Great service from Ming at Burger King
Dear Editor:
Wow! What an amazing memory.
As a senior citizen, I realize my memory is not as good as compared to my working years.
My demeanour has softened with age, and rushing to do things has me going at a slower pace resulting in less chance of error.
I am amazed at a lady by the name of Ming, who works at Burger King in Penticton. On approaching to take my food order, I am pleasantly greeted by Ming, and she proceeds to ask me if I am going to have the “usual” order for my wife and I.
Responding yes, she proceeds to enter my order as well as verbally telling me what she is inputting, right down to the “no-salt fries” and senior’s discount.
This business has a terrific employee, as well as great food and service. Thank you Ming, and all other staff at Burger King for looking after our fast food needs for many years past and in the future.
Harv Baessler
Penticton
Summerland council could learn from Penticton
Dear Editor:
Kudos to Penticton council for listening to the taxpayers of the town. The townspeople didn’t want the development on Naramata Road and council listened.
Next, the taxpayers asked council why Penticton seems to be the favoured site for so many supportive housing and shelter projects and asked them to look into it. Council listened.
Our neighbouring community of Summerland, of which l am very familiar with, seems to be having difficulty with listening to its taxpayers. All councils make difficult choices and decisions but when do personal agendas override accountability?
Expensive decisions such as the solar project and wind farms should be put to a referendum first.
Coun. Richard Barkwill, through his investigations, found there was a $700,000 miscalculation which the consulting firm acknowledged.
So why is council unwilling to reconsider their decision?
Steve Goldie
Penticton
Hypothetical question for the good shepherd
Dear Editor:
Recently a 29-year-old woman from a homeless facility entered a nearby house (not here) and stabbed two teens, one once, the other multiple times.
Kristine, the good shepherd is happy to live near such a facility. How would she feel if one of those stabbed was her daughter?
Joy Lang
Penticton
Mayor, council listening to public
Dear Editor:
We fully support the mayor’s decision to close the temporary shelter downtown. He needs to be commended to standing up to the B.C. government. It’s disgraceful how they think they can bully our municipal government, by saying they will send 1,000 tents to Penticton.
Our city is being overrun and our mayor and council are listening to the citizens. I think Penticton has done its share to help. It’s now time for the citizens of Penticton to stand up and voice their opinion in support of the mayor and council on this issue.
Bruce & Dayle Millington
Penticton
Short and sweet to our prime minister
Dear Editor:
Send the prime minister a message.
Where is the vaccine?
Terry Tyne
Penticton
Poor accountability and transparency
Dear Editor:
A couple of points I wish to make about the Summerland solar project and Council’s accountability and transparency.
Coun. Richard Barkwill’s first presentation of data, albeit contrary to popular belief, it nevertheless stated that solar energy can produce triple the amount of GHG than hydro produced power.
This fist data was discussed in council and didn’t sway any positions, and ultimately they voted against delaying the project.
The second event was when he received clarification to his data, that he hoped to present to council, however, since he had not personally reviewed the data, he decided not to proceed. It was at this point when some council members took to criticizing Coun. Barkwill’s actions.
In my opinion, Coun. Barkwill is demonstrating transparency in disclosing new information that he felt worthy for discussion and he wanted to make this available to the citizens.
In life we sometimes make decisions based on intuition, but this was not the situation here. I am not saying intuition doesn’t have its place, but it can never replace facts.
The democratic process is not a fast one, it can be lengthy, complicated and sometimes expensive to administer. It is a process that must be followed cradle to grave.
Because something is initially approved at the outset it must continue along further stages. This doesn’t mean the transaction is completely approved.
I commend Coun. Barkwill for following the facts as much as possible and therefore being accountable to the citizens. This reflects and demonstrates a style as to how one acts and manages their responsibility to govern, and we need to respect one person’s method of managing and communicating it.
I have no problem with Coun. Barkwill’s style of representation, and in fact, I prefer that style versus someone who is not objective or makes predetermined decisions without having enough facts.
And just for the record, I think this issue should have been split in two separate processes. Firstly, on merit of a solar system and separately on merit of location.
My belief, most of the hubbub was to do with the location of the project, not the project itself.
Sam Elia
Summerland
Parks are for people and not for profit
Dear Editor:
An area in question at Skaha Lake Park has been a marina for at least 50 years. Most of that time with very few pollution control regulations. Lead gas was used for years along with other chemicals and petroleum products.
A test of the soil and likely necessary soil decontamination will take months, if not a year, of production time.
The end game, now coming from the City, is to demolish the marina building, move it back 20 feet, to get it off the riparian area and onto city land. That will eliminate 20 feet of boat, trailer and car parking plus storage. This will mean that lost space will have to be provided somewhere else — on green space. Not acceptable.
A 20-to-30-seat licensed restaurant will require parking, businesses need parking, also requiring the lose of green space. Not acceptable.
That is exactly why this plan has been put out in such a vague fashion. The feedback form asks if you would agree to renew the marina building to support current operations and a café.
Full disclosure seems in short supply.
The wonderful folks that run the marina and café now will be waiting with little to no income for at least a year maybe two.
The existing concession could be used as the marina office during construction but the concession stand is going out for tenders to be run as a liquor bar. Adjacent to the splash pad?
First it was beer on the beach, now it is selling liquor in the park and next the city wants a licensed restaurant. What else?
Parks are for the health and benefit of the citizens of all ages not for the profit of the liquor vendors.
Parks are for people not for profit.
When is a park full, when it is covered by parking lots and “amenities?”
This plan leaves us fighting for the green space in our park, yet again.
The mayor’s number is 250-490-1034, Donny van Dyke’s is 250-490-2407.
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton
For family enjoyment try having a picnic
Dear Editor:
Re: Council policy dated June 19, 2018 states the purpose of the park land is to ensure parks remain in the public domain and the implementation of Park Land Protection and Use Policy.
That park land is an unencumbered tract of land that belongs to the public for protection, conservation, preservation of the natural, physical, historical and cultural resources. Whereas, an encumbrance is a burden, obstruction or impediment to the foundational purpose for which the park was established.
(Those are the City’s words.)
Clearly Trio Marine did nothing to teach current council to deter them from trying to bring commercialism into family oriented public parks. Alcohol purchase? Not alcohol consumption, but purchase.
Aren’t there enough alcohol dispensers in Penticton? Do we really need drunken fools wandering around our family’s play time? As well, Council is wanting to tear out the marina parking lot to make way for added green space that council will plan to use for four to eight vendors.
Vendors frying doughnuts, hamburgers, hotdogs, french fries... so now our clean park air smells of fried food. If it is food the public is wanting, why not try for an old fashioned family picnic? Does nothing stand as a reminder of the ambition and huberis of previous council?
That City Hall feels erroneously to make changes to publicly-owned property of their own volition? Trio failed and still current Council and Parks and Rec show no respect for the people’s wishes to keep park land just that park land.
Not land to conduct commerce.
Karen Brownlee
Penticton
Council knew issue, but didn’t deal with it
Dear Editor:
I feel compelled to speak up in regard to the current battle between Mayor John Vassilaki and B.C. Housing Minister David Eby over the closure of the homeless shelter at the former Victory Church.
During the 2018 municipal election, a main plank of my platform was that we need two things to move this community forward on issues of homelessness, addiction, mental health and crime.
Firstly, we need a "Made in Penticton Plan." City leadership means engaging with all levels of the community from homeowners to renters to homeless, from the business community to the not-for-profit community, from protection services to prevention services to develop a strategy on these important issues.
Secondly, we need leadership that takes this plan and advocates what is best for Penticton to other levels of government proactively.
This council cannot act like it was blindsided by the request to extend the term of the shelter for another year. It has been more than two years since the election and it should have it’s own plan by now.
This was an issue with the previous administration and the current one has not met the challenge before them.
At the same time, it is irresponsible overreach by Eby to threaten to help establish a tent city in response to council’s decision to not extend the shelter. This threat is not the answer.
The province has failed to provide the necessary promised wrap around services to support our most vulnerable citizens beyond just providing the housing. The City should be holding the provincial government’s feet to the fire on failing to provide wholistic support.
This is fundamentally about a strong and effective relationship between the city and the province. Mayor Vassilaki has failed to establish that relationship. Minister Eby is asking for Penticton’s plan. We all should be asking that question.
Rather than constantly being reactive to BC Housing initiatives, we should all be working together for common goals to fix problems of access to affordable housing and homelessness. It seems to me that, for too long, the City of Penticton has been focussed on reactive response rather than planned prevention.
How is that working out so far?
This isn’t the first time our community has made the news for short-sighted responsiveness to issues of poverty. If something doesn’t change about our approach, nothing will change in the outcome.
What I do know is that if the province is flexing its muscles and the mayor is breaking off communication, then we are all in a very bad spot.
No one wins when battle lines are drawn and things are this adversarial.
Jason Cox
Naramata
Jason Cox was a mayoral candidate in the 2018 municipal election, finishing second.
Penticton to become island of high rises
Dear Editor:
It’s conceivable Penticton will be an island of high rises resting on a weakened water mattress that sprung a leak and one morning find ourselves in one giant doughnut hole.
Are inflatable foundations (for the high rises) the answer ?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Send solar project to a public hearing
Dear Editor:
To Summerland Council, please stop the solar project.
As it has now come to light that the cost numbers and GHG emissions numbers are inaccurate, we need to stop the solar project and hold another public hearing and be
completely transparent with all the data being presented.
The general public is becoming much more aware of this project, and I believe a well- advertised public engagement hearing is needed.
The Summerland roads are in terrible shape and many need repairing and repainted with new traffic lines. I’ll bet the $1.6 million to be spent on this solar project would fix up a lot of roads, and the District might even need a new or newer truck or two.
Mayor and council, please reconsider and rescind the Summerland solar project for the financial benefit to all residents.
Brian Wilkey
Summerland