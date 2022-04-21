Pierre Poilievre’s message rings clear
Dear Editor:
Re: “Will Conservatives choose ideology or policies that work?” (Herald, April 19).
So David Bond, former top bureaucrat and long-time Liberal hack has to warn us about Pierre Poilievre’s populism. No substance, he says, as he throws kisses at challenger Jean Charest, a former Liberal and supporter of many Liberal policies. He suggests the large crowds attending Poilievre’s rallies are being sucked in by his strong statements. Wrong!
People are identifying with Poilievre because a huge number of us are tired of the deep and insidious intrusions in our lives by left-wing governments. Well aside from the pandemic restrictions, we have gone through with questionable results, we are being told what kind of vehicles we must drive, how we must heat our homes, being punished for how far we drive and told what we can post on social media.
Both the Liberal/NDP federal government and provincial NDP keep adding more bureaucracies and well paid-bureaucrats, like Bond, to control even more of our lives.
So for me, Poilievre’s message rings clear and from the groundswell of support, I’m not alone.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Technology ultimately creates unemployment
Dear Editor:
Two things completely unrelated.
Why is the price of gas in Kelowna around the $1.70 mark, while in Vernon it is even cheaper at $1.62, while we in the South Okanagan are still almost at $1.90? I would really love to hear their excuse this time.
The other question I must pose is this. The federal government wants everyone in an electric vehicle by 2035. So what will become of mechanics who spent $25,000 or more on training and tools? Electric vehicles require far less maintenance than a regular gas burning vehicle; that is why Ford discontinued the EV program back in the 1970s.
They lost too much money on the maintenance side of the house. Population keeps increasing, jobs disappearing which means more unemployed people, which will result in higher crime rates, as people will be desperate to survive.
Before introducing new technology to the world, any possible collateral damage should be taken into consideration
Am I the only one who sees some technology as bad, when it comes to the big picture?
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Pope’s apology seems politically motivated
Dear Editor:
The Pope’s apology to Indigenous people at the Vatican seemed to be more politically motivated than a sincere apology.
If the Catholic Church represents good against evil, then what took the Church so long to apologize for the evil that was being committed on their watch?
Of all the hardships and abuse we were subjected to in residential schools, forbidding us to speak our language was the worst thing they did. Other acts of discrimination that began then and continue today must be addressed if we are to accomplish true reconciliation.
First Nation land being claimed by the government with a stroke of pen from the people who couldn’t read is discrimination at its worst.
Also, the government, with the help of the Catholic Church, suppressed our Okanagan language to a point of near extinction and must be held accountable. At the very least, the government should ensure sufficient funding to maintain our Okanagan language they tried so hard to take away.
Without adequate funding to preserve and enhance our language now, we will be unable to preserve our language the way it should be, with fluent speakers. Our language is who we are as Indian people and goes far beyond just words.
All this talk from our politicians about reconciliation and how important language and culture is to First Nation peoples and must be preserved. So far, it’s just been talk.
Joe McGinnis
Residential School Survivor
Oliver
CBC has become an untouchable empire
Dear Editor:
I was astounded when I heard Pierre Poilievre say he will reduce funding to the CBC when he becomes our prime minister. I am sure many were as shocked as I was.
What a novel idea, to pull the reins and hold accountable, a national/public media organization that we all pay for — a media organization designed to represent all Canadians and provide not only Canadian content music but more importantly, a balanced source of news and open discussion.
However, the CBC has been allowed to evolve into a self-serving, entitled, untouchable empire that believes it has the right to push ideologies which, in their closed minds, need to be followed by all Canadians and must not be challenged.
The CBC is simply no more than a mouthpiece for our current federal government (why it is commonly referred to as Liberal Party HQ) and the array of special interest activists whose ideologies are aligned far to the left of the majority of Canadians.
I believe, most rational Canadians who are capable of thinking for themselves are still to be found in that vast centrist group of moderate liberals and moderate conservatives.
The CBC has no business taking any political stance, left or right, or especially, taking up the flag of any of the proliferation of social engineering dogmas being promoted today. It is why I stopped listening to or watching any CBC media.
I’m sure there are many Canadians who do not support public funds, our taxes, going to such a single-minded monstrosity.
I fully support Poilievre’s bold goal to bring the CBC back into line.
Their funding needs to be tied to a set of clear rules to make sure they are non-political and provide programing and opportunity for balanced reporting and discussion which represents all Canadians.
If they refuse, then close the doors and start again.
Bruce Stevens
Kelowna
Poetic response to Putin’s war on Ukraine
Dear Editor:
I agonize helplessly as I watch the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine. Here is my poetic response to Putin’s war.
UKRAINE
The eyeless apartment buildings of Mariupol
stare blindly into deserted streets
piled high with rubble
blood-soaked remains
of Russian bombs
For now, everything seems silent
but close your eyes and listen
to the cries of the children
the wailing of their mothers
the pleas of the souls that lie dead
in the streets of Bucha
Where is love when human hearts
turn to stone?
not in the rockets that howl overhead
not in the columns of tanks rolling
towards cowering citizens huddled
in makeshift bomb shelters
In the innocence of youth
the thousands of young soldiers
with cheeks as smooth
as the day they were born
march to their unknown destiny
lurking on the ragged line
between living and dying
not long ago they knew love
the embrace of a mother
the warm caress of a lover
the loyalty of a puppy
Now, knee deep in Ukrainian mud
they know only survival
the desperate beast with bloody claws
of our animalistic nature
just beneath the surface of our civility
mirrored in our rhetoric of love
in our living rooms we are voyeurs of
violence
patrons of propogandists east and west
victims of a world gone mad.
Where is the love?
Allan Markin
Penticton