Incentives needed to keep landlords
Dear Editor:
Premier David Eby’s two bills regarding housing targets and ending rental restrictions are pretty ambitious. B.C. has been facing housing shortages in urban areas for many years, and thousands of people are moving into the province steadily every year.
The premier has overlooked one very important factor in his address regarding the availability of rental properties and incentives to landlords willing to rent out their units.
Without the willingness of landlords, a steady supply of rental units is not possible. The laws in B.C. are tipped in favour of tenants, leaving the landlords in a lurch to get rid of unruly renters.
The annual rent increase is so minimal that it does not make it feasible for the landlord to offer their properties for rent. I have been a landlord for over 30 years and fortunately have excellent renters.
However, the cost of maintenance and upkeep has gone up so much it is becoming difficult to afford rental property.
If the premier wants his housing bills to become successful, he needs to provide incentives to landlords to stay in the rental business. He also needs to provide a fast-track easy and hassle-free dispute-resolution process to deal with difficult renters.
The premier’s effort in removing restrictions is good, but not enough in resolving the rental crisis.
It is clear that if landlords do not offer their homes and properties for rental purposes, there will be no rental units.
Mano Sandhu
Victoria