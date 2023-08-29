Protesters add to stress of emergency services
Dear Editor:
Re: “Protesters attempt to bypass RCMP,” (Herald, Aug. 25).
Can you believe the flapdoodleness of those Sorrento know-it-alls? Just what all involved in tackling these relentless fires needs, is a bunch of crackpot protesters.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Stamp Club begins new season in new location
Dear Editor:
The Penticton and District Stamp Club is on the move. Sadly, after years of meeting at the Penticton Untied Church on Main Street, we had to find a new home.
We enjoyed a great relationship with the church and it will be missed in the community. After some shopping around, the club came up with a new home for our meetings. Our next and first meeting of this year will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. and will be at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre located at 2965 South Main Street.
Most members show up about 30 minutes earlier to view what is in our auctions for charity. We look forward to starting up again and welcome anyone to come and check us out. The club raises money for charities and is always looking for more donations of materials to help charities.
If anyone has questions or wishes to donate items to the club they can contact the president of the Penticton Stamp Club: sstevesters@gmail.com
Stephen Steele
Oliver
Demands accounting of city’s utility reserves
Dear Editor:
The mayor, councillors and staff have the nerve to ask for an increase in the electrical utility as the reserve fund is nearly zero.
It was a disgrace when the mayor stated earlier in the year that he personally looked at the reserve fund status. He agreed with the rate increase in the electrical fund as it was depleted.
Mayor and council have intentionally refused to address the elephant in the room. What happened to the millions in the electrical reserve fund the year previous? This fund increased to millions after ratepayers were overcharged for years.
Repeated emails were sent to the mayor and councillors demanding an accounting of the removal of millions from the electrical utility. This covered future electrical projects and zero rate increase for over 10 years.
City staff is now touting a self-serving report to gouge ratepayers. Look at our report as it shows our rates are low and have not been raised. It is an emergency, so we are justified in gouging you more. We are just going to ignore the fact we spent millions from the reserve fund for our pet projects and overinflated salaries.
Stop lying to the citizens of Penticton and provide a detailed account of every cent of the funds redirected out of this electrical reserve.
Mike Hawley
Penticton
Thank you for saving Cathedral Lakes Lodge
Dear Editor:
It would be difficult to convey adequately the enormous thanks we all owe to the expert and unstinting work of the BC Wildfire crews, the many fire departments both local and from elsewhere, RCMP and the uncounted other groups involved in preventing any worse damage than has occurred from the wildfires in our area.
However, I have one personal thank you to send out: to the fire crews and helicopter pilots who, against enormous odds, were able to prevent the historic Cathedral Lakes Lodge from being razed by the Crater Creek fire. It is very sad to hear that the basecamp buildings, vehicles, and the bridge over the Ashnola to basecamp were lost, but one must be grateful for what was saved.
The mitigation work done around the lodge and outbuildings over the past number of years also paid off. Knowing the owners, I fully expect the facility to be in operation again next year albeit in dramatically changed surroundings.
I was very glad to see from the aerial photo that the BC Parks log cabin at the Lake Quiniscoe campground also appears to be intact. The other campgrounds are likely gone, but I trust will be rebuilt asap..
Like many others longtime visitors to the lodge and its magnificent wild surroundings, I’ve camped, hiked, and backpacked in that area numerous times in the 33 years I’ve lived in the South Okanagan. My first trip there though was July 1, 1983 when I, with my brother and sister-in-law, backpacked up the Lakeview Trail from the Ashnola River. We camped at Quiniscoe, in snow, and spent three days hiking the trails, enthralled by the beauty of the area with its five lakes, towering cliffs, and of course the Rim, the 8,000-plus foot ridge forming the southern flank of the park’s core area.
Then, for 12 years in the early 2000s, I and a biologist friend led annual eco-tours to the park for Okanagan College, Penticton. We stayed at the lodge in backcountry luxury: friendly staff, wonderful food, and comfortable beds after a exhilarating day on mountain trails. Getting to the lodge in rugged Unimogs via the justly celebrated road was/is part of the adventure.
I had numerous other trips to the Lakes including a couple with fellow naturalists documenting birds and butterflies. The most recent trip was just three years ago. Four of us treated ourselves to the lodge’s welcoming comforts (hot tub and sauna no less!) and had three days of splendid hiking through the lush, rugged landscape.
I am most grateful for those many wonderful times at Cathedral Lakes. Best wishes to the Padmos family and all who will work with them to continue the legacy of the park and their unique mountain lodge.
Eva Durance
Penticton
Maybe Trump will have to serve the community
Dear Editor:
Trump has proven that persistent effort can produce historical results which may even include a continuation of a form of community service.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
All places are hiring: where are the teenagers?
Dear Editor:
I took my first wife out for lunch. The first place we went had a big sign outside saying “We are Hiring... ALL POSITIONS”.
Huh? Well, who’s cooking the food today? Have they been trained and do they have the Food Safe ticket?
Moving down the road, it wasn’t any different — everybody is hiring: banks, gas stations, department stores, the cop shop... even the prison in Oliver is hiring. Bus drivers, sanitation drivers, doctors, (Oliver’s hospital closing its gates again) pubs, airport, truck drivers, hotel and motels.
The Sally Ann, and the ruddy library is forgiving late returns due to staff shortages. Where have all the people gone and where are all the teenagers? Has there been a secret conscription?
What prompted me to torture you with this letter is after an awful lunch with coupons, I had an appointment with my medical specialist. She is a lovely lass, kind, caring and speaks in a language that I can easily understand. She explained my situation and also answered my first wife’s queries.
As we were leaving with my prescription, she held my hand. She told us that she is quitting her practice and that I would quite possibly not see her again in her present capacity. This came after my own doctor told us some time back that she will not be working as a doctor until her retirement.
Huh? What in God’s name is happening in our country, city and town? Who is asleep at the wheel? I am not trying to stay above the fold in this newspaper, the time to take things for granted is gone. Never assume those in charge know what they are doing!
My bride and I, like a few other elderly letter writers had the priviledge of living and loving long before the proverbial government’s presumed authority sets in.
Don Smithyman
Penticton