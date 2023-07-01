Here we are, Canada Day -- July 1, 2023.
Although I write this column several days ahead, I know what I will be doing the morning of Canada Day, as you read these words. I'll be flipping pancakes for the Rotary Club of Lake Country.
Rotary has organized these Canada Day celebrations in Lake Country for many years now.
It can get blistering hot working over a grill in summer sun, but I enjoy it. Whoever I’m working with, we develop a rhythm together -- oiling the grill, squeezing out the mix, flipping the pancakes, passing the golden goodies to the servers to distribute.
I don't know who will be cooking with me. It doesn't matter.
Local political figures often drop in to take a turn at the griddle. One year, MLA Norm Letnick picked my brain as we shared cooking duties; some of my thoughts turned up in the speech he gave later in the morning. I didn’t accuse him of plagiarism!
But if I’m not cooking, I may be stirring pancake mix. Or setting up tables and chairs. Or filling plates.
Rotary has learned from experience not to use me as cashier. My brain doesn’t compute change for a $20 bill accurately.
I don’t really care what my job is. It’s the working together that matters.
In this kind of effort, there are no authority figures, no command hierarchies. It’s more like a jazz ensemble than a symphony orchestra. Roles evolve spontaneously.
And I wonder if that’s something new in the evolution of human culture, or a resurrection of something very old.
In his book Sapiens, author Yuval Noah Harari identified some stages of social development.
At the base was the family unit -- up to about 100 people. Then larger and larger groups, up to the kingdom or nation.
At each higher level, people gave up some of their individual autonomy to a higher authority. So that, for example, members of warring tribes could do business with each other when they met in the market, confident that a collective police force protected them from each other.
Or even so that they could use a common currency.
Understandably, the literature of long ago concentrated on these bigger “kingdoms” -- even if ruled by a queen. It records the exploits of Alexander the Great, not of a mother cooking pita over glowing charcoal.
Four books of the Bible tell the story of King David. The widow of Nain gets only a few verses.
For centuries, it’s been taken for granted that any group needs a leader. Someone has to issue orders. Someone must be in charge.
That was how the Roman Empire dealt with challenges. Find the leader, execute him, and let the rebellion fade away.
The policy worked for 500 years, with one notable exception. Pontius Pilate crucified Jesus of Nazareth. But the movement Jesus started didn’t go away. His followers, both men and women, had glimpsed a different way of doing things.
Again, it was more like a jazz ensemble than a symphony. People didn’t wait for orders from above -- they went ahead and did things together.
And they were equal. As one of Paul’s letters to those early Christian churches put it, “There is no longer Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”
It’s as close as anyone in the Bible comes to defining democracy.
They couldn’t write about the kind of democracy we enjoy today in Canada, because no one had experienced it yet. No one had even imagined it.
The Greeks had voting, true. But only for a limited elite.
Paul’s vision was stunning, startling. No wonder that the so-called the “Fathers of the Early Church” did their best to re-establish a hierarchy with bishops and priests, all male, running the church.
Of course there had to be leaders. Of course leaders had to be men!
As biblical scholarship of the earliest fragments of text are now showing, female leaders were edited out of the official record that became the Bible.
So although Rotary is not a religious organization, it feels good to sense that -- besides feeding the hungry -- we’re re-creating an ancient social experiment.
When we’re dishing out pancakes on a fine summer morning, there are no distinctions between male and female, old and young, Christian and Baha’i and agnostic.
We’re working together in harmony. And that in itself celebrates the Canada we live in today.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca