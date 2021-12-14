Buyer appears to have pocketed $300,000
Dear Editor:
Re: “Watchdog skewers City,” (Herald, Dec. 9).
An easy way to prevent this from happening again is simple. The upset price should be set on the assessed value of the home from the property tax rolls.
After the bids, and sale is completed, the city could then recoup funds owing along with a reasonable fee to cover expenses.
The registered owner would receive fair value for their home less any monies owing.
From the information gleaned from an article in your paper, it would appear the buyer pocketed in excess of $300,000 on the purchase of the property.
Apparently City staff are comfortable in their decisions.
Shame on them.
Kenneth Baker
Penticton
Ministry fails again, this time Pathways
Dear Editor:
To whomever is making the poor decisions on behalf of addicts, I am writing to point out one of the many mistakes the Ministry of Health and Interior Health have made during the opioid crisis.
The Pathways Addiction and Resource Centre in Penticton was defunded (local council followed the Ministry’s great leadership and refused them as well.)
They unceremoniously dumped the only longstanding help for addicts (poor, non-voting addicts mostly) in Penticton and left all those years of experience to evaporate and to be replaced... with what?
We are still waiting.
Perhaps those involved should first do no harm, things are worse since their “help.”
Refund Pathways immediately and apologize to those who have done your job for you for so long.
Contact for your apology:
Pathways addiction centre
250-492-0400
1-996 Main St Penticton Bc V2A 5E4
Waiting with zero faith you will do the right thing.
Jamie Carter
Penticton
Penticton’s leaders cruel and callous
Dear Editor:
I was utterly appalled and deeply embarrassed when I read the article “Ombudsperson calls for change to property sales owing to unpaid taxes,” (Globe & Mail, Dec. 9).
I found it difficult to believe that the
representatives of me and the other citizens of Penticton could be so cruel and callous. What you have done, or allowed to be done, may have been totally legal, but it was absolutely immoral.
I believe that Ms. Wilson should be now paid the assessed value of her house ($420,000), not the ridiculous auctioned price ($150,000), and that the extra money paid to her should come out of the salaries of the mayor, the councillors and their senior henchmen, not from the pockets of the citizens of Penticton.
Stuart Baughan
Penticton
Eight-plex too dense for Lakeshore Drive
Dear Editor:
Re: “Conditional approval for contentious rezoning at 602 Lakeshore Drive,” (Herald, Dec. 9).
We are unpleasantly surprised and dismayed by the recent decision of four city councillors to allow the huge eight-plex proposed for 602 Lakeshore to proceed.
Is it their desire to line Okanagan Lake with a wall of giant boxes at sidewalk edge? This trend is certainly not our desire, and by the number of people who spoke out against this development — which far outnumbered those in favour — it appears many share our concerns.
Many thanks to Councillors Judy Sentes, Frank Regehr and James Miller for voting against.
This particular development will replace an old building, but it will also cover over a large yard. We are being pummeled with evidence of the need for green space. Buildings that fill entire lots have been part of the problem, not the solution.
Why would Council encourage this?
At fourth reading, we are hopeful Council will deny the variance requests for reduced setbacks and increased hardscaping.
We are hopeful the applicant will respect these requirements and re-design a smaller four-unit building that provides for greenscaping in line with the existing Lakeshore residences.
Penny and Stewart McLeod
Penticton
Pen-Hi’s auditorium is indeed gone forever
Dear Editor:
Re: “Once Memorial is gone, it’s gone forever,” (Herald, Dec. 11).
In response to Bruce Millington’s comments about the hockey palaces being gone forever: We who are still waiting for a real performing arts venue know exactly what you mean!
Promises were made when the Pen-Hi Auditorium (inadequate as it was) was demolished. It’s gone, indeed.
Ed Schneider
Penticton
Unanswered questions on City’s home sale
Dear Editor:
First, why would you sell a home assessed at $420,0000 for $150,000?
Second, was the buyer associated in any way — business or personal — with anyone involved in the sale process at the city?
John Ketteringham
Delta
Compassion should have been exercised
Dear Editor:
Re: “Watchdog skewers City,” (Herald, Dec. 9).
Regarding the auctioning off for unpaid taxes of a Penticton residence in 2017, I do wonder how much communication occurred between the City and “Ms. Wilson” as preparations were made to sell the home after a default of two years.
The City of Penticton tax department is well aware of the Province of B.C. Property Tax Deferral program, a low-interest deferral of taxes reimbursable upon sale of the home. Did no one present this as an option to this home owner?
This seems to be a situation which might have been handled with more compassion.
Lynda West
Penticton