As much as everyone appreciates a day off with pay, I’ve never been a fan of this holiday. It was a vote-buying strategy by Christy Clark and the BC Liberals just prior to an election.
It costs businesses thousands of dollars in additional wages and lost revenues.
And, while there’s no debate everyone love families and family should be the most-important thing in everyone’s life, perhaps something more significant could be recognized on the February long weekend.
Bah humbug.
———————
Valentine’s Day, on the other hand, is a celebration I appreciate. Cards, romantic songs (“I Will Always Love You” — Dolly Parton version), chocolate, flowers and a quiet evening at home are on everyone’s list of things they love about Feb. 14. I also appreciate the tiny, red cinnamon-heart candies which you can only seem to find around Valentine’s Day.
———————
In theory, forgiving student debt is a marvelous idea. It’s unfortunate that so many talented young people are unable to attend post-secondary education because of the financial burdens that can take decades to pay off, not to mention the personal stress. My concern is, if we forgive student loans, is that fair to the ones who worked hard and saved to pay off their debts in the first place?
———————
One of the reasons, perhaps, that our politicians and bureaucrats don’t seem to be totally focused on a proper vaccine rollout is that they’re working. They’re getting a paycheque. They are not suffering, at least not financially.
I plead with everyone, please do your absolute best. We want to see our friends again. We want to hug our parents. We don’t want to see our fellow Canadians dying unnecessarily. We want our jobs back. We want the economy to grow. Seniors are scared, children frightened. Please, we are all counting on you.
———————
After watching the Super Bowl on the same weekend as a European soccer match, one thing I prefer about soccer is the play-by-play. They use one person in the booth. There are long periods of silence where you hear the noise of the game and the audience noise. You can think for yourself. You can turn to your mates and say, “That was a nice play the defender just made.” You also don’t know what the announcer looks like. They never show him on camera.
With North American sports, they are always blasting noise at you. The commentators never shut up. There’s no such thing as dead air.
And why do they need a panel of five or six experts in the pregame, halftime and post-game?
———————
At a recent education committee meeting, Okanagan Skaha School District trustee Tracy Van Raes suggested scrapping the Foundation Skills Assessment (FSAs) tests for one year due to the added strain on teachers and students during the pandemic. Except for support from trustee Dave Stathers, it didn’t go anywhere. I agree with Van Raes, but it should be up to the Ministry of Education and not individual boards.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. His light-hearted column appears Saturdays in The Herald and Kelowna Daily Courier.
Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca