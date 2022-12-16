Good planning must reflect public interests
Dear Editor:
An open letter to Penticton mayor and council.
The proposal for a three-storey office building at the Bogner’s restaurant site (302 Eckhardt) was approved Dec. 6 by Penticton City Council via a front-yard setback variance, with no requirement for a public hearing. It’s not surprising that this action generated public concern.
While zoning is described in the staff report as being “courteous in scale” to the surrounding residential neighbourhoods, questions remain. Will this proposed real estate/insurance building and its 36 parking spaces become a useful amenity for nearby residents, or an intrusion?
Why wasn’t more information provided to the new city council about the neighbourhood character and historic values project recently undertaken by the City for this and similar areas of Penticton?
Wouldn’t this project be more appropriate (and likely more successful) in Penticton’s struggling downtown area?
Inadequately explained in the staff report is another concern. A Land Use Contract remains on the title of that property. Does the LUC allow for a three-storey office building? If not, why is the out-dated C1 Commercial Transition Zoning Bylaw being cited as the route to approval, when LUCs are required by legislation to prevail? Was this variance approval even legal?
B.C.’s 2014 amendment to the Local Government Act (Bill 17) will lead to the termination of all Land-Use Contracts on June 30, 2024. Zoning bylaws are to be implemented upon discharge of these LUCs, presumably including that for the Bogner’s site. All LUC holders in B.C. were to be advised by their local governments by June 30, 2022 that their contracts would be terminated.
Why then, wasn’t a new Zoning Bylaw favouring the 2019 Official Community Plan’s Future Land Use Designation for this property (Detached Residential housing) advanced by the City? Surely the need for housing was known and understood by staff in 2019. Formal early termination of the LUC and adoption of a new, appropriate bylaw would have required a public hearing and likely prevented the above unfortunate circumstance.
Hopefully, future staff reports will present a more thorough and balanced approach to elected decision makers. Significant pros and cons of any proposal should be properly stated. The obvious proximity of the Bogner’s site to existing services was cited; why not a more detailed explanation of the less understood status of the site’s Land Use Contract?
Good planning must reflect the public interest, not just the wishes of developers.
Denis O’Gorman
Penticton
NDP shows leadership with health-care file
Dear Editor:
It has been suggested the current situation in B.C.’s health-care system is the NDP’s fault.
The health-care crisis is Canada-wide.
Public health care is a basic policy of the NDP. When in government, the party strengthens health care. In 2013, an election year, Island Health promised to build a new hospital in the Cowichan Regional District.
If the Liberal government had followed through between 2013 and 2017, the new hospital might have opened this year.
Actual planning for the hospital began in 2018, under the NDP. It might take another two years to build.
“Preparedness:” B.C.’s first experience with a novel coronavirus was in late February 2003. During the 10 years when NDP was in government, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control had been increasing preparedness for pandemic risks. The staff at Vancouver General Hospital was alerted to possible avian flu arriving with travellers from Asia.
When two patients arrived with severe respiratory symptoms late in February 2003, the plan was followed. Toronto had three travellers spread SARS to 247 people. Vancouver had tour travellers with SARS who did not spread the disease, although one health-care provider did catch it.
One of the areas where the NDP are champions across Canada is health care. Yes, there is a problem. Let’s find solutions instead of looking for who to blame.
Alison McKinlay
Victoria
Prime minister must help with health care
Dear Editor:
After living under the leadership of many different Canadian political pretenders for 76 years, I have to say what Canadians put up with today from the Golden Boy takes the cake.
It's hard to imagine the man in charge turning down the plea for help to ease the burden on our ailing health-care system.
Justin Trudeau claims throwing money and watching the problem not get fixed is a no no.
This same bright boy has no problem sending millions of taxpayer dollars to a country at war that a white flag would stop and perhaps lead to peace.
Leading Canada down the drain is easy for a dunce to see, sadly the same applies to a boxcar full of wannabe political pretenders waiting for their turn to shaft the public.
Merry Christmas to all. We’re all suckers.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Putin’s war will end with mass annihilation
Dear Editor:
Vladimir Putin’s continued saber-rattling threats of going nuclear to safeguard Russia’s interests and safety are probably the most ridiculous assertions by any political leader since the Cold War!
Russia’s interests will become non-existent when the vast majority of its population is annihilated. Its few survivors will face a nuclear-devastated landscape of starvation, radiation induced suffering and death. Sadly, those outside of Russia will face the same plight; the end of the human species as we know it.
Global warming will cease to be an issue. It will become our immediate reality!
John Stevenson
Victoria
No need to fret should Eby call early election
Dear Editor:
Some would say that with his majority government, our new Premier David Eby should not have to go to the electorate again until October 2024.
Why would Eby want to call an election two years before then?
Unlike other jurisdictions such as the U.S. that have specific set times as to when elections are to be held, Canada’s constitution just requires that any government must go to the electorate at least once in every five years. (In practice, however, they have been called every four years.)
That means that a majority government that polls show is still doing fairly well – as it gets a little closer to the date it must go to the people – can be tempted to call a snap election any time before then, banking on getting yet another majority.
So what’s wrong with that? The voters will have spoken and they got what they wanted. What it means is that the clock that starts ticking for at least another four years just gets set again.
All the government has to do is throw out to the electorate whatever bread and circuses it thinks might work from time to time; either that, or else take advantage of a weak and divided opposition. Accordingly, it’s possible a government could remain in power for long after its original past-due date.
That clearly should be seen as a potential abuse of parliamentary process.
All elections cost millions of dollars, and that kind of money should not be spent to further extend the political careers of MLAs or MPs who thereby can be assured that, having held their seats at least five years altogether, they can look forward to receiving very generous pensions for the rest of their lives – all paid for, of course, by us taxpayers.
Barry Gaetz
Victoria