike some of today’s presenters on Global TV.
His voice was modulated and low. None of that high-pitched, whinny, tinny tone that a lot of the announcers have today.
Mike Roberts was probably the best weatherman in Canada in his day. Always cool, sophisticated, and knowledgeable even in the day when we didn’t have access to all the meteorological instruments we have now. Mike never got as excited as some of Global’s weatherpersons get today.
What today’s Global personnel need to do is tune the pitch or tone of their voices so that the message is communicated clearly and well understood by the audience without exhorting to raising the level to a near screech.
Here’s another suggestion: record the announcer’s voices for 10 minutes and have them listen to themselves for a few hours straight.
That might either cure them, or cause them to find another vocation.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Snowbirds, cruises bad for environment
Dear Editor:
It’s unbelievable that the far-left, fear mongering extremists can’t remove their heads from the sand or wherever else the sun doesn’t shine.
Living near Highway 97, I see 20 to 30 $300,000 motor homes a day heading to southern climates with no concerns about the fuel prices, the carbon tax and high interest rates that are hurting the rest of us in Canada.
What about those who go on floating hotel cruises where it takes a gallon of diesel for every six inches of movement and there are literally hundreds of these monstrous polluters plying our oceans on any given day?
I guess if you are wealthy, there is no reason to worry about the single mom trying to pay rent, feed and clothe the kids while trying to come to grips with high fuel costs and interest rates.
Those writers who are able to fly to Europe and, while there, ride the bike lanes or walk around rather than take transit then come back to chastise us for the pollution caused by our driving to work, while they just got off a plane that likely spewed tons of pollution going to and from destinations over the pond.
I find it hypocritical, to say the least! What about our Governor General, who, with 29 government employees, spent over $99,000 on food and drinks on a taxpayer-paid flight to Dudai?
That did not include costs for fuel, pilots and all expenses for hotels and meals while in Dubai.
Finally, many of those kids that come from the poorest of homes and whose parents can’t afford the high taxes or Bank of Canada high interest rates, may end up on the streets, becoming the homeless, drug users or pushers and criminals that we are bitching about when it is the very politicians, CEOs, banking executives and those at the top of the ladder that are the cause of most of the problems we face.
Time to clean up those arrogant hypocrites and their lofty positions our hard-earned dollars are currently supporting!
You can ignore reality but you can't ignore the consequences of reality... if that’s possible.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Population growth created climate crisis
Dear Editor:
With everything going on with global warming and climate change, there has been very little comment on the population growth of the world.
I have obtained data from Wikipedia (population_growth) and the following illustrates what we are up against:
Population
1960: 3 billion
1990: 5.306 billion
2010: 6.896 billion
2020: 7.504 billion (estimate)
2023: 8 billion (estimate)
I would venture to say that our existing world population growth is directly contributing to global warming and climate change.
But how do you address this in our ongoing struggle with climate change?
Brent Hilton
Penticton
Atkinson Street bike lanes are disaster in the making
Dear Editor:
Yasmin and Rick Thorpe ask our Mayor-Elect Julius Bloomfield for his position on bike lanes (Herald letters, Oct. 26).
The Thorpes could also ask if the new council will listen to the citizens of Penticton who never had a voice, a referendum, as to spending the current $4 million or more and projected millions more on the extravagant, all-weather bike lanes.
Recent contributors to The Herald’s letters page noted that Paris and Europe are trying to get automobiles off the road by spending millions of euros on bike lane infrastructure. Others who have visited Europe disagree.
I see on TV that London has bike lanes like we have on South Main Street.
To settle the matter once and for all, I invite the people of Penticton to visit Atkinson Street from Duncan Ave. to Kinney Ave., but wait, the bikeway and road are not open as of this date. That portion where the horror on Atkinson Street occurred for five months of construction is almost complete, perhaps in time for Halloween.
Citizens who did not vote in the recent election need to see what city council does when there are no watchers. Come and look, but be careful, the street is very narrow in spots with concrete dividers fitted with bullocks.
Note the bright green, Kermit the Frog, green driveways. Watch out for leprechauns.
To be fair, and this is not a dare, to travel Duncan Ave. on Atkinson Street to Kinney Ave. on Halloween night, on a bike, could be a fright because there you will find that the lane does not go anywhere.
Also be aware at the south end, at Kinney Ave., there are three stop signs and a turnaround, then Atkinson doesn’t go anywhere... it’s a dead end.
Ted Farkas
Penticton