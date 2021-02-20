Seniors huge boosters to valley’s economy
Dear Editor:
Wow! The wild inaccuracies and generalizations in Steve Boultbee’s letter to the editor, “Seniors contribute little to the economy,” (Herald, Feb. 16).
The headline is completely inaccurate.
As a senior, let me tell you how much we contribute to the economy of the area.
First of all, many of us are on pensions or RRSPs. Rich or poor, our pensions consist of money earned elsewhere, but spent here — a significant net addition to dollars circulating in this area. And don’t underestimate the amount, it is in the millions spread over the thousands of us.
Locally, we buy groceries, vehicles, gas, clothing and electronics; as well as legal, accounting and medical services, just like any other residents. We pay the same local taxes, directly or indirectly through rent (including school taxes even though none of us have school-age children.)
Boultbee claims we came with our “... own furniture, cars, clothes” — that’s no different from anyone else who moves here. In our case, we bought an old house, moved it and renovated it while we built a new house using an excellent local builder.
We furnished the new house buying almost everything from local merchants. Boultbee’s comment that we are “...a community that needed little, and would purchase little” is complete nonsense.
And all this is to say nothing yet of the significant contributions we make to the social and cultural life of the area.
Do I think we deserve special treatment because of this? Of course not.
Nor should we be on the receiving end of such negative, unsubstantiated comments in the letter and headline.
Second, Boultbee seems to think that the road improvements for the Spiller Road development and other construction will be a benefit to Penticton area.
Yes, many jobs would be generated, but those jobs would be generated wherever the housing is constructed.
He suggests that the new development will be a net gain to the tax income of the city. But he forgets that the cost of servicing the development. It is a common fallacy that residential housing pays for itself in property taxes. It does not. Commercial taxes make up the shortfall.
Thirdly, the suggestion that the proposed housing would be for young families, is just not accurate given the likely cost of purchasing in the proposed development.
An inaccurate letter and headline just not up to the high standards of the Herald.
Art More
Summerland
Offer point-by-point analysis and data
Dear Editor:
Summerland council should reconsider the solar project.
Coun. Richard Barkwill has presented a detailed analysis based on published, up-to-date information that shows the Summerland solar project as currently conceived presents a threat to the environment and the financial well being of the community.
If there are flaws in his analysis, they should be presented to the public in the letters to the Editor section of the Penticton Herald where Coun. Barkwill first informed readers of his findings. His analysis should be addressed point-by-point and substantiated by published data, not glossed over with vague terms about the value of solar energy.
Coun. Barkwill’s concern and that of many Summerland residents is about this specific project, not the use of solar energy in general.
A precedent for discussing council matters in the letter to the Editor section of the Penticton Herald was set by former mayor Janice Perrino who presented rebuttals to information published in articles in the paper.
Susan McIver
Summerland
Judicial teeth will improve enforcement
Dear Editor:
There has been much said about crime, policing, judicial short-comings, homelessness, rights, freedoms, choices, liberties, etc., over the years since we have arrived in Penticton, along with many suggestions of how to fix the system, but in order to fix something, you have to know what the problem is and prepare a timeline business plan to fix it with built in variables.
I’m not saying those of us who write in, or persons holding meetings to discuss the issues, know the answers, but maybe it will give a better understanding to the complexity of the problem facing those who can make a difference. Obviously a self-analysis is required by all.
At first glance, there seems to be a hidden divide-and-conquer attitude by persons of various political persuasions (or others), unknowingly or knowingly having a deliberate will to keep the confusion going so that very little is accomplished.
On the other hand it might be misunderstandings of the current cultural terms; or definitions.
What is the definition of “freedom?”
The writer’s understanding as “freedom” is only “freedom” as long as it doesn’t impede upon the “freedom” of others “rights.”
That which is normally correct, just or honourable “liberty” — the state being free within society from oppressive restrictions imposed by authority or one’s way of life, behaviour or political view.
It is understood political freedoms can be limited by laws that protect public safety.
Also, we senior Canadians know these meanings lean toward a “collectivistic culture” (rules which encourage selflessness). However, it may be the authorities of the day, wishing to encourage the current culture more toward a individualistic view. Notwithstanding which way the current government is leaning, there is currently enough judicial teeth in the system to improve enforcement.
The question is “what is the political will and how much persuasive forces are they placing upon it?”
Notwithstanding what the cultural point of view, the judicial community and the community at large must be supportive and respectful of our policing community.
It’s not all about cost because it will cost to correct things, given the current situation.
Insurance companies don’t often go broke. Premiums will rise and underwriters do disappear.
Merv Jones
Penticton
MP Dan Albas is the master of half truths
Dear Editor:
I chuckled when I read MP Dan Albas’s indignation that the Liberals “manipulate data to create a distraction” (Courier/ Herald, Feb. 12).
Unlike too many “honourable members,” Albas’s personal integrity and honestly makes it difficult for him to lie. Instead, he has become a master of the half truth, of selective fact presentation, and, in fact, manipulation of data to create a distraction.
