Employers facing many challenges
Dear Editor:
Re: “Chamber president is scare mongering,” by John Archer (Herald letters, April 13).
John Archer, I appreciate the comments you made on April 13 with regards to the recent increase in minimum wage and would like to take this opportunity to assure readers that there was no scare mongering intended by my comments on April 11.
A 6.9% increase in any expense-related item, whether in business or at home, is significant. In the context of minimum wage, employers will pay an additional $2,461 annually for each full-time minimum wage employee, including the employer-paid contributions for CPP and EI each year.
Then employers have to consider increasing their remaining employees an additional $1.10 per hour in order to maintain the spread between compensation levels. Needless to say, it quickly adds up — for a business employing 50 workers receiving an extra $1.10/hr, that equates to $123,072 annually. Either those costs get passed onto the consumer, or the equivalent of 3.5 employees lose their hours to compensate.
You stated that increases to minimum wage at a major grocery store were negligible, but I must respectfully disagree with you. If what you stated were true, then how does one explain the presence of self-checkout stations in every major grocery store if labour costs were not a factor. Many news articles that are available online confirm significant labour savings are found when businesses utilize self-checkouts.
With respect to commercial insolvencies, I am not blaming the increase to minimum wage by itself, but that increase combined with all of the other expenses and forces being added onto the backs of employers, which include but are not limited to inflation, employer-paid sick days, an additional statutory holiday, increased security costs, property damage, property taxes, high interest rates on loans taken out during COVID-19’s restrictions, and more.
I do not believe it to be scare mongering when we see major brands like Le Chateau, Aldo, David’s Teas, and Bed Bath and Beyond all declaring bankruptcy and closing their doors for good, nor do I believe it to be scaremongering when we saw Canadian business insolvencies increase 37%, going from 2,480 in 2021 to 3,402 in 2022 according to the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy.
As the President of the Penticton Chamber, it is my role and duty to represent our business community, and that includes voicing my objections to policies and legislation that negatively impact our members. At a time when businesses are still reeling from the effects of COVID-19, we need to be looking at ways to financially bolster and sustain Penticton businesses, not add more and more costs.
Nicole Clark, President
Penticton & Wine Country
Chamber of Commerce
Okanagan Falls is a mixed bag
Dear Editor:
“Incorporation will cost taxpayers big dollars,” by Kim Steeves (Herald, April 15).
I wonder why she assumes that everyone who comes to Okanagan Falls and loves it wants to change it.
I arrived in the Falls in 2010 after escaping the treadmill of the Lower Mainland and I came to love this place, I probably loved it upon sight whenever I visited prior to moving up.
I don’t necessarily want the town to become incorporated and I certainly don’t want it to get worse than it presently is with only partial services.
The RDOS has not done right by the town through the years, in my view. How did the town lose a community policing station presence? Why do some residents indulge in the drug trade as has been alleged by the nickname “Candyland”?
Why are some residents as bad at driving and speeding as the ignorant tourists who race through town and ignore the natural beauty around them?
Why wasn’t there a protest when IGA then Interior Savings stuck a dagger into the heart of the town by leaving?
I hope that the recent profile of the town by “Still Standing” will help things to continue to improve. I love that we not only briefly had Little Falls Market bring groceries and delivery services to the town, but that Belich’s also came to hopefully set up a permanent presence in town.
I am less impressed but still hopeful about the renewed hotel operations. I hope the cattle business will always be a presence as it was a pleasure hearing those moos from cows across the town.
The statues, the water park, the parks in general and the support for more parks is something that makes Okanagan Falls stand apart and above a larger place like the less thoughtful city of Penticton which tries to destroy parks rather than protect them.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Tune-Agers sure put on a great show
Dear Editor:
I would like to congratulate the Penticton Tune-Agers on an excellent presentation at the Penticton United Church on Sunday, April 16.
The choir and orchestra gave a memorable performance which was enjoyed by an almost “full house.”
The conductor, Nicholas Kelly was energetic, gifted, and fun!
A wide variety of music was included: Memory (from the musical “Cats”), Play a Simple Melody by Irving Berlin, The Lord of the Rings, Come Fly With Me, And So It Goes by Billy Joel, Take Me Home by Carl Strommen, Ordinary Miracle (from Charlotte’s Web), a James Bond Medley, Over the Rainbow, and If We Were in Love (from the movie Yes Giorgio) featuring Gordon Ganderton as the vocalist
What a voice.
Thank you so much for a lovely Sunday afternoon. Special thanks goes to the many volunteers and to the Penticton United Church.
Judy Preen
Penticton