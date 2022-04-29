Summerland councilor Doug Holmes was recently quoted (when referring to the cost of possibly providing free transit service from Summerland to Penticton) that the free service would only cost $27,000 while the District will spend $13,000 on netting for a dog park.
The “$27,000 is not a lot of money.”
The Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre in Summerland was built in 1994 at a cost of around $630,000. The funds came from selling the old building plus raising funds from the community, the Summerland and District Credit Union and the Vancouver Foundation.
No taxpayer money.
The Youth Centre is used by Scouts, Cubs, Guides, Brownies, Sparks, Air Cadets, Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, Special Olympics and Summerland Secondary School youth groups. Adult groups include Summerland Pickleball, Material Girls, Church of God and Kinsmen/ K40. The building is available for
special occasion rentals for weddings, meetings and parties. The very popular Summer Day Camp meets in the gym, providing employment for a handful of students and fun for about 30 kids a week. The building is well used.
After 38 years, the poor old building needs some help to the tune of about $130,000, mostly for roof replacement and HVAC repairs.
The pandemic has hurt the centre’s finances, as the regular users could not meet, nor was anybody getting married or celebrating birthdays. Income plummeted. A COVID loan helped, but needs to be repaid by the end of next year. Unfortunately, YC did not qualify for any of the many government COVID relief programs.
The District of Summerland is proposing to build a new recreation and health centre at a cost of $38 million or so to replace the aging Aquacentre. The District has been generous with annual grants to the YC. That being said, Coun. Holmes would agree, “$130,000 is not a lot of money” compared to $38 million.
I am hoping readers can help unlock some grant or donation money to help the YC or donate themselves.
On Saturday May 7, the Summerland Pickle Ball club is hosting a fundraising dance at the YC. Tickets available at The Bead Trail Store at 13207 Victoria Road. (Cash only please). Other ways to donate can be seen at www.helpsyc.ca
In full disclosure, I am past-president of the YC.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.