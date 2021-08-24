I believe most Canadians are aware of Mark Carney, former Governor of the Bank of Canada,former Governor of the Bank of England and current UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance. These are only a few highlights of his many achievements.
Many Canadians are probably also aware that Mark Carney recently published his book “Value(s) – Building a Better World for All.” Some Canadians will also be aware that the next international UN meeting on climate change, COP 26, will be held in November in Glasgow.
I believe that Mark Carney’s book will likely be considered one of the most important books of the 21st century. It is important due to the vitally important topic, the wide experience and knowledge of the author, the strong detailed presentation, the many solutions to world concerns, and the extremely timely nature of the two most prominent issues, COVID-19 and climate change.
My perceptions allow me to comment on some of the topics in the book based on my experience and growing knowledge as I work at writing my book. My perceptions are in two categories as presented below.
Climate change perceptions:
I believe the most valuable aspect of the book is that before COP 26 it provides the governments of the world with commentary on specific vital topics, such as the need for business to participate in climate change initiatives and the essential need for governments to have the political will to act firmly and in an appropriate timely manner so the reduction in green house gas emissions is not further delayed.
The book provides them with solutions to their economic and financial concerns for addressing climate change. This information should make it easier for all countries to make their appropriate emission reduction commitments and provide time for raising any concerns with the suggested solutions.
Most countries are continuing to fail to meet the emission reduction commitments that they made for 2030 at the 2015 Paris Agreement. I believe the UN approach as presented in Mark’s book will significantly improve most countries political will to meet the new 2050 carbon neutral targets.
There are no guarantees and there is still significant risk that the world will fail to reach the carbon neutral emission reductions. Science is indicating the potential for emissions exceeding environmental tipping points with overwhelming impacts continuing for extended time frames.
I believe that with this risk and the need for strong immediate action, the five-year public reporting of emission reductions should be shortened to two-and-a-half years.
The most significant risk of failure to perform emission reductions is by the oil and gas industries, both in Canada and the U.S., where I understand provinces and states are responsible for their own resources.
Alberta, North Dakota, Texas and others and the oil and gas companies in these areas may fail to support federal government commitments.
There are also many significant countries in the world where the oil and gas industry is the heart of the country’s economy and failure to perform to the agreed emission reduction commitments may be very politically challenging.
Shortening the public reporting to two-and-a-half years would reduce the time before the UN and public are aware. Solutions to these problems may include the UN and multi-country iniatives.
Similar issues may arise in other industries.
Inequality Perceptions:
Mark’s book raised concerns with inequality associated with COVID-19, climate change and as a general concern. Inequality increases with any concern and in particular with COVID-19 and climate change. My one disappointment with his book is that he did not suggest possible solutions.
Mark’s book significantly increased my optimism that we may be able to build a better world for all. I hope my perceptions help you feel more optimistic.
Bill Stollery – retired construction manager residing in Penticton. Aspiring author – ‘How WE Can Save the World’