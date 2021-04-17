Another trick to get even with scammers
Dear Editor:
To add to Bradley Houston’s letter regarding telephone scammers (Herald, April 15).
I would like to repeat a letter of mine you published in 2016, telling how I got rid of the computer scammers. I just said “I don’t have a computer.” It certainly worked.
Now I can extend my usefulness to stop those trying to get hold of your Care Card and other card numbers. If you do pick up or open your phone, let them start their spiel and when asked to give your number, say “Oh, yes, here it is — 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9.”
Result: dead silence, never to be heard from again.
Don’t be afraid to be positive — they don’t understand that and can’t deal with it.
Marjorie M. Montgomery
Penticton
When you gotta go, you gotta go!
Dear Editor:
I have a suggestion for Kelowna council’s consideration regarding public washroom facilities in urban-commercial areas such as downtown, Pandosy, Landmark, Rutland, etc.
As we are building this city, why not make it a requirement for every so many meters to put a public washroom at street level accessible directly from the sidewalk? They build it in at their cost and take it out of the development cost charges.
It just makes so much sense, right now as we are building some serious buildings downtown to put this into the design at the early stages, once they are done, it will be very difficult, if not impossible, to add in at the sidewalks at a later date.
I for one don’t like the idea of begging a retail merchant to use the washroom because my nine-year old needs to pee as we’re downtown for a walk.
Maybe every 150 meters — or just every block — I’m sure smarter people than me can figure out the details, but now is the time to make this forward leap. How far must one walk along the new stretch of Clement before they find a place to pee when they really gotta go? When you want to get people out of their cars more, walkable neighborhoods and aging populations and such, how can this not be on more peoples minds. When you gotta go, you gotta go.
Jeff Frank
Kelowna
O’Toole’s climate plan helps the rich
Dear Editor:
I just watched Conservative leader Erin O’Toole and MP Dan Albas, the Conservative Environment Critic, tout the new Conservative environment plan.
Remember when O’Toole stated that the would scrap the carbon tax? LOL!
His new plan does not reflect a “tax,” rather a “levy.” Does he expect anyone to swallow this as a difference?
90% of the Liberal carbon tax is reimbursed to taxpayers (via the provinces which the tax was paid) to do with as they wish. The remainder of the tax is distributed amongst small businesses, schools, other public facilities, etc. it is revenue neutral.
The Conservative plan includes a process whereby consumers will be given credits to a carbon savings account — and you may only use the money for environmental expenditures. Can you imagine the bureaucracy cost of administering such a plan?
The Liberal plan refunds the carbon “tax” to consumers based on income tax. The lower your taxes (and thus the less you earn) the higher the refund. The Liberals favour the needy our society.
The Conservative plan appears to be based as a percentage of income, regardless of the amount. Thus the higher your income taxes, the higher the refund. The more you make the more you will be refunded. Again, the Conservative take care of the wealthy.
I wonder if O’Toole discussed this plan with his caucus and colleagues prior to this change-of-policy announcement: because surely some of them could come up with a less-costly plan to administrate this fiasco.
If not, we are in big trouble.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
20/20: great vision, 2020: a lousy year
Dear Editor:
20/20 medically speaking, 20/20 means your vision is 100%, seeing at 20-feet what you should be seeing at 20 feet.
The term 20/20 is used by some to say that everything is perfect.
Unfortunately, the year 2020 didn’t live up to that: maybe 20/100 or 20/1,000?
Bradley Houston
Penticton
Is a naked MP the worst of the bunch?
Dear Editor:
Wannabe politicians are forever promising to be open and honest. Whenever there’s any hint of a cover-up, politicians rant and rave about the need to expose the facts.
However, when one hapless Liberal MP accidentally reveals his own naked truth, the government demands all its members learn how to cover-up.
A tempest in a teapot, methinks.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Thanks to amazing staff at hospital
Dear Editor:
I recently spent a few days at the hospital and I would like to most sincerely thank all the doctors, nurses, staff and my doctor, Dr. W. Waters for their deduction.
I cannot thank them enough for their attention and for the opportunity, here in Canada, for the medical coverage available.
I tested clear and what a relief.
In contrast, I acknowledge those zealots who protest the “loss of their freedoms” and “anti-maskers,” but I would hope they too might avail themselves of our medical services should they contract COVID-19 or any viral infection or communicable infection.
Hopefully, they would never decline the freedom of our Canadian medical care.
Let’s all pay attention to medical séance through this difficult time and respect the freedom and the right, of others, to stay safe.
Bill Waddell
Penticton
Don’t let Interior Health kill Pathways
Dear Editor:
I would like to ask everyone to support keeping the Pathways Addictions Resource Centre under its current management and not let Interior Health take over this important resource as it will only become bogged down in bureaucratic red tape administered by overpaid management!
This is a typical out-of-touch and out-of- mind concept with no real idea of what’s needed on a local basis. There is no reason to change the very successful system currently in place.
I have signed the petition to support Pathways and made a donation and encourage all other concerned citizens to do the same.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Aussies rejuvenated Canadian Football
Dear Editor:
Those readers of the Herald/Daily Courier interested in sport will have noticed that Aussie players are now being hired by Canadian Football League teams.
This should come as no surprise to anyone who has watched AFL football on TV. The speed and fitness of the players would be hard to match in CFL or NFL.
Watch a game and see what I mean.
Max Hughes
Penticton
Mass shootings are dumb, just ask your dog
Dear Editor:
All humans may be born equal, but with unpredictable behaviour.
Why the tragic mass shootings and its primarily by men, not women. The right to possess firearms supercedes the right to life. It’s very difficult to shoot someone without a firearm. Besides, is it the right thing to do? Something seems missing .
Humans are not always overly bright.
Ask any dog that has an owner.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
AstraZeneca vaccine rollout praise
Dear Editor:
I would like to give a big “thank you” to the pharmacies that have so quickly geared up to offer those of us in the 55-65 year age range the AstraZeneca vaccine.
One friend was able to get hers last Friday and many more of us will receive it this week.
This will free up space in the queue for younger people to more quickly receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
Alanna Wrean
Victoria