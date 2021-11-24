Summerland council, we need your help
Dear Editor:
With the closure of many vital medical services here in Summerland it makes one wonder why it has become the duty of individual citizens to fight the fight by means of making our plight known to the general public via letters to the editor. I implore Mayor Toni Boot and council to become vocal and to start lobbying on behalf of our citizens.
Eric Cooper
Summerland
Business Leader of the Year: really?
Dear Editor:
Presently, we find ourselves two years into a pandemic. Despite not much in the way of guidance, the majority of Penticton’s business leaders have stepped up, kept up, kept going and kept everyone safe, all while still continuing to provide excellent services to this community.
When I envision what Penticton’s “Business Leader Of The Year” might look like, these are the people I think of.
They’re progressive, level-headed, informed, compassionate... they’re the ones quietly scrambling to do everything right while keeping everybody smiling. They are the true leaders of this community.
A person who doesn’t follow directions for the safety of their community, and who publicly thumbs their nose at health authorities is not a leader.
A person who does this and then takes it all back and slinks away when it comes time to pay the piper for the choices they made is not a leader!
So to name that person “Business Leader of the Year” is outrageous. What a slap in the face to the other nominees — and to every other business leader in this community who is in any way deserving of such an award, nomination or not.
Why would this egregious nomination even be accepted, and what kind of message does the Chamber send when they allow a business owner who publicly disobeyed health restrictions during a pandemic to be awarded “Business Leader of the Year”?
What kind of message does this send to our essential workers, or all the other people who have worked so hard to keep this community healthy?
My partner and I are so disgusted, we would cancel our Chamber membership immediately if it wouldn’t nullify our employees’ healthcare plan. This is not the type of organization we wish to be part of if this is what they really think, and this is most certainly not representative of our city, its businesses, or the many people that we know here.
So then, at what point did the panel bending to appease Penticton’s social hierarchy become more important than recognizing actual deserving individuals?
Isn’t actually being worthy of recognition the whole point of an award ceremony in the first place?!
Perhaps the Chamber Awards have lost their meaning in Penticton. I know after this, they certainly have to us.
I hope the Chamber will re-evaluate both their panel members, and their nomination and awarding processes after this. clearly some pretty substantial changes are needed. What an embarrassment!
Robyn Smuin
Penticton
Sally Ann’s kettle campaign needs help
Dear Editor:
For the past few years, I have been volunteering for the Salvation Army ringing the bells at one of their kettles at various retail locations in the Penticton area. This is a major fundraiser for the Penticton Salvation Army who continue to provide many services to people in need in this area.
On Friday morning, I went to ring the bells by a kettle in Cherry Lane Shopping Centre. At that time, I looked down the sheet for bell ringers for that day and found that less than 50% of the times were filled.
In previous years there had been a few unfilled shifts, but never had I seen such a low participation rate.
Penticton is known to have a large number of volunteers for many events such as Peachfest and other events.
Could you help out and volunteer? The shifts are only two hours long and you will be meeting some great people.
Please contact Mary, the Kettle Coordinator at 250-488-0726 or email at Pentictonkettlecoordinator@shaw.ca. If you would like to volunteer.
Hope to see more bell-ringers!
John Rawkins
Penticton
Rittenhouse verdict: only in America
Dear Editor:
Don’t know if you have been following the Kyle Rittenhouse trial down south?
If you have, you gotta wonder what drives the notion that it is acceptable to transport a weapon, designed mainly for warfare, across state lines to a protest rally, shot and kill two people and wound another and then get away with it after trial.
I would hazard a guess that America is the only country where a significant portion of the population believes this is totally acceptable as an act of self defense.
Ain’t America great?
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Not preparing for climate change
Dear Editor:
Sumas Prairie was a lake. Then it wasn’t a lake. Now it is a lake again. I always wondered, why the dikes throughout that area? Now I know.
Humans forget that climate change is about the change in climate. If the atmosphere warms to any measurable degree, that means more moisture packed into it. That is basic science.
Warmer air carries more water. One of the major concerns, is that we are not preparing ourselves for the immediate affects. Let alone long term prevention which is probably too late. Even though we can work at limiting global warming I doubt we’ll reach the target of 2 degrees Celsius.
Second; I would chance to think that all of the mudslides that occurred during the mayhem, were the result of some sort of clear cut above those slides.
Another case of not preparing for the immediate affects of climate change.
Dave Ligertwood
Kaleden
Should we go into debt for the Third World?
Dear Editor:
One of the themes of the COP26 conference was wealth transfers to Third World countries with the idea of lessening their dependence on fossil fuels and compensating them for climate injustices.
While this may be worthy and noble in theory, it begs questions of affordability for us and feasibility of implementation by Third World countries.
We need an honest assessment of our ability to fund this in our current and projected fiscal situation. We’re deep in debt and continue with unrestrained borrowing and spending on domestic agendas. Should we go even further into debt as a charitable gesture to the Third World?
What assurances do we have that Third World countries will use these funds as intended? Experience over decades of foreign aid has shown the necessity for donor administration of assistance to prevent misappropriation of funds by corrupt governments.
Uncontrolled funding endowments are an invitation for malfeasance with no constructive results. The King of Jordan was thought to be an enlightened and exemplary leader; until it was revealed that he had misappropriated large amounts of foreign assistance to procure several mansions around the world.
Experiences in Afghanistan are another example of good intentions (and money) gone for naught. Institutional corruption, waste and inefficiency are features of all governments, including ours. Symbolic donations of feel good money are wasted money.
Can the UN be a trusted agent after their corrupt administration of the Iraq Oil-for-Food program and various peacekeeping boondoggles? We have no assurances that the UN has undertaken any meaningful reforms after these scandals.
We must insist on clear policies and processes which can ensure that funds are used for approved purposes, and that expenditures stand the test of independent audit. What are the deliverables, and how will they be measured?
This may be an unrealistic expectation; considering the mismanagement, fraud and abuse that characterized our own government’s CERB program.
Climate has put a lot of money and agendas in play. National interests and aspirations are at risk, and most counties will act decisively to secure them. A nation’s interests aren’t determined by the UN or other extra-national organizations, although they may sometimes be convergent.
The Trudeau government’s climate agenda has created major rifts in our national unity and imperiled our economic future for highly uncertain gains. It’s important to understand just what our vital national interests are. Independence, security, prosperity, and national unity always come first.
John Thompson
Kaleden