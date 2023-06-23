Every so often in life, you meet someone for the first time and feel you’ve know them your whole life. Margaret Skaar from Hedley is one of those people.
The octogenarian was the grand marshal in last weekend’s parade that recognized the 125th anniversary of Hedley and man, did the people love her. She was given a rock star reception.
When Margaret moved to the Similkameen community more than 30 years ago, she immediately got involved, serving as treasurer for the local museum. If you’ve been to the Hedley Museum, it’s impressive.
In the early 2000s, she took a brief hiatus from the museum to volunteer with other organizations that needed financial support to obtain licenses for their operations (bingos) and a treasurer to run them.
In 2013, Margaret was back into active volunteering at the museum and by 2014 was again their treasurer.
“I am now hoping to devote the rest of my life to being the treasurer here. The job of running a non-profit society is very rewarding despite the many regulations and reports,” she said.
Hedley is where she wants to spend the rest of her life.
“With a house that’s paid for and all my friends here, it was an easy decision to remain in Hedley after the death of my husband some 11 years ago, despite family desires to move me back to the coast.”
She takes her new-found fame as a grand marshal in stride.
“I am 81-years old and probably the oldest member of our active museum people so I’m sure that’s why I was picked to ride in the parade. I am just an ordinary person who loves our museum and our town and all the wonderful people who live here and came together to put on such an awesome event.”
—
A few random thoughts:
An eagle-eyed reader of Editor’s Notebook caught two inaccuracies in my column of June 17 that I need to correct.
My statement that a Canadian-born player hadn’t won the Canadian Open since 1954 is not accurate. While Canadian, Pat Fletcher was actually born in England so you have to go all the way back to 1914 to find the last Canadian-born winner, Karl Keffer. Keffer, who hailed from a rural community not far from Toronto, also won the 1909 Canadian Open.
I also had a poor choice of words on the transfer of Paul Bernardo. Officially, he was moved to a “medium” security facility.
—
Having not seen it in at least 40 years, I watched The Empire Strikes Back the other night. I forgot how good it was. Forget the plot twist, Empire was great storytelling. It’s The Godfather Part II of science fiction space operas.
—
I’m hard to shop for. My wife bought me a really cool Christmas gift that I just used — a complete interior and exterior cleaning of my vehicle. My car has a tendency, especially at the end of winter, to look like a landfill site. Maybe she’s giving me a hint.
—
This weekend’s Penticton Elvis Festival, I’m sure, received a huge spike in interest courtesy of Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.
The Elvis movie, released to theatres on the weekend of the 2022 Penticton Elvis Festival, was a gift. It introduced The King to new, younger audiences while for others who considered him irrelevant, it reintroduced his music. Elvis festivals are reaping the rewards.
As for the Penticton event, the professional show on Saturday night as well as Sunday afternoon’s finals have been long sold out (thanks Austin), but a great time to go is either today or Sunday during the morning and afternoon to Okanagan Lake Park. Take a lawn chair.
And for my Kelowna readers, this weekend is also the Peach City Beach Cruise... 800 cars along the lakeshore, live music and one of the best beer gardens anywhere. It’s worth the drive to Penticton.
—
This might be of interest to the dog lovers. Milo had a great examination at the vet shortly after his 16th birthday. He’s lost most of his hearing and he doesn’t move as quickly as he once did, but the great news was his heart, spine, back, teeth and eyes are all good.
James Miller is managing editor of The Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca