This isn’t the column I had planned to write for this week. In fact, I didn’t want to write this column at all.
I’m sick of Donald Trump, and I would be delighted if he would implode along with the Titan submersible and just disappear.
Spoiler alert: do not consider me unbiased or impartial, but in this week when the U.S. justice system delivered its third indictment of the former president’s actions, it’s almost impossible to ignore him.
Wednesday night, I read through the full 45 pages of the indictment issued by special counsel Jack Smith.
Smith accuses Trump of four specific felonies:
• Conspiracy to defraud the United States
• Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding
• Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding
• Conspiracy against rights
These charges go far beyond the other court cases Trump faces. They’re not just about Trump attempting to hush up sexual indiscretions. Or, about smuggling top-secret documents out of the White House and storing them at his Florida resort – apparently so that he can show them off to special visitors, rather like an art collector showing off a purloined Mona Lisa.
They’re not even about tax evasion.
They’re about treason.
I checked a number of dictionaries. Specific wordings vary, but their intent is clear. Treason involves attempting to overthrow a country’s legitimate government.
Trump will no doubt insist – along with Louis Riel and Guy Fawkes – that the government he attempted to overthrow was not legitimate.
History suggests that you can justify that claim only if you yourself can become the legitimate government. Like, say, Lenin, Robespierre, or George Washington.
And that’s the real fear, for me, and I suspect for about 50 per cent of Americans.
If Trump succeeds in getting elected again, he will almost certainly exact vengeance against the forces that humiliated him. Whether or not they were legitimately elected.
But for the moment, at least, there can be little question that he conspired against his nation’s current system of government.
Which, by any definition, is treason. And maybe delusional.
Suppose, by way of comparison, that the Canadian Women’s soccer team had refused to accept their 4-0 loss against Australia. Suppose they disputed the scoreboard, the refereeing, the fans, the playing field – everything related to their loss.
Everything, in fact, that they gladly accepted when they beat Ireland.
Sounds delusional, right?
But that’s precisely the case against Trump.
Over and over in his 45-page indictment, Special Counsel Smith documents the arguments used by Trump and six unnamed “co-conspirators.” They told state officials that they had hard evidence of voting irregularities. They were challenged to show that evidence. They never did.
And they repeated, incessantly, lies that they knew were lies.
Like a Sherman tank, Trump crushes contrary views under the cumulative weight of his fabrications.
Trump supporters endlessly cite “facts” proving that 10,000 dead people voted in Georgia. That there had been 205,000 more votes than votes in Pennsylvania. That 36,000 non-citizens had voted in Arizona. That voting machines had been hacked.
Not one of these assertions has been proven. Even by Trump supporters.
These “facts” all turn out to have come from Trump himself.
You may remember that the Washington Post catalogued Trump’s “false and misleading claims” – 30,573 during his four years in office. That works out to about one every hour, day and night.
Smith doesn’t pussyfoot around with euphemisms about “misunderstandings” or “distortions of truth.” He flat-out calls them lies.
With a clear intent not only to overthrow the new government, but also to subvert the processes by which any U.S. government is elected.
That’s why I call Trump’s actions a conspiracy for treason.
“You can’t commit fraud if you believe what you’re doing is correct,” that former prosecutor told CBC News.
That’s apparently a potential Trump defence – that he was exercising his constitutional right to free speech, and that he truly believed his claims.
If so, I would argue it is the most damning argument against Trump’s candidacy for a repeat as U.S. president. He doesn’t know the difference between reality and his own delusions. Empirical evidence is irrelevant.
This is not the kind of person who should be trusted to control the world’s largest economy and most powerful military forces.