On Feb. 10, Albas described the COVAX partnership between the World Health Organization and GAVI (The Vaccine Alliance) and the May announcement of Canada’s contribution.
What he did not report is the news released of Sept. 26 from the Prime Ministers Office that outlined details of our participation in the COVAX program which clearly states that half the funding is for the purchase of vaccines for low and middle-income countries and half to procure up to 15 million doses for Canadians.
COVAX pools funds from wealthier countries to help buy vaccines for themselves and low-income nations and increase bulk buying negotiating power, so we are doing what we said we would do.
But wait. Albas says we are the only G7 country to access vaccines through COVAX. What Albas does not say is that as of Dec. 15, there were only three G7 countries that have signed commitment agreements with COVAX: the UK, which has stockpiles of vaccine, Japan, which just started its vaccination program on Feb. 16, and, one of the largest COVAX donors, Canada.
The Biden Administration has announced America’s intention of participation, and the European G7 members contribute as part of their own single purchaser “Team Europe.”
Any Team Europe vaccine access may be lumped in as “non-UN member states.”
Further, what Albas does not say is that COVID-response superstars New Zealand, South Korea and Singapore are also drawing part of their requirements through COVAX, as is our NAFTA partner Mexico. These are considered wealthy nations.
I think the half truths and omissions are to create a distraction and generate party donations.
David Flater
Okanagan Falls
Address poverty, drugs before gun ownership
Dear Editor:
Here are my thoughts on the government's gun control bill.
First the term “assault-style weapon” is not a legal definition.
To target law-abiding, legal gun owners will do nothing to curb the gang violence that is taking place.
The real issues must be addressed first, drug addiction, poverty, etc.
I encourage everyone to write their MP to stop this ridiculous bill.
Garry Kuse
Penticton
COVID eliminated everyday health care
Dear Editor:
A recent CARP survey from across Canada showed that “limited access to healthcare for non-emergency, non-COVID medical matters has impacted the quality of life and mental health for a large number of those (ages) 50-plus.”
That statistic really hit home. Once upon a time there were other health matters, some far more deadly than COVID-19. If a health issue came up, that gave you cause for concern, you could generally get access to your family doctor in a day or two — a week on the outside. For lab tests, you could walk in the same or next day then see your doctor the following week.
Since the lockdown, you are lucky to snag a phone appointment in two to three weeks. So what should take a few weeks on the outside to either relieve your mind or move you to the treatments you need, you are looking at five weeks or more.
If you experience a sudden troubling health issue do you go to Emergency? Most agonize over that decision as there are life-and-death emergencies happening daily.
Do you go or not go?
We have been denied timely medical access since last spring. Don’t blame your doctor or the local clinic or lab. The B.C. Health Authority set the lockdown rules of operation. I can understand that as an initial response to the pandemic, but this has been going on since spring and due to the disastrous vaccination program will probably continue until fall.
There has been plenty of time to modify the guidelines and allow our non-COVID medical services to become more efficient and provide resources to do so. Sadly, the pandemic has become a political albatross that has short sighted the B.C. Government and the B.C. Health Authority.
I believe both entities feel they will only be judged on how they heroically vanquished COVID-19. The health authority has also shown inflexibility when it comes to their health orders. While every COVID-19 statistic will continue to be regurgitated hourly and daily on electronic media, the statistics resulting from the lack of access to timely medical care will sadly never come to light. I believe we deserve better.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Gordon Campbell introduced carbon tax
Dear Editor:
It is a paradox that the abundance of letters I read here criticizing what the various writers perceive to be “ left-leaning” never address what is a major insult here in B.C. — the carbon tax.
Introduced by then-Premier Gordon Campbell, that upstanding pseudo-Liberal, it systematically vacuums everything including the lint, out of an old lady’s pocket and gives back nothing . The income threshold for rebate anywhere else in Canada where the program is administered by the federal government results in the rebate out-pacing the cost.
Here, the threshold is “on the street” or “about to be.” Lest you say, “It’s those NDP,” do remind yourself that this gem was instituted by Conservatives, disguised as
Liberals, skilled in sucking in revenue while telling you how good it was for you.
This carbon tax, applied to everything we consume — or would , if we could afford to — amounts to nothing but a giant tax grab and has been since its inception .
Please do not suggest that it has anything to do with the environment or is revenue neutral. Oh no. That ship never even set sail.
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
Interest is often cruel, but it’s a fact of life
Dear Editor:
Is it possible James Miller could be wrong on his comment about student loan (Herald, Miller Time, Feb. 13)? I’m quite sure the Herald reported in letters to the Editor that only the interest on student loans should be forgiven, not the entire loan.
Interest is a fact of life, just ask anybody who had, or has had, a mortgage. How happy would our college and university grads be without having to pay interest.
Of course, there is also a nightmare for the many people who have to stall Peter to pay Paul when it comes to flipping a coin as to which credit card they make the payment or interest-only to this month.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla