Far right seems to be destroying democracy
Dear Editor:
Re: “Horgan has ignored opinions for years,” (Herald, Oct. 20).
I agree with Nancy Muggoch’s letter and her opinion of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. The far right seems to have taken over in the U.S., the UK and parts of Canada, especially in Alberta. I hope the Federal Government of Canada doesn’t follow suit. It seems to be destroying democracy.
Pixie Marriott
Summerland
What is Mayor-Elect’s position on bike lanes?
Dear Editor:
I trust our Mayor-Elect understands he only received 34.1% of the vote for mayor. Will the Mayor-Elect make every effort to do what the citizens of Penticton are asking for 65.9%.
To quote Mayor-Elect Julius Bloomfield: “The public expect change, they’re almost demanding it.”
Mayor-Elect what is your position on stopping the bike lane project now?
Yasmin & Rick Thorpe
Penticton
Conservatives offering simplistic solutions
Dear Editor:
The federal Conservative opposition economists’ simplistic answer to inflation is: don’t give anybody money; they won’t be able to buy goods, and prices for goods will fall.
Don’t provide dental care funding for children of low income families. 70% of Canadians can buy a health plan. The entitled opposition tells us in televised interviews. Even if that were true, do the other 30% not count? Evidently not to the Conservative opposition.
The opposition’s “dear leader,” who one conservative MP in the House of Commons even slavishly drew on Proverbs to describe, has had his dental care provided by the tax payer since he was 24 years old.
CPP premiums, he refers to as a “payroll tax.” Any thinking person knows that’s not true, but hey! He doesn’t need CPP to retire on.
He’d accumulated $2.5 million in salary by 2019, and a lifetime pension as of 2019, totaling $2.45 million, all courtesy of the tax payer.
EI? Calls it a “ government tax” - harking back, I’m sure, to 2015 when Poilievre himself, oversaw raising EI premiums to unprecedented levels, (since lowered) so that the Harper government could take $3.4 billion from the Employment Insurance operating surplus, to achieve what could barely be called a surplus of 1.7 billion dollars at the time of the 2015 election. EI? Piffle. He doesn’t need it and the penniless people who do, can go hang.
The Harper government took a $13 billion Liberal surplus, in 2006, and turned it into a $56-billion deficit before there was even the smell of the 2008 recession .
The present “dear leader” of the opposition was part of that carnage, including crafting an Elections Act designed to prevent the aged, the vulnerable, the poor from voting.
No, he’s not interested in people first, though he’s a master at glib catch phrases, which the Conservative MP’s are cult-like, parroting. He wants power anyway he can get it.
There’s a word for people who do these things without a pang of conscience, or sense of the economic well-being of the country, and it’s not “economist.”
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
Britannica will be back
Dear Editor:
Broken by Brexit,
Burdened Britain,
Breaks
Truss
Bewildered Britons bottomed,
But be sure,
Britannica will be back!
Joe Schwarz
Penticton