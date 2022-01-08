Canada finally seems to have recognized that the original inhabitants of this continent have had a raw deal.
On Tuesday, the federal government announced a “historic agreement-in-principle” worth $40 billion to — in the words of a CBC report — “compensate young people harmed by Canada's discriminatory child welfare system while reforming the system that tore First Nations children from their communities for decades.”
The discovery of 215 unmarked graves at the Kamloops Residential School, plus another 1,000 or so at other sites, shocked Canadians out of centuries of complacency.
It shouldn’t have come as a jolt.
For seven years, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission exposed story after story of persecution and discrimination.
The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls provided further evidence.
Did we listen?
Harry Oussoren (a minister, friend, and publishing colleague for many years) asked the same question in his occasional blog (minister.ca). He wondered “how I was able to be so ignorant for so long, given the years I’d spent in education and informed, active living.”
So he dug back into some texts that had shaped his perceptions of Canada.
The 1967 Canada Year Book, a special edition published the same year as Oussoren’s ordination to celebrate Canada’s centennial, claimed that much was being done to benefit Indians and Eskimos (the only terms used then) “enabling them to cope with the transitions caused by government policy, settlement, and resource development.”
That Yearbook praised seven treaties in the late 1800s, in which “the Indians relinquished their rights to the lands from Lake Superior to the foot of the Rocky Mountains. The treaties, in general, gave Indians the right to hunt and fish in the ceded territory as long as it remained the property of the Crown.”
As Oussoren noted, the treaties said nothing about lands sold or licensed to third parties. Such as oil companies and railways.
Oussoren also checked Donald Creighton’s monumental history of Canada. He was stunned to find only two references in its voluminous index: “Indians: exchange land for reserves, 26; Riel, 53-55.”
The Royal Commission on Bilingualism and Biculturalism (1963) made no mention at all of indigenous peoples or their languages. It treated only French and English as “founding peoples.”
Looking back at my own education, I realize that when I was absorbing whatever passed for Canadian history, Indians were seen only as helpers to European explorers.
We learned the names of Radisson and Grossalier, Mackenzie and Fraser and Thompson. But, the people who guided those explorers up the Ottawa River and down the Mississippi, across the Canadian Shield and the prairies, to the tidewaters of two great oceans, remained nameless.
They existed only as a means to an end. To our ends. To take over their land.
Intentionally or accidentally, we rendered them invisible.
Do you notice how even the pronouns I used reinforce the perception of “them” as different, distinct? Even though “they” lived here for thousands of years before “us.”
Canada’s original peoples should probably have received a share of Canada’s Gross National Product ever since Jacques Cartier planted a French flag on the Gaspe Peninsula in 1534.
By comparison, this week’s $40 billion is a pittance.
Besides, it perpetuates “our” way of dealing with any problem. We throw money at it.
Indeed, accepting compensation expects “them” — Aboriginal, Indigenous, Metis, Inuit, and First Nations — to assimilate “our” practice of monetizing everything.
Oussoren argues for better education, better laws. I agree about laws — although froth on the top won’t eliminate toxic mindsets lurking under the surface.
More equitable laws would at least enable aboriginal peoples to seek legal redress. Did you know that until the 1950s, it was illegal for native persons to hire a lawyer?
Still, I submit that education isn’t enough. Knowing how Canada’s Aboriginal people have been screwed again and again by governments, corporations, industries, and churches won’t make any difference if those peoples remain closeted out of sight, out of mind.
Somehow, our own lives must change.
Including my own.
I just wish I knew how.
Living in more ecological ways would help. But that, by itself, won’t repair relationships with Indigenous peoples.
Learning to speak an Indigenous language might have symbolic value. But which language? And with whom would I speak it?
I cannot become an Indigenous person. Even if I were invited to attend band meetings, councils, festivities, I would be an outsider.
Only one thing seems clear. As Harry Oussoren concluded, “We can’t go on acting as if all is okay. A return to ignorant bliss is inconceivable.”
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca