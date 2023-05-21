Inever thought I would write this column. For years, I have ranted about overpopulation. During my lifetime, the world’s population has grown from about two billion to eight billion. Canada has gone from 11 million to 38 million. And while Canada seems to have lots of space to accommodate its growing population, the rest of the world doesn’t.
UBC professor William Rees has calculated that every human currently needs about two hectares (five acres) of arable land for food and warmth.
There isn’t enough arable land on the whole planet for eight billion people. So we draw on assets deposited some 300 million years ago. We call them “fossil fuels.”
But now, I discover, we have to deal with the economic implications of declining populations.
Before I start, I acknowledge that I rely on other writers, whose work I trust – syndicated columnist Gwynne Dyer; authors John Ibbotson and Darrel Bricker, writing in the Globe and Mail.
Those three writers cite some shocking statistics.
Japan, for example, declared a national emergency over its declining birth rate.
To maintain a country’s population, the average woman has to have an average of 2.1 children. It takes two people to have a child. And two surviving children to replace the two parents. The hypothetical extra one-tenth of a child accounts for deaths from disease or accident.
But Japan’s birth rate has dropped to 1.34. South Korea has the world’s lowest birthrate, at 0.78.
Canada’s is currently 1.4. Quebec once had the country’s highest birthrate. English Canada blamed it on Catholic doctrines, and feared that Francophones would take over the country. Quebec now has a birth rate around 1.5. B.C. has Canada’s lowest birthrate at 1.18.
Just so that you can’t miss the significance of these figures, Ibbotson and Bricker forecast that at present birth rates, countries such as Spain and Italy will have only half their present population by the end of this century.
I had to read that statistic twice to get it – half their present population.
By mid-century, Gwynne Dyer writes, 151 countries will have a falling population.
When China’s population soared past one billion, it instituted its infamous one-child policy. It cancelled that policy in 2016. But the birth rate continued to plunge, to 1.1 now.
China’s population is expected to drop from 1.4 billion to 732 million by the end of this century.
India’s population surpassed China’s this year. But the Indian birthrate is also slowing. At 2.0, it has already fallen below sustainability.
The only part of the world where populations will continue to grow is Africa. By 2060, Africans will comprise roughly one-third of world population.
As Dyer writes, “The only way to keep a population stable, or even growing, in a developed country is mass immigration… Canada is the world leader in proportional terms, bringing half a million immigrants a year.”
But even African birthrates are starting to decline. Kenya’s birthrate fell from eight per woman, 50 years ago, to 3.3 last year.
There are dozens of speculations about causes for this near-universal decline.
Sperm counts are down; miscarriages are up. Maybe it’s all connected to global warming and climate change, wireless radiation, or new chemicals.
Regardless of the cause, some implications are obvious. For as long as we humans have been around, we have counted on younger generations to support their elders. Once that support came from within the family. Now we have pension plans.
But a steadily declining proportion of younger people cannot carry a steadily growing proportion of older people.
To date, all economic theory has been based on growth. We need more customers to buy our products. More resources for building our products. More savings and/or more credit to finance our ventures.
Declining populations levels, particularly in the northern nations, will shift the mantra to “less, less,” rather than “more, more.”
Economists label the new reality “degrowth.” Whatever you call it, the implications are startling.
I would be surprised if any corporate entity, anywhere in the world, bases its business model on fewer and fewer customers. Or on lower and lower profits. But they will.
Now that’s a revolution.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist.
He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca