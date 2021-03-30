If we are ever going to defeat COVID-19, then — in essence, we have to vaccinate at least 80%, but hopefully more, of the world’s population.
Why? Well, people from everywhere can travel all over the globe and we can’t keep borders closed forever. Thus, if we don’t vaccinate almost everyone, the probability of spread of new COVID-19 strains that can evade or reduce the effectiveness of existing vaccines remains very high.
Put another way, unless immunity is widespread, wearing masks will become a permanent feature — in spite of the dimwitted protests by some. Lockdowns will remain common and economic disruptions will be the norm. Not a happy forecast.
While the objective of virtually universal vaccination is clear, how we get there is not. One glaring problem is the uneven quality of health care around the globe. The wealthy nations are dealing with the virus with varying degrees of success, but for developing nations this is not the case.
Not only are their health-care systems dreadfully weak, but many nations also lack the financial resources to fund an effective pandemic control and immunization program. It’s not easy to hire adequate staff to design and implement programs, find funds to purchase protective gear for those on the front lines, recruit the necessary teams to trace contacts of those infected, or set up operations for administering the vaccine doses.
Now consider the provision of the vaccine itself and add the distribution costs of the product to its end users.
Several billion doses will be required as soon as possible — as well as booster doses later — and they will not be cost-free, even if manufactured in India or other low-cost jurisdictions. COVAX, an initiative of the World Health Organization’s vaccine operation GAVI, which Canada supports, is a start, but only a start.
Since many poorer nations simply do not have necessary financial or human resources capacity, it’s obvious that the challenge will require a global effort of funding, manpower and dedication to succeed. Considering all that is involved, it’s easy to see the total cost for immunizing the vast majority of the word’s population will amount to billions.
To me, it’s equally obvious that this cost will have to be born, in large part, by the developed world. There are two reasons: we have the capacity to fund this effort and we also have a lot to lose if we chose not to fund the project and just leave the less wealthy nations to suffer the consequences of not dealing effectively with COVID-19.
The Group of Seven has to take the lead in providing both the organizational capacity and the financing, as well as offering whatever other assistance is needed including knowledgeable personnel.
We will need to make an international organization responsible for fundraising and soliciting other forms of assistance from personnel to critical supplies of equipment and the vaccine, as well as building an information base so the operation can be as efficient as possible. It should be headed by someone from the less-developed world who has demonstrated a capacity to deal with the pandemic in their own country and it should be free of political involvement and pressure to the greatest extent possible.
(Most existing international organizations are rife with the type of inefficiencies that result when political considerations dominate recruitment, the allocation of spending and oversight of the use of funds.)
This is a tall order, I know, but one that is essential if the project is to succeed and we are to rid the world of this scourge.
What is at stake is of great importance and the challenge must be addressed almost immediately. We can only hope that world leaders respond in a positive fashion to this imposing issue. The costs of failure — increased mortality, stress on all health-care systems and intermittent lock-downs and economic disruptions — are not acceptable.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who resides in Kelowna.